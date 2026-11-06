Spain's national police portal has outlined the specific legal circumstances under which a Spanish citizen can be denied an ordinary passport

Citizens serving sentences that restrict their freedom of movement or residence are among those who may lose their right to a passport

Minors and individuals under guardianship face additional requirements before a Spanish passport can be issued to them

Spain has published the conditions under which its citizens can be blocked from obtaining a Spanish passport, clarifying that while the document is a right, it is not unconditional.

According to the country's national police portal, all Spanish nationals are entitled to an ordinary passport, which serves as official proof of identity and nationality both abroad and within Spain for non-residents.

Spain lists 3 reasons citizens may be denied Spanish passport. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

However, the portal lists three distinct circumstances under which that entitlement can be suspended.

When a Spanish passport can be denied

1. The first scenario covers individuals who have received criminal sentences involving restrictions on their freedom of movement or place of residence. Such persons remain ineligible for a passport until their sentence has been fully served, unless a court specifically grants them authorisation to obtain one.

2. The second ground for denial applies when a judicial authority has explicitly prohibited the issuance of a passport or barred the individual from leaving Spain. This typically arises when the person is an accused party in an ongoing criminal proceeding.

3. The third circumstance is broader in scope. Under Organic Law 4/1981 of 1 June, which governs states of alarm, exception, and siege, Spain's Ministry of the Interior holds the authority to restrict passport rights as part of wider emergency measures. This provision is applicable during declared national emergencies rather than in ordinary legal circumstances.

Spanish passport requirements: Additional rules for minors

Beyond the three main disqualifying conditions, the Spanish government has also laid out separate requirements for citizens who are minors or who fall under legal guardianship.

For these individuals, obtaining a passport requires the explicit consent of whoever holds parental authority or acts as their legal guardian. If that consent cannot be obtained, the matter must be referred to the appropriate judicial body for a decision.

The ordinary Spanish passport functions as a public, personal, and non-transferable document issued by the General Administration of the State. Its primary role is to confirm the holder's Spanish identity and nationality when travelling or residing outside the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng