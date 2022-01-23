Nigeria's football team, Super Eagles got the much-needed boost before their match with Tunisia on Sunday, January 23

The boys who have been doing excellently in the ongoing AFCON 2022 tournament got a rare chance to speak with President Buhari on Sunday

President Buhari hailed the team and urged them to do their utmost so as to bring the trophy home

Ahead of the Super Eagles' second-round match with Tunisia in the ongoing AFCON 2022 tournament, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, January 23, had a pep talk with the team via a video conference.

President Buhari spoke with Coach Augustine Eguavoen, Captain Ahmed Musa, Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), and Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Abayomi Olonisakin.

Speaking directly to two of the players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon, the president urged them not only to keep making their country proud but to eventually bring the trophy home.

Buhari encouraged the boys to bring the trophy home

Source: Facebook

Buhari told the entire team:

“You’ve been doing Nigeria proud. You’ve been winning. Please keep on winning. The federal government is supporting you, and I say thank you to all the technical crew and the players.. Please keep doing the country proud.”

The president also hailed the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare, for his tremendous efforts so far in the competition.

On his part, Musa, speaking for his teammates, noted that it is a rare privilege to speak with Buhari, adding that they will do their best having received the blessing from the nation's leader.

His words:

“We will make Nigeria proud, now that we have the blessings of the father of the nation."

Responding to Buhari's words, Coach Eguavoen said:

“We are so excited that His Excellency, President Buhari, has come to speak with us this morning. On behalf of the players and the technical crew, I want to say thank you very much, sir.

“The group stage has passed, and your speaking to us is a morale booster. Thank you for your support, Mr President, we also thank the Hon. Minister, and the NFF President. We are so privileged and want to promise that you should just relax, we’ll come out victorious. We won’t let the nation down.”

What I did with Super Eagles in Cameroon before they beat Egypt: APC governor reveals, shares photos

Meanwhile, before the Nigerian national team, Super Eagles took on the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday, January 11, in the ongoing AFCON 2022 tournament, they got a visit in Cameroon from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his delegates.

Via his Instagram page on Tuesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said he was with the team before the match to pray with and encourage the players.

Sanwo-Olu said he relayed to the team the best wishes and goodwill of Lagosians and inspired them to have a great start at the competition.

