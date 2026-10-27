Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth is the financial reward of a career built entirely outside Hollywood's traditional machine. Estimates from multiple sources place Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth at between $6 million and $10 million as of 2026, with the upper figure widely cited by celebrity wealth trackers. The Ohio-born comic turned a door job at a Los Angeles comedy club into a multi-revenue empire — through roast writing, arena podcasting, and a growing slate of Netflix deals.

Tony Hinchcliffe attends Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth is estimated at between $6 million and $10 million in 2026, according to multiple celebrity wealth sources.

in 2026, according to multiple celebrity wealth sources. His primary income driver is Kill Tony , a live podcast he has hosted weekly since 2013 that has expanded into sold-out arena tours.

, a that has expanded into sold-out arena tours. In 2025, Netflix signed Hinchcliffe to a multi-special streaming deal that significantly boosted his earnings trajectory.

that significantly boosted his earnings trajectory. His second Netflix stand-up special, Man of the People , was released globally on 9 June 2026 , adding to his streaming royalties.

, , adding to his streaming royalties. Hinchcliffe has no publicly confirmed children, and his marriage to Australian model Charlotte Jane ended around 2021.

Profile summary

Field Details Full name Tony Hinchcliffe Date of birth 8 June 1984 Age 42 (as of 2026) Place of birth Youngstown, Ohio, USA Nationality American Height Approx. 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Profession Stand-up comedian, writer, podcast host Known for Kill Tony podcast; Comedy Central Roasts; Netflix specials Marital status Divorced (ex-wife: Charlotte Jane) Children None publicly confirmed Residence Austin, Texas, USA Net worth (est.) $6 million – $10 million Years active 2007–present Website tonyhinchcliffe.com

Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth: where does the money come from?

Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth is estimated at between $6 million and $10 million in 2026. These figures are not based on audited financial statements, and estimates vary across websites, ranging from $6 million to $12 million. However, $10 million appears to be the most commonly cited figure, including by Celebrity Net Worth.

That figure places the Ohio-born comedian firmly in multi-millionaire territory, built almost entirely on the long-running live podcast and touring show Kill Tony rather than traditional network sitcoms or late-night gigs.

His income is not one large pay cheque. It flows from five distinct revenue streams running simultaneously:

Kill Tony live shows and podcast — sponsorships, ticketed events, and YouTube monetisation

— sponsorships, ticketed events, and YouTube monetisation Netflix specials — a multi-special deal signed in 2025, plus streaming royalties

— a multi-special deal signed in 2025, plus streaming royalties Stand-up touring — arena and theatre dates across the US

— arena and theatre dates across the US Comedy Central writing residuals — from six roasts written over several years

— from six roasts written over several years Merchandise — Kill Tony-branded gear sold through his own channels

Kill Tony: the engine of his wealth

Top five facts about Tony Hinchcliffe. Photo: Michael Schwartz/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Tony Hinchcliffe is an American comedian and podcaster who, since 2013, has hosted the stand-up comedy podcast Kill Tony, a showcase of professional and amateur comedians who take turns doing one-minute sets.

As host of the world's number-one live podcast, Hinchcliffe has scaled his namesake platform to stream to hundreds of thousands weekly and over 100 million people in its ten years running since June 2013.

Kill Tony generates steady income through sponsorships, ticketed events, and YouTube monetisation, while nationwide tours bring in approximately $50,000 to $150,000 per show.

Netflix deal and specials

In 2025, Netflix signed a multi-show agreement with Hinchcliffe that included several Kill Tony specials and a solo stand-up hour filmed in Texas, with the payout pushing him deep into millionaire territory, with backend bonuses and streaming residuals expected to stretch long past release.

Hinchcliffe released his Netflix special Tony Hinchcliffe: Man of the People on 9 June 2026, and Netflix also carries several live Kill Tony arena and showcase events as part of the multi-special deal.

Tony Hinchcliffe joins the commentary team during Monday Night RAW. Photo: Rich Freeda

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His earlier special, One Shot, was an innovative 2016 one-hour comedy special that follows Tony in one continuous take and premiered on Netflix.

Comedy writing career

Hinchcliffe is considered a fresh evolution of the popular roasting scene, having worked as a staff writer on multiple Comedy Central Roasts, where he shaped the iconic sets of many dais members from Jeff Ross to Martha Stewart.

Comedy Central Roast writing fees were estimated at $10,000–$25,000 per event, with additional income from residuals and royalties for televised content. Hinchcliffe is known primarily for roast comedy, having built a resume that includes the Comedy Central Roast series, the Roast of Tom Brady (2024), and Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart (released in May 2026).

Career: from door guy to comedy millionaire

Early life and rise

Tony Hinchcliffe grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, a working-class city rebuilding after the loss of its steel industry. Raised by a single mother, he has said the neighbourhood's rough edges and frequent teasing in school pushed him to develop a quick wit — turning insult comedy into a shield and a calling.

Tony Hinchcliffe performs onstage at A Night at The Comedy Store Stand-Up Showcase- 2nd Show. Photo: Errich Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Hinchcliffe attended Ursuline High School in Youngstown, Ohio, where he wrestled and developed the sharp personality that later translated into a comedy career. There is no verified record of him attending college.

In 2007, he made the decision that would define his life: he moved to Los Angeles to pursue stand-up comedy full time, training himself at open mics and eventually becoming a regular at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

The Comedy Store and breakthrough

His rise from working the door at The Comedy Store to becoming the driving force behind the live podcast Kill Tony reflects a career defined by calculated risks and constant reinvention. The official Improv Comic Profile describes Tony Hinchcliffe as follows:

Tony is one of the top young rising comedians and is considered a fresh new evolution to the now immensely popular roasting scene.

His most recognised career benchmarks include writing on several Comedy Central Roasts, where his insult writing helped shape the series' voice, and headlining The Comedy Store's Main Room after starting there as a door guy.

Stand-up specials

His specials are One Shot (Netflix, 2016), Making Friends (YouTube, 2020), and Man of the People (Netflix, 2026).

Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth and his Austin, Texas home

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe performs during his appearance. Photo: Michael Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

Hinchcliffe relocated to Austin in September 2020, right in the middle of the now-famous comedian migration led by Joe Rogan.

He lives in a modern house in Austin, Texas, worth approximately $2.5 million, situated just minutes from the Comedy Mothership, the well-known comedy club owned by Joe Rogan.

If Hinchcliffe has a place he's known for spending time, it is the Comedy Mothership, located at 320 E 6th Street—Joe Rogan's comedy club where Kill Tony is recorded live every Monday night.

Relocating to Austin also helped expand his net worth, as lower taxes, sold-out live shows at Joe Rogan's Comedy Mothership, and a loyal fan base helped him build financial stability.

Tony Hinchcliffe's wife and personal life

Tony and Charlotte met in 2015 at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. Their connection developed into a relationship, and in 2018, when Charlotte Jane was facing visa difficulties that would require her to leave the US, the couple made a spontaneous decision: they flew to Las Vegas and got married.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe performs during his appearance. Photo: Michael Schwartz

Source: Getty Images

Charlotte Jane is a model, influencer, and businesswoman from Australia. Her father, Bob Jane, was a prominent race car driver and entrepreneur.

Their relationship gradually faded from public view, and by 2021, they had separated. In January 2024, Tony spoke about the marriage for the first time on the Howie Mandel podcast, describing Charlotte warmly and confirming that they remain friends.

She was super funny and super cool, and we're still friends to this day.

Hinchcliffe keeps his private life quiet. There is no publicly confirmed spouse or partner, and no children are documented in verified reporting.

Latest news

Kill Tony: WrestleMania on Netflix

In March 2026, WWE and Tony Hinchcliffe announced Kill Tony: WrestleMania, a comedy special premiering exclusively on Netflix on Monday, 20 April, as part of a massive double event alongside the annual Raw after WrestleMania.

The Roast of Kevin Hart controversy

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe attends Snoop Dogg's Smoked Out Roast. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The Roast of Kevin Hart on Netflix sparked public debate when comedian Chelsea Handler criticised many of the jokes told during the event, calling them "racist" and "sexist".

Hinchcliffe rejected the accusation and argued that comedy is increasingly judged without context, claiming critics target comedians for controversial jokes rather than understanding performance intent.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart defended Hinchcliffe's involvement, noting in interviews that Hinchcliffe "arguably had the best set" at his roast despite the backlash.

Kill Tony heads to Las Vegas

Kill Tony will bring a two-night run to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on 13 and 14 November 2026, with Tony Hinchcliffe hosting and Brian Redban co-hosting, promising two different shows for fans.

Tony Hinchcliffe during Netflix's Canelo v Crawford Fight Night. Photo: Candice Ward (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

1. What is Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth in 2026? Tony Hinchcliffe's net worth is estimated at between $6 million and $10 million as of 2025–2026. The upper figure of $10 million is most commonly cited by Celebrity Net Worth and major trackers.

2. How much does Tony Hinchcliffe make per show? Nationwide tour shows bring in approximately $50,000 to $150,000 per show, though exact per-show earnings are not publicly disclosed.

3. What is Tony Hinchcliffe's Netflix deal? Netflix carries several live Kill Tony arena and showcase events as part of a multi-special deal. The deal was signed in 2025 and includes solo specials and Kill Tony branded content.

4. Who is Tony Hinchcliffe's wife? Charlotte Jane, a model, influencer, and businesswoman from Australia, was his wife. They are now divorced, having separated around 2021.

5. Does Tony Hinchcliffe have children? The couple had no children together, and no children from any subsequent relationship have been reported.

6. How tall is Tony Hinchcliffe? Tony Hinchcliffe stands approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

7. Where does Tony Hinchcliffe live? He lives in Austin, Texas, the comedy hub built partly around Joe Rogan's studio and club. He relocated there in 2020.

8. How much does Tony Hinchcliffe make per year? Annual income from comedy tours, podcast revenue, writing, and merchandise is estimated at approximately $4 million. This figure is unaudited and based on third-party estimates.

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Source: Legit.ng