Ivy Ifeoma's latest advice to women about marrying rich men has got many people talking online

The influencer stressed that she was already financially successful before meeting singer Rudeboy

Some social media users have linked her choice of words to previous rumours about the couple's marriage

The union of singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, and his wife, Ivy Ifeoma, is at the front burner after a recent video shared by his wife surfaced online.

The video, which was originally a makeup tutorial, quickly gained attention because of Ivy's comments about relationships, money, and financial independence.

In the clip, the influencer advised women not to make marrying a rich man their primary life goal. According to her, while wealth can create opportunities, a woman's focus should be on building her own financial stability.

Ivy Ifeoma advises women not to make marrying a rich man their primary life goal. Photos: Ivy Ifeoma.

Source: Instagram

However, it was not just her advice that got people talking. Many social media users paid close attention to the way she referenced her marriage to Rudeboy, leading to fresh speculation about the state of their relationship.

Speaking during the video, Ivy explained that she had already built a successful life for herself before meeting the music star.

She noted that she was working and earning money from her school days and continued doing so after graduation.

According to her, financial independence gives women peace of mind and confidence regardless of who they eventually marry.

She stated:

"Before you even try to come for me, I was already a millionaire before because I was already working in school, from school, and out of school before I met this man."

She further stated that marrying a rich man should not be seen as the ultimate achievement because the wealth belongs to the man and not necessarily to the woman.

Instead, she encouraged women to seek partners who are generous and supportive.

Watch Ivy Ifeoma's video here:

Reactions trail Ivy Ifeoma's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Nimisioluwa stated:

"This video Ivy made just proves that she and Rudeboy are no longer together again because

@lollypslim10 wrote:

"She’s not having any issues with him it’s a strategy to drag people to her youtube ,she knows what would trigger people and now she will have lots of subscribers and make money"

@odirah_cellz noted:

"She's right though At the end of the day, it's the man's money not yours, so women should focus more on becoming rich and not just marrying a rich man"

@swankieDiva shared:

"When the first wife came into to call him stingy she tot it’s a movie ? There will be more podcast as time goes on"

Ivy Ifeoma’s Comment on Marrying Rich Men Fuels Fresh Divorce From Rudeboy Rumours

Source: Instagram

Rudeboy and Ivy welcome first child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his young wife, Ivy Ifeoma, welcomed a baby girl.

On the morning of November 1, 2024, the music star took to his official Instagram page to announce the great news to fans. Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, posted an emotional video of his three older kids from his first wife, Anita, doting on his newborn daughter with Ivy Ifeoma.

Source: Legit.ng