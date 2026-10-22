Roger Waters is the wealthiest member of Pink Floyd, with an estimated net worth of $310 million — nearly double guitarist David Gilmour's fortune. From The Wall's record-shattering tours to decades of non-stop royalties from one of rock's best-selling catalogues, Waters turned creative control and prolific songwriting into an extraordinary personal fortune.

Roger Waters performs on stage during the 'This is Not A Drill' tour (L), and Richard Wright, David Gilmour, and Nick Mason perform in Versailles (R). (Photo: Jim Dyson, Hertzog (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Roger Waters leads the list at $310 million , making him the undisputed richest Pink Floyd member as of 2025.

, making him the undisputed richest Pink Floyd member as of 2025. David Gilmour and Nick Mason are tied at an estimated $180 million each , ranking second and third respectively.

, ranking second and third respectively. The wealth range across all five official members runs from $500,000 (Syd Barrett at death) to $310 million (Roger Waters) .

to . The richest deceased member was keyboardist Richard Wright , whose estate was valued at approximately $40 million at the time of his death in 2008.

, whose estate was valued at approximately at the time of his death in 2008. In October 2024, the band completed a landmark $400 million catalogue sale to Sony Music, boosting the fortunes of all surviving members and estates.

How these rankings were determined

Our rankings are based on net worth estimates from Celebrity Net Worth and Finance Monthly, cross-referenced with verified reporting from Variety, the Financial Times, and Music Business Worldwide. Because Pink Floyd has had only five official members across its entire history, all five are included. Figures for deceased members reflect their estimated net worth at the time of death, not current estate values. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing.

Pink Floyd members' net worth — summary table

Here is a full comparison of every official Pink Floyd member, ranked from least wealthy to wealthiest.

Rank Member Role Net Worth Status 5 Syd Barrett Guitarist, vocalist $500K Deceased (2006) 4 Richard Wright Keyboardist $40M Deceased (2008) 3 David Gilmour Guitarist, vocalist $180M Living 2 Nick Mason Drummer $200M Living 1 Roger Waters Bassist, vocalist, lyricist $310M Living

5. Syd Barrett ($500,000)

Syd Barrett pictured at a 1967 BBC Radio taping. Photo: Chris Walter (modified by author)

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Full name: Roger Keith Barrett

Roger Keith Barrett Date of birth: 6 January 1946

6 January 1946 Died: 7 July 2006 (aged 60)

7 July 2006 (aged 60) Nationality: British

British Role: Co-founder, guitarist, lead vocalist, primary songwriter (1965–1968)

Co-founder, guitarist, lead vocalist, primary songwriter (1965–1968) Net worth at death: $500,000

Roger Keith "Syd" Barrett co-founded the rock band Pink Floyd in 1965 and served as frontman and primary songwriter until he left in 1968, known for his whimsical psychedelia and stream-of-consciousness writing. He left the band as his behaviour became increasingly erratic amid heavy drug use.

After Pink Floyd, Barrett released two solo albums before withdrawing from the limelight in the early 1970s as his mental health declined, spending the rest of his life in relative seclusion in Cambridge, focused mainly on painting and gardening, sustained by royalties from his early songwriting credits. At the time of his death, he had a net worth of just $500,000.

4. Richard Wright ($40 million)

Rick Wright performing live onstage at Live 8. Photo: Pete Still

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Richard William Wright

Richard William Wright Date of birth: 28 July 1943

28 July 1943 Died: 15 September 2008 (aged 65)

15 September 2008 (aged 65) Nationality: British

British Role: Co-founder, keyboardist, vocalist

Co-founder, keyboardist, vocalist Net worth at death: $40 million

Rick Wright was an English singer-songwriter who died in 2008 with a net worth of $40 million. A founding member and keyboardist of Pink Floyd, he helped create the band's distinctive sound.

Wright penned several significant songs on classic albums such as The Dark Side of the Moon, The Division Bell, and Wish You Were Here, and recorded two solo studio albums outside the band. He earned $40 million in career earnings and royalties with Pink Floyd.

3. David Gilmour ($180 million)

David Gilmour joins Richard Thompson on stage at his 70th Birthday Celebration show. Photo: Gus Stewart

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Full name: David Jon Gilmour CBE

David Jon Gilmour CBE Date of birth: 6 March 1946

6 March 1946 Age: 80 (as of October 2026)

80 (as of October 2026) Nationality: British

British Role: Guitarist, vocalist, songwriter (joined 1968)

Guitarist, vocalist, songwriter (joined 1968) Net worth: $180 million

$180 million Instagram: @davidgilmour

David Gilmour's net worth in 2026 is widely estimated at approximately $180 million, placing him among the wealthiest and most financially successful British rock musicians of his generation. His wealth consists of earnings from album sales, royalties, concert tours, real estate investments, high-value auctions, and his share of the $400 million Pink Floyd catalogue sale to Sony Music in 2024.

Gilmour earns money from music royalties, record sales, solo tours, licensing, real estate, and charitable auctions. His 2019 guitar auction alone raised $21.5 million, all of which he donated to climate change causes. In a recent interview with The Guardian, David Gilmour stated there is "absolutely no chance" of ever performing or recording with Roger Waters again, closing the door on decades of reunion speculation.

2. Nick Mason ($200 million)

Nick Mason of Pink Floyd performs with superband Saucerful of Secrets. Photo: Sergione Infuso

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nicholas Berkeley Mason

Nicholas Berkeley Mason Date of birth: 27 January 1944

27 January 1944 Age: 82 (as of October 2026)

82 (as of October 2026) Nationality: British

British Role: Co-founder, drummer

Co-founder, drummer Net worth: $200 million

$200 million Instagram: @nickmasonofficial

Nicholas Berkeley Mason was born on 27 January 1944 in Birmingham, England. He is an English drummer and founding member of the progressive rock band Pink Floyd, and is the only member to have remained with the band throughout its entire existence.

Mason's estimated net worth stands at approximately $200 million, with a significant portion stemming from his contributions to Pink Floyd, including album sales, royalties, and touring revenues. He has expanded his income through various ventures, including his books and his passion for cars. His car collection alone is worth over $70 million, featuring some of the most iconic and rare vehicles.

1. Roger Waters ($310 million)

Roger Waters during the 76th Venice Film Festival. Photo: Alberto

Source: Getty Images

Full name: George Roger Waters

George Roger Waters Date of birth: 6 September 1943

6 September 1943 Age: 83 (as of October 2026)

83 (as of October 2026) Nationality: British

British Role: Co-founder, bassist, primary lyricist, vocalist (1965–1985)

Co-founder, bassist, primary lyricist, vocalist (1965–1985) Net worth: $310 million

$310 million Instagram: @rogerwaters

As of July 2025, Roger Waters' net worth is estimated at $310 million. Since Waters was the primary songwriter on most of Pink Floyd's most commercially successful albums, he has reaped the lion's share of royalties, pulling in an estimated $8 to $10 million per year.

His 2010 The Wall Live tour grossed a staggering $459 million, making it one of the highest-grossing concert tours in history. The band's $400 million Sony deal covers recorded-music rights but not songwriting, which is still held by the individual writers — meaning Roger Waters continues to collect publishing royalties independently of that sale.

The catalogue had been in play for several years with a reported asking price of $500 million, and the group was close to a deal in 2022, but bitter infighting between band members — primarily over Waters' controversial political statements — complicated the deal enormously and scared off a number of suitors.

FAQs

Who is the richest member of Pink Floyd?

Roger Waters' net worth stands at an impressive $310 million as of 2025, making the Pink Floyd co-founder one of the wealthiest rock musicians in history. His fortune was built primarily on songwriting royalties, solo touring, and his share of the band's $400 million catalogue sale to Sony Music in 2024.

Are any original members of Pink Floyd still alive?

Pink Floyd was formed in London in 1965 by Syd Barrett, Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and Richard Wright. Of those four, Waters left in 1985, and Wright died in 2008. Barrett died in 2006, aged 60, from pancreatic cancer. Nick Mason is the only original member who has remained continuously active. Roger Waters and David Gilmour also survive, though Gilmour joined in 1968 as a replacement for Barrett.

What happened to Pink Floyd's lead singer?

Syd Barrett, the original frontman and primary songwriter, co-founded Pink Floyd in 1965 but departed in 1968, known for his whimsical style and stream-of-consciousness writing. After releasing two solo albums in 1970, he withdrew from the music industry entirely and returned to his hometown of Cambridge.

While he initially stayed with his mother, he spent the remaining decades of his life living independently in his own home, spending his time painting and gardening until his death from pancreatic cancer in 2006.

Did Pink Floyd sell their music catalogue?

Pink Floyd agreed to sell rights to its recorded music and name and likeness to Sony Music for $400 million, as first reported by The Financial Times. The transaction includes Floyd's recordings catalogue, neighbouring rights, and name and likeness rights, but does not include publishing rights.

Will Pink Floyd ever reunite?

David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason still control the Pink Floyd name, but the two have "absolutely no intention" of reviving the band. Gilmour has been unequivocal on the subject of Waters: when asked directly, he stated in an interview conducted by journalist James Hall:

Nothing. There is no possible way that I would do that.

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Source: Legit.ng