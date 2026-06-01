Activist Harrison Gwamnishu has shared a fresh update on the killing of singer Mene Ogidi in Delta state

The case, which involved ASP Usman Nuhu and four other officers, attracted national attention weeks ago

The latest court action came after police authorities arrested, investigated and dismissed officers involved

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has given a new update on the case of Delta musician Oghenemine Million Ogidi, popularly known as Mene Ogidi or OG Millan, who was shot dead by a police officer.

He shared a court order about the killing, which involved ASP Usman Nuhu and four other officers of the Effurun-Ovwie Command, through his Instagram page on June 1.

Harrison Gwamnishu confirms Delta High Court remands ASP Usman Nuhu and four officers in Mene Ogidi case. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu/proshare

Source: Instagram

The video of the incident, shared by Harrison Gwamnishu on April 28, showed the singer tied up and pleading for mercy.

In the footage, Mene Ogidi explained that he had been deceived by a friend and insisted he had no knowledge of the crime. He promised to reveal everything before an officer suddenly shot him.

That clip quickly spread online, drawing anger from Nigerians and celebrities who demanded justice.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Delta State, Bright Edafe, later confirmed that ASP Usman had been arrested and taken to Abuja for internal disciplinary action.

Following investigations, Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu approved the recommendation of the Force Disciplinary Committee to dismiss Usman from the force.

Harrison Gwamnishu announces major development as officers linked to Mene Ogidi’s death appear in court. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu/proshare

Source: Instagram

Harrison Gwamnishu shares update on Delta shooting

However, on Monday, June 1, 2026, Harrison Gwamnishu announced that Usman Nuhu appeared in court alongside four other officers linked to the case.

The officers were named as Onoloko Dauroupamo, Okoh Kelechi, Goodluck Kingsley, and Omonigho Ahweyevu.

They were arraigned under charge number DTHC/ASB/CR/M/66c/2026 and ordered to be remanded.

Gwamnishu explained that the Delta State High Court directed all five suspects to be held at the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre while the trial continues.

He described the arraignment as an important step for those pushing for accountability.

“ASP Usman and his team members remanded in Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre. More details shortly #EndPoliceBrutality #justice4mena·”

Later, he shared another update, noting that the case file had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

“UPDATE #EndPoliceBrutality #justice4mena Today at High Court 5 Asaba. Charge No DTHC/ASB/CR/M/66c/2026 Name of ASP Usman Nuhu and other of his team members remanded into ⬇️ ASP Onoloko Dauroupamo ASP Okoh Kelechi Inspector Goodluck Kingsley Inspector Omonigho Ahweyevu Casefile sent to DPP for Legal Advice.”

This latest development marks a significant move in the ongoing demand for justice over the killing of Mene Ogidi.

Read his Instagram post below:

Harrison Gwamnishu warns about a policeman's threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harrison Gwamnishu shared a video alerting Nigerians about another police officer, identified as Newton Isokpehi, who allegedly threatened citizens and warned them not to record him while he was on duty.

In the video, the officer claimed he had spent 26 years in the force and cautioned that anyone who came close to him while he was armed would face serious consequences, adding that anyone who challenged him would be buried by his police boss.

Reacting, Gwamnishu said the officer should be removed from active road duty, subjected to a substance test, and properly examined, while also urging Nigerians to always respect officers at checkpoints and avoid unnecessary confrontations.

Source: Legit.ng