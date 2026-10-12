Eddie Van Halen was the wealthiest member of Van Halen, with an estimated net worth of $100 million at the time of his death in October 2020. That figure is more than double what bassist Michael Anthony is worth today, and it reflects decades of album royalties, world tours, and a guitar empire that still generates income for his estate. The four classic members of the band built very different fortunes — here is how they rank.

Drummer Alex Van Halen, singer David Lee Roth, guitarist Eddie Van Halen, and Guitarist Wolfgang Van Halen at the Van Halen and David Lee Roth press conference. Photo: Steve (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Eddie Van Halen tops the list at an estimated $100 million net worth at death, driven by songwriting royalties, touring, and the EVH gear brand.

tops the list at an estimated net worth at death, driven by songwriting royalties, touring, and the EVH gear brand. Alex Van Halen is the wealthiest living member, with an estimated net worth of $95 million , accumulated through the same shared catalogue plus savvy investments.

is the wealthiest living member, with an estimated net worth of , accumulated through the same shared catalogue plus savvy investments. The fortune range across all four classic members runs from $50 million (Michael Anthony) to $100 million (Eddie Van Halen) .

. David Lee Roth sold his entire music publishing catalogue in late 2025, giving his $60 million fortune a significant one-time boost.

sold his entire music publishing catalogue in late 2025, giving his $60 million fortune a significant one-time boost. Michael Anthony is the only member widely reported to have been forced to sign a reduced royalty contract — a fact that directly limited his long-term earnings from the band's catalogue.

How this ranking was determined

These rankings are based on net worth estimates from Celebrity Net Worth and corroborating data from entertainment finance outlets. Because no member of Van Halen has ever released a public financial statement, all figures are estimates derived from reported album sales, touring revenue, publishing deals, gear endorsements, and real estate holdings. Rankings are ordered from lowest to highest estimated net worth, with Eddie Van Halen listed separately given his 2020 passing.

Van Halen members' net worth summary

Here is a quick comparison of each member's financial standing, based on the most widely cited estimates available at the time of publication.

Member Role Est. Net Worth Primary Wealth Source Eddie Van Halen Lead guitar, songwriter $100M (at death, 2020) Royalties, EVH brand, touring Alex Van Halen Drums, co-founder ~$95M Royalties, catalogue, real estate Michael Anthony Bass, backing vocals (1974–2006) ~$50M Touring, Chickenfoot, hot sauce brand David Lee Roth Lead vocals (1974–85, 2007–20) ~$40M Royalties, solo career, catalogue sale

4. David Lee Roth (~$40 million)

David Lee Roth performs at the Capitol Theatre. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth Date of birth: 10 October 1954

10 October 1954 Age: 71 (as of October 2026)

71 (as of October 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Singer, songwriter

Singer, songwriter Net worth: ~$40 million

David Lee Roth is an American rock singer celebrated for his energetic stage presence. As lead vocalist of Van Halen, he performed in three stints: 1974–1985, briefly in 1996, and from 2006 until the band's disbandment in 2020.

In late 2025, David Lee Roth sold his entire music publishing catalogue for a massive, undisclosed lump sum. In interviews following the sale, he said the deal made him feel "rich" for the first time in his career. As the primary lyricist and co-writer on the first six multi-platinum Van Halen albums — including "Jump," "Panama," and "Runnin' with the Devil" — his publishing share was highly lucrative.

In 2007, Roth was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen.

3. Michael Anthony (~$50 million)

Michael Anthony performs with Sammy Hagar at the Palomino Stage. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Anthony Sobolewski

Michael Anthony Sobolewski Date of birth: 20 June 1954

20 June 1954 Age: 72 (as of October 2026)

72 (as of October 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Bassist, backing vocalist

Bassist, backing vocalist Net worth: ~$50 million

~$50 million Instagram: @mad_anthony_bassman

Michael Anthony Sobolewski (born 20 June 1954) was Van Halen's bassist and backing vocalist from 1974 to 2006. He performed on Van Halen's first 11 albums and was their longest-tenured bassist.

Despite three decades on stage with one of rock's biggest bands, Anthony's earnings were capped by an internal dispute over credits. AntiMusic checked ASCAP database records and found that Anthony's name had been removed from the songwriting credits on the album 1984.

Michael reportedly also had to sign a reduced royalty contract to participate in the 2004 reunion tour with Sammy Hagar. Since leaving Van Halen, Anthony has continued collaborating with Hagar in Chickenfoot and Sammy Hagar and the Circle. He also markets a line of hot sauces called Mad Anthony.

2. Alex Van Halen (~$95 million)

Alex Van Halen attends the MOCA 35th anniversary gala celebration. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alexander Arthur Van Halen

Alexander Arthur Van Halen Date of birth: 8 May 1953

8 May 1953 Age: 73 (as of October 2026)

73 (as of October 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Drummer, co-founder

Drummer, co-founder Net worth: ~$95 million

Alex Van Halen's net worth is $95 million. He co-founded the hard rock band Van Halen. This wealth primarily stems from his successful music career, including album sales, world tours, and royalties. Beyond music, Alex has made lucrative investments that have further boosted his wealth.

His endorsements with reputable brands like Ludwig, Paiste, Remo, and Regal Tip have also added to his wealth. Despite the band's disbandment in 2020 following Eddie's death, Alex's financial legacy remains strong, supported by royalties and ongoing interest in Van Halen's music. As the surviving co-owner of the Van Halen name and catalogue, he retains a stake in one of rock's most valuable music libraries.

1. Eddie Van Halen (~$100 million at death)

Eddie Van Halen attends the George Lopez Foundation 10th Anniversary Celebration Party. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Edward Lodewijk Van Halen

Edward Lodewijk Van Halen Date of birth: 26 January 1955

26 January 1955 Date of death: 6 October 2020 (aged 65)

6 October 2020 (aged 65) Nationality: Dutch-American

Dutch-American Profession: Guitarist, songwriter, inventor, producer

Guitarist, songwriter, inventor, producer Net worth at death: ~$100 million

Eddie Van Halen was a Dutch-American guitarist, songwriter, keyboardist, record producer, and inventor who died in 2020 with a net worth of $100 million. Eddie Van Halen emerged from the Los Angeles club scene in the 1970s and went on to sell more than 80 million albums worldwide.

His estate included assets that continued generating income: Van Halen royalties, publishing rights, 5150 Studios, EVH-branded products, real estate, and valuable instruments. He owned several properties around L.A., including the famous 5150 Studios attached to his home, where every Van Halen album since 1984 had been recorded.

FAQs

Who inherited Eddie Van Halen's money?

Eddie left the majority of his estate, including his music publishing rights and royalties, to his son, Wolfgang Van Halen. While the exact details of Eddie's will remain private, various sources report that his wife, Janie Liszewski, also received a portion of the inheritance, and the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation purportedly received a seven-figure donation.

What was Eddie Van Halen's net worth at death?

Eddie Van Halen's net worth was estimated at $100 million when he died in 2020. That number came from decades of Van Halen albums, sold-out tours, and songwriting royalties — though it was an estimate, not a confirmed figure from any official filing.

Does Michael Anthony still get royalties from Van Halen?

According to the ASCAP database, Anthony's name was removed from the songwriting credits of 1984, the album on which "Panama" originally appeared, and he was reportedly forced to sign a reduced royalty contract as a condition of the 2004 reunion tour. His ability to collect ongoing catalogue royalties from Van Halen recordings is widely understood to have been significantly curtailed after 2004.

How did David Lee Roth make his money?

Roth's career spans decades and includes high-profile periods with Van Halen, successful solo work, and radio hosting, all of which contribute to his financial standing. His solo career has also been profitable, though not without setbacks — he reportedly poured $7 million into a tattoo care products company with artist Ami James, only for it to close in 2022.

How many albums did Van Halen sell in total?

During the 1980s, Van Halen had more Billboard Hot 100 hits than any other hard rock or heavy metal band. According to the RIAA, Van Halen is the 19th best-selling music group of all time, with sales of over 56.5 million albums in the US alone. As of 2023, Van Halen has over 80 million studio album sales worldwide.

Eddie Van Halen is widely regarded as the wealthiest member of Van Halen, with his fortune built through decades of record sales, touring and music royalties. The other members also earned millions through their contributions to the legendary rock band and their ventures beyond it. Their financial legacies reflect the lasting success of one of rock music's most influential acts.

We also highlighted facts about the Rat Pack members' fortunes, from Frank Sinatra's estimated $200 million wealth to Peter Lawford's $1 million estate.

Sammy Davis Jr. earned millions as a performer, yet died owing the IRS an estimated $7 million. Discover how fame and fortune led to sharply different endings for the iconic group.

Source: Legit.ng