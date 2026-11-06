A Nigerian lady identified as Haduke shared a screenshot on X clarifying who qualifies for the federal government's N50,000 NERSI relief grant

The screenshot showed a Q&A explaining that the grant targets poor and vulnerable households, not the general public

NERSI disburses the one-off grant through participating financial service providers, with no open application portal available to the public

A Nigerian lady identified as Haduke took to X to clear up confusion about who actually qualifies for the federal government's N50,000 NERSI relief grant.

Haduke shared a screenshot of a Q&A exchange in which someone asked what conditions were needed to receive the free cash support.

Lady shares one eligibility condition for FG grant. Photo credit: The Guardian Nigeria, Haduke/ X, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The caption on her post read:

"In case you are wondering why you're not eligible for the FG Relief NERSI payment/grant."

Who Qualifies for the NERSI N50,000 Grant

The Q&A in the screenshot gave a straightforward answer: to be considered for the Federal Government's NERSI N50,000 cash support, a person must belong to a poor or vulnerable household in Nigeria.

That single condition has left many Nigerians who do not meet the threshold excluded from the scheme.

The National Emergency Relief and Social Intervention programme distributes the grant as a one-off payment through participating financial service providers.

There is no open application portal where members of the public can submit their details directly. Instead, eligible individuals who have already been identified can check their status using USSD channels provided by the participating financial institutions, though officials have advised that all codes be confirmed through official sources before use.

Authorities have also warned the public to stay alert to fraudsters. Anyone seeking registration fees or requesting PINs, one-time passwords, or Bank Verification Numbers in connection with the grant should be treated with suspicion, as the legitimate scheme does not operate that way.

Nigerians React to the Eligibility Explanation

The post drew quick responses from Nigerians online, many of whom had questions or doubts about how fairly the scheme was being implemented.

Spaceship said:

"I be poor person nah."

Double Chance said:

"Na lie ooo. Rich men dey grab am."

Tinubu's government speaks on SMS delay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government said payments under the N50,000 relief grant are going out in phases, with beneficiaries contacted in batches.

The government warned Nigerians against paying anyone promising to help them secure a spot on the beneficiary list.

Source: Legit.ng