The Friends cast net worths tell a story of compounding Hollywood wealth — and no one has benefited more than Jennifer Aniston, whose fortune stands at an estimated $320 million in 2026. That figure, more than double that of the lowest-ranked cast member, reflects two decades of savvy reinvestment, blockbuster film and streaming work, and royalties from a show that aired its final episode on 6 May 2004 yet never really stopped paying.

Friends cast's net worths: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry. Photo: Granitz, Augello, Matt, Mike Marsland, Jason Kempin (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Jennifer Aniston is the richest Friends cast member at ~$320 million , driven in large part by ongoing syndication royalties and her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show .

, driven in large part by ongoing syndication royalties and her Apple TV+ series . Courteney Cox is the second-wealthiest surviving cast member at ~$150 million , boosted by her Coquette Productions company and the Scream franchise.

, boosted by her Coquette Productions company and the franchise. The combined estimated wealth of all six original cast members exceeds $745 million , spanning film, television, production, and brand deals.

, spanning film, television, production, and brand deals. Matthew Perry, who died on 28 October 2023 aged 54 , had an estimated estate value of $120 million — his Friends royalties now flow to his beneficiaries.

, had an estimated estate value of $120 million — his royalties now flow to his beneficiaries. Matt LeBlanc rounds out the list as the least wealthy cast member at ~$85 million, still a substantial figure built almost entirely on his Friends salary and syndication residuals.

How the rankings were determined

Net worth estimates are drawn from Celebrity Net Worth and corroborated by reporting from Love Money and The Second Angle, using the most up-to-date publicly available figures as of November 2026. All figures are estimates — none of the cast members publicly disclose audited financial statements. Matthew Perry's figure reflects his estate value at the time of his death in October 2023, not a current living net worth.

Friends cast net worth summary (2026)

Rank Cast member Character Estimated net worth Key wealth driver 1 Jennifer Aniston Rachel Green ~$320 million Friends royalties, The Morning Show, LolaVie 2 Courteney Cox Monica Geller ~$150 million Coquette Productions, Scream franchise, syndication 3 Lisa Kudrow Phoebe Buffay ~$130 million Friends salary, The Comeback, producing 4= David Schwimmer Ross Geller ~$120 million Friends backend, directing, Madagascar voice work 4= Matthew Perry (estate) Chandler Bing ~$120 million (at death) Friends salary, syndication, real estate 6 Matt LeBlanc Joey Tribbiani ~$85 million Friends syndication, Episodes, Man with a Plan

Friends cast net worth, ranked: #6 to #1

The six original cast members began their Friends journey each earning $22,500 per episode in Season 1, before collectively negotiating their way to $1 million per episode in the final two seasons. Friends remains one of the most profitable sitcoms ever made, and its lead cast continues to benefit from its lasting popularity — massive syndication deals, streaming revenues, and thriving post-show careers have only grown their fortunes over time.

6. Matt LeBlanc (~$85 million)

Matt LeBlanc attends the "Episodes" screening and panel. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Matthew Steven LeBlanc

Matthew Steven LeBlanc Date of birth: 25 July 1967

25 July 1967 Age: 59 (as of 2026)

59 (as of 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor, producer

Actor, producer Known for: Joey Tribbiani on Friends ; host of Top Gear

Joey Tribbiani on ; host of Net worth: ~$85 million

Matt LeBlanc is an American actor whose net worth of $85 million is built on his defining role as Joey Tribbiani across Friends' entire ten-season run. Since the show wrapped, he has appeared in the Friends spin-off Joey, UK comedy Episodes, and sitcom Man with a Plan, each adding to a fortune that is rooted in his Friends earnings and syndication royalties.

5= Matthew Perry — estate (~$120 million at death)

Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Matthew Langford Perry

Matthew Langford Perry Date of birth: 19 August 1969

19 August 1969 Date of death: 28 October 2023 (aged 54)

28 October 2023 (aged 54) Nationality: American/Canadian

American/Canadian Profession: Actor, writer

Actor, writer Known for: Chandler Bing on Friends ; memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing

Chandler Bing on ; memoir Estate value: ~$120 million

Matthew Perry died on 28 October 2023, with celebrity finance trackers estimating his total net worth at 1.6 million), the vast majority of his multimillion-dollar wealth, intellectual property, and ongoing residuals were safely held and managed privately through his revocable living trust (the Algonquin Trust). His will named his father, mother, and half-sisters as beneficiaries of the trust. Perry was reportedly earning around $20 million a year in Friends residuals before his passing.

4= David Schwimmer (~$120 million)

David Schwimmer attends the 2024 Disney Upfront. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Lawrence Schwimmer

David Lawrence Schwimmer Date of birth: 2 November 1966

2 November 1966 Age: 60 (as of November 2026)

60 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actor, director, producer

Actor, director, producer Known for: Ross Geller on Friends ; Melman in Madagascar ; The People v. O.J. Simpson

Ross Geller on ; Melman in ; Net worth: ~$120 million

~$120 million Instagram: @_schwim_

David Schwimmer initially shied away from Hollywood's glare after Friends, but made a successful leap into directing, helming projects including Little Britain USA and Growing Up Fisher. The film producer also co-founded Chicago's Lookingglass Theatre Company, channelling his post-Friends energy into live performance. His net worth is estimated at $120 million.

3. Lisa Kudrow (~$130 million)

Lisa Kudrow at the 78th Emmy Awards. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lisa Valerie Kudrow

Lisa Valerie Kudrow Date of birth: 30 July 1963

30 July 1963 Age: 63 (as of November 2026)

63 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actress, producer, writer

Actress, producer, writer Known for: Phoebe Buffay on Friends ; The Comeback ; Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Phoebe Buffay on ; ; Net worth: ~$130 million

~$130 million Instagram: @lisakudrow

Lisa Kudrow has carved out an impressive career path that extends well beyond television, with her $130 million wealth attributed to her acting, successful production ventures, and profits from the beloved sitcom. The Comeback and Web Therapy — both her brainchildren — proved she is just as sharp writing and producing as she is acting.

2. Courteney Cox (~$150 million)

Courteney Cox at the "Scream 7" Global Premiere. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Courteney Bass Cox

Courteney Bass Cox Date of birth: 15 June 1964

15 June 1964 Age: 62 (as of November 2026)

62 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actress, producer, director

Actress, producer, director Known for: Monica Geller on Friends ; Gale Weathers in Scream ; Jules Cobb in Cougar Town

Monica Geller on ; Gale Weathers in ; Jules Cobb in Net worth: ~$150 million

~$150 million Instagram: @courteneycoxofficial

Courteney Cox earned approximately $88 million in total acting salary across Friends' ten seasons alone. She has further built her bank account via endorsements with Pantene, Coca-Cola, and Avon, and has also profited from Coquette Productions, the production company she co-founded with her ex-husband David Arquette.

1. Jennifer Aniston (~$320 million)

Jennifer Aniston at "The Morning Show" Season 4 Premiere. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jennifer Joanna Aniston

Jennifer Joanna Aniston Date of birth: 11 February 1969

11 February 1969 Age: 57 (as of November 2026)

57 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Actress, producer, entrepreneur

Actress, producer, entrepreneur Known for: Rachel Green on Friends ; The Morning Show ; Marley & Me ; LolaVie haircare

Rachel Green on ; ; ; LolaVie haircare Net worth: ~$320 million

~$320 million Instagram: @jenniferaniston

Jennifer Aniston's net worth is $320 million in 2026, more than double that of any other surviving cast member. A significant portion comes from Friends syndication royalties. She also earns from films, endorsements and entrepreneurial ventures. Her haircare brand LolaVie and the Apple TV+ hit The Morning Show have further boosted her earnings in the 2020s.

FAQs

Who is the richest Friends cast member in 2026?

The American entrepreneur Jennifer Aniston is the richest Friends cast member in 2026, with an estimated net worth of $320 million according to Celebrity Net Worth figures. Her wealth is fuelled by Friends syndication royalties, her Apple TV+ work, and business ventures including LolaVie.

How much did the Friends cast earn per episode?

When Friends debuted in 1994, all six cast members each earned $22,500 per episode. Alongside their co-stars, they later secured one of the most significant salary deals in television history, earning $1 million per episode in the later seasons.

What happened to Matthew Perry's Friends royalties after his death?

Perry was reportedly earning an estimated $20 million a year in residuals from Friends playing in syndication. His Friends residuals, along with other parts of his estate including his 2022 memoir, would likely go to his parents under California state law, according to trusts and estates attorneys.

Is Friends still generating income for the cast in 2026?

Yes. Friends remains one of the most iconic and profitable sitcoms ever made, and owing to massive syndication deals, streaming revenues, and thriving careers beyond the show, the cast's fortunes have only grown over time.

What is Courteney Cox's net worth compared to Lisa Kudrow's?

As of 2026, Courteney Cox's net worth is estimated to be between $150 million and $160 million, reflecting decades of consistent work in television, film, and production. Lisa Kudrow's net worth in 2026 is estimated at approximately $130 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and several major entertainment publications. Cox holds the edge thanks largely to Coquette Productions and her Scream franchise work.

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