Cooking gas prices range from N1,200 to N1,900 per kilogram across surveyed states, widening the burden on Nigerian households

A 12.5kg cylinder refill now costs between N15,000 and N23,750, depending on location and retailer

Benue records the highest reported price, while Oyo has some of the lowest; the difference reaches N8,750 per cylinder

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Cooking gas prices have climbed to as high as N1,900 per kilogram in parts of Nigeria, with fresh market surveys revealing significant differences in refill costs across states.

The latest prices show that households now pay between N1,200 and N1,900 per kilogramme of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), depending on their location and the retail outlet.

Nationwide cooking gas prices change as depots hike rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the average cooking gas price reached N1,500 per kilogram in October 2026, reflecting continued pressure on domestic cooking fuel costs.

At the current price range, refilling a standard 12.5kg cylinder costs between N15,000 and N23,750 nationwide.

Cooking gas prices differ across states

Market findings show that Benue State recorded one of the highest reported retail prices, with consumers in Katsina-Ala paying N1,900 per kilogramme.

In Plateau State, cooking gas sells for N1,600 per kilogramme in Jos, translating to N20,000 for a 12.5kg cylinder.

Consumers in Enugu State pay N1,400 per kilogramme at gas stations, while independent retailers charge between N1,500 and N1,700.

Similarly, prices in Oyo State range from N1,200 to N1,300 per kilogramme at some retail outlets, although certain gas plants charge N1,500.

During supply shortages, prices in the state have reportedly reached N1,700 per kilogramme.

Dealers announce prices in northern states

In Maiduguri, Borno State, consumers pay between N18,000 and N21,000 to refill a 12.5kg cylinder.

This represents a substantial increase from approximately N9,000 recorded two years ago.

A resident reported purchasing 10kg for N15,000, equivalent to N1,500 per kilogramme.

In Kebbi State, students at the Federal University Birnin Kebbi now pay N1,450 per kilogramme, compared with N1,390 previously.

The adjustment represents an increase of N60 per kilogramme.

New prices emerge in Kogi, other states

In Lokoja, Kogi State, cooking gas sells for N1,400 per kilogramme at Egoja Gas Station, while other outlets charge N1,450.

At these rates, a 12.5kg refill costs between N17,500 and N18,125.

The latest figures contrast with previous prices of N900 to N1,050 per kilogram reported by residents several months ago.

Across the surveyed locations, the difference between the lowest and highest reported prices stands at N700 per kilogramme.

For consumers purchasing a full 12.5kg cylinder, that translates to a price difference of N8,750.

Dealers release new cooking gas prices nationwide amid changes in depot rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Latest cooking gas prices by state

State Price per kg Benue N1,900 Plateau N1,600 Enugu N1,400–N1,700 Oyo N1,200–N1,500 Borno N1,440–N1,680* Kebbi N1,450 Kogi N1,400–N1,450

*Borno's per-kilogram range is calculated from reported 12.5kg refill prices.

Dangote, NIPCO, Navgas release new depot rates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian households are facing fresh pressure on their budgets as cooking gas prices surge across major depots, raising fears of another round of expensive cylinder refills.

Latest market data show that prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly called cooking gas, increased by as much as 16% between October 30 and November 2, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng