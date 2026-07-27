Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) warned visa applicants to watch for common signs of immigration fraud, including fake social media accounts and false promises of guaranteed visa approval

The agency advised applicants not to make visa payments through email, phone requests or bank transfers, saying official payment procedures should always be followed

IRCC also urged job seekers to scrutinise visa documents from recruiters, warning that documents with multiple errors could be fraudulent

Canadian immigration authorities have warned visa applicants, including Nigerians, to remain vigilant against fraudsters, outlining several warning signs that could indicate an immigration or visa scam.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued the advisory as part of efforts to help prospective travellers identify fraudulent schemes and avoid falling victim to criminals posing as immigration officials.

IRCC has warned visa applicants to be alert to common immigration scams. Photos: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How can applicants identify a Canadian visa scam?

According to IRCC, one of the biggest warning signs is anyone claiming to represent the department on social media while asking for personal or sensitive information.

The agency advised applicants to be cautious of individuals pretending to be immigration officials online, noting that such requests could be part of a scam.

IRCC also warned against anyone demanding cash only payments without issuing an official receipt while promising guaranteed visa approval.

The department said no one can guarantee that a Canadian visa application will be approved.

Which payment requests should applicants avoid?

The immigration department cautioned applicants against sending visa fees through unofficial channels.

It said requests for visa payments by email, telephone or direct bank transfer should be treated as suspicious.

Applicants were encouraged to follow only the official payment procedures provided by Canadian immigration authorities when applying for visas or other immigration services.

What should job seekers look out for?

IRCC also urged people applying for jobs in Canada to carefully examine immigration documents provided by recruiters.

According to the agency, visa documents containing numerous errors, spelling mistakes or inaccurate information could indicate fraudulent activity.

The department advised applicants to verify documents and deal only with legitimate employers and authorised immigration representatives.

Canada: Steps to apply for permanent residency

Earlier, Legit.ng explained that Canada's Express Entry system remains one of the most popular pathways for skilled workers seeking permanent residence and a future in the country.

Since its introduction in 2015, the country's programme has attracted hundreds of thousands of applicants from around the world and has become a major route for economic immigration.

The system uses a points-based selection process to identify candidates with the skills, qualifications and experience required by the Canadian labour market, which will lead to residency.

Source: Legit.ng