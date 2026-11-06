The FG is providing N50,000 grants to selected Nigerian households under its NERSI programme

Beneficiaries are selected from the National Social Register and verified national identity records

The government has warned Nigerians against fraudsters, stressing that the support is free

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The federal fovernment has provided further details about its N50,000 monthly cash support programme, explaining how Nigerians can check their eligibility, receive payments and withdraw the money.

The initiative, known as the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), is designed to help vulnerable households cope with rising living costs.

FG explains what happens when beneficiaries reject the offer or decline payment by mistake. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction administers the programme, which pays selected beneficiaries N50,000 directly into mobile wallets through five approved payment providers.

According to the programme guidelines, the money is a grant, not a loan, meaning beneficiaries are not required to repay it.

The government has also clarified that Nigerians cannot apply independently or pay anyone to secure a place on the beneficiary list.

Who is eligible for the N50,000 NERSI support?

Beneficiaries are selected from the National Social Register and verified national identity records.

The government said selection is based on need, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, political affiliation or geographical location.

The programme covers all six geopolitical zones, although payments are being made in phases. This means eligible households may receive notifications at different times.

Applicants do not need to register or submit an application to be considered.

How will beneficiaries receive the N50,000?

The Federal Government has approved five payment providers to distribute the funds:

ALAT by Wema Bank: A digital banking platform operated by Wema Bank.

MoMo PSB: A licensed Payment Service Bank.

NairaGram: A digital money transfer service.

OPay: A licensed mobile money operator.

Moniepoint: A licensed microfinance bank.

Selected beneficiaries will receive an SMS from their assigned provider informing them of their eligibility and providing a USSD code to accept the payment.

For instance, an ALAT beneficiary may receive a notification asking them to dial 94523# to accept the support.

Beneficiaries can also dial their provider's USSD code and select the eligibility-check option.

How to accept the N50,000 payment

After receiving an official notification, beneficiaries should dial the USSD code provided in the message and follow the instructions.

Once the process is completed, a mobile wallet is opened, and the N50,000 is credited.

The beneficiary will subsequently receive an SMS confirming the payment.

The government said the money is not released until the beneficiary accepts the offer.

Importantly, Nigerians do not need a smartphone, mobile data or an internet connection to complete the process. A basic mobile phone is sufficient.

What if you have not received the N50,000?

The government explained that not everyone will receive the payment notification at the same time because disbursements are being made in batches.

It also noted that the programme supports a limited number of households during each phase.

Nigerians who want to check their status can dial the USSD code of their provider and select the eligibility-check option.

Those who have not been selected will receive a notification stating:

"You are currently not selected to receive this relief support."

The government warned that nobody can add a person to the beneficiary list or accelerate payment in exchange for money.

FG says N50,000 NERSI payments will go to selected households across all six geopolitical zones. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

How to withdraw the N50,000 from your wallet

Beneficiaries can withdraw the entire amount or take out only part of it, leaving the balance in their wallets.

They can also transfer the money to their bank accounts or another person's account using their provider's USSD code or mobile application.

The available withdrawal and transfer options include:

ALAT: Dial 945 23 Account Number Amount# to transfer money to an account or visit a Wema Bank branch.

23 Amount# to transfer money to an account or visit a Wema Bank branch. MoMo PSB: Dial 671 0#, use the MoMo NG application or visit a MoMo agent.

0#, use the MoMo NG application or visit a MoMo agent. NairaGram: Dial 726 00# and follow the instructions.

00# and follow the instructions. OPay: Dial 955 20# or use the OPay application.

20# or use the OPay application. Moniepoint: Dial 557327# or use the Moniepoint application.

Beneficiaries can also visit POS agents to withdraw their funds. However, agents may charge their normal withdrawal fees, so customers should confirm the charges before proceeding.

How to identify genuine NERSI SMS messages

The government said genuine payment notifications will only come from the official sender names of the five approved providers: ALAT/Wema Bank, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

The messages will not request payment, PIN, one-time password (OTP) or bank verification number (BVN).

The programme also does not send links for beneficiaries to click to claim their money.

Nigerians have been advised to ignore suspicious messages, WhatsApp broadcasts and unsolicited calls claiming to offer assistance with the payment.

Anyone who receives a request to pay money to unlock or release the N50,000 should treat it as a scam.

Beneficiaries should also avoid sharing their security details with family members, agents or individuals claiming to represent the programme.

Where to report NERSI payment problems

Beneficiaries experiencing problems with their wallets or payments can contact their respective providers through the following telephone numbers:

ALAT by Wema: 0803 900 3700

MoMo PSB: 671 or 0803 106 7100

NairaGram: 0201 330 0880 or 0201 330 0881

OPay: 0700 888 8328 or 0201 888 8328

For questions about the programme, Nigerians can contact the NERSI help line on 0700-022-2222.

The government stressed that receiving, accepting and replying to official programme messages are free. Beneficiaries should not pay agents or intermediaries to access the support.

FG opens portal for Nigerians to learn new skills

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has opened its application portal for the third cohort of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative, offering Nigerians free skills training and a monthly allowance of N30,000.

The programme, organised by the Federal Ministry of Education, is designed to equip participants with practical skills that can improve their chances of securing employment or starting their own businesses.

Source: Legit.ng