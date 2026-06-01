A Nigerian graduate has shared his academic story on social media after graduating with a first-class degree

According to him, he did not only finish with a first-class degree but also emerged as the overall best graduating student

The proud graduate took to his official X account to announce the good news while insinuating that there was nothing special about it

A Nigerian graduate drew attention online after he posted details of his academic journey following his graduation with a first class degree.

The update which he posted on a social media platform came after he completed his studies and received his results.

Engineering graduate emerges as best graduating student, bags first class. Photo credit: FaisalKHassan/X, SorenP/ Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

Engineering graduate lists his achievements online

He noted that his performance went beyond the top grade alone and extended to a wider recognition within his institution.

The graduate identified as @FaisalKHassan on X used his official account on the platform to share the information with the public.

In the post he made it clear that he did not intend to boast about his achievements.

He explained that his success was not limited to obtaining a first class result.

According to him, he studied at two separate institutions during the course of his education.

He added that he was recognised as the best graduating student within his cohort.

He also mentioned that his field of study was Engineering. Towards the end of his post he questioned what made a first class grade stand out in a way that many people assumed.

In his words:

"I don't brag, but I didn't just get a First class. I attended two Institutions and was the best graduating student of my cohort, and I studied Engineering. So, what's special about the first class?"

Engineering graduate goes viral after listing his academic achievements. Photo credit: seng kui Lim / Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

First-class graduates share their experiences

Nigerians who bagged first class degrees have been sharing their experiences in the comments.

@Bolarinwa M. Gomez said:

"Nothing is impossible! If you have attained 4.83 in the past, all you have to do is healthily intensify what you are doing. Focus on making those Bs to become As. 5.0 GPA is achievable by God’s grace."

@5262 Illustrator said:

"I will always always be a suckerr for good grades. you nor know wetin God don do for you. You can go to any school in the world to study with scholarship. scholarship go be water for your end."

@SASKO said:

"Economics, First Class Ekiti State University. Masters in Economics and Finance, Distinction, University of Alberta, Canada. MBA in Oil and Gas, University of Alberta Canada."

@Olatundun Aishah commented:

"Graduated with a first class from uni Ibadan. I really wish to push further."

@ABBA JERRY SIKARI added:

"I read criminology and security studies in the university of Jos and I graduated with first class."

See the post below:

19-year-old lady bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of Delta State University went viral online after breaking a record in her family.

The young lady proudly mentioned in her post that she finished with a first-class degree.

Source: Legit.ng