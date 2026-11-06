N50,000 relief grant payments are being sent in phases, so delayed SMS notifications do not necessarily mean exclusion

Five approved providers will pay selected vulnerable households, who must accept the grant through designated USSD channels

FG warns Nigerians not to pay agents or share PINs, one-time passwords or BVNs to secure grant payments

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has explained why some Nigerians selected for its N50,000 relief grant may experience delays in receiving payment notifications, assuring beneficiaries that disbursements are being carried out in phases.

The clarification comes amid growing expectations among vulnerable households awaiting financial assistance under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI).

FG reveals reasons for delays in disbursing N50,000 grant to Nigerians. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to information published in the programme's frequently asked questions (FAQs), approved payment providers are contacting beneficiaries in batches, meaning eligible Nigerians may receive their notifications at different times.

The government stressed that failure to receive a text message immediately does not necessarily mean an individual has been excluded from the programme.

"Payments go out in phases. Providers contact beneficiaries in batches, so your SMS may simply not have arrived yet," the programme's website stated.

Why N50,000 grant payments may be delayed

The government explained that the intervention follows a phased disbursement arrangement, with payment providers responsible for notifying selected households, according to TheCable's report.

However, it cautioned that not everyone would benefit during the current phase because the programme targets a limited number of vulnerable households.

Nigerians seeking confirmation of their eligibility were advised to use the designated USSD channels provided by participating financial institutions.

Those whose details are not included in the current beneficiary list will receive a message stating:

"You are currently not selected to receive this relief support."

The government did not specify a uniform payment date for all beneficiaries, indicating that notifications and disbursements would depend on the ongoing payment batches.

Five payment providers handle N50,000 grants

The intervention, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, is designed to provide financial assistance to households struggling with rising living costs.

Five approved payment providers are facilitating the distribution of the N50,000 grants.

They include ALAT, MoMo Payment Service Bank, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

According to the programme's guidelines, beneficiaries are identified through the National Social Register and verified national identity records.

Selection is based on household vulnerability, with recipients drawn from Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

The government maintained that Nigerians cannot independently apply for inclusion or pay anyone to secure selection.

How beneficiaries can receive their payments

Selected Nigerians will receive SMS notifications from their designated payment providers containing instructions for accepting the grant.

Beneficiaries must complete the required acceptance process through the specified USSD channel before the funds are credited to their mobile wallets.

The government clarified that the N50,000 payment is a grant rather than a loan, meaning recipients are not expected to repay the money.

It also emphasised that accepting the offer, receiving payment and responding to programme notifications attract no charges.

FG warns Nigerians against grant fraudsters

Meanwhile, the government has warned Nigerians against fraudsters exploiting the programme to demand registration fees or promise faster payments.

"No one can add you to the list or speed up your payment. Anyone who offers to do so for a fee is a fraudster," the FAQ warned.

Beneficiaries were also advised never to disclose their personal identification numbers, one-time passwords or bank verification numbers to individuals claiming to facilitate disbursements.

The government urged Nigerians awaiting notifications to rely on official payment channels rather than unofficial agents promising guaranteed access to the intervention.

How platforms identify eligible phone numbers

Legit.ng earlier reported that as Nigerians seek access to the Federal Government's ₦50,000 relief grant, attention is shifting from the digital platforms handling payments to a more pressing question: how are beneficiaries' phone numbers selected?

The question has become increasingly important as Moniepoint, OPay and other financial service providers provide channels through which customers can check their eligibility for the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI).

Source: Legit.ng