Blogger Davrel fired back at BBNaija star Phyna after she called him out over an alleged unpaid cameraman deal

Davrel made shocking claims about Phyna's alleged romantic advances and what Carter Efe reportedly told him about her career

Fans flooded the comments with divided reactions after Davrel's explosive response went public

The messy back-and-forth between blogger Davrel and Big Brother Naija star Phyna has taken a dramatic turn, with Davrel going public with serious allegations against the reality TV personality.

Phyna had previously called Davrel out, citing an unpaid cameraman as the source of their falling-out. Davrel, however, insists the dispute runs much deeper than any financial arrangement and has fired back with claims that the real reason she is upset is far more personal.

Reactions as blogger Davrel accuses BBNaija's Phyna of pursuing him romantically after public fallout. Photo credit@davreltv/@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Davrel makes bold claims against Phyna

According to Davrel, Phyna has allegedly been pursuing him romantically and making advances he has consistently turned down. He stated that he is a married man and was not interested in entertaining such behaviour.

He went further, claiming Phyna had been asking him to introduce her to his father, saying she was going through difficulties.

Fans defend BBNaija's Phyna over fresh allegations made against her. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Davrel also brought fellow entertainer Carter Efe into the mix, alleging that Carter had privately told him he was no longer open to collaborating with Phyna because, in Carter's words, her career was fading and she offered no professional benefit to him.

In his own words:

"Why are you lying that I didn't pay the cameraman? Phyna, tell them the real reason you are mad at me, you have been trying to sleep with me, and I am not interested. I have a wife; you are a grown woman asking to do stuff with me. Phyna has been asking me to introduce her to my dad, because she is going through things. Even #carterefe told me the reason he isn't collaborating with you is that your career is dying and you are of no benefit to him. I don't know why he is not telling you, but that's why I am telling you. Carter told me you are of no benefit to him. I even hear say your bbl dey gba."

Here is the Instagram video of Davrel calling out Phyna after their fallout:

Fans weigh in on the drama

The post drew swift reactions from social media users, with many taking sides or simply expressing disbelief.

@ajulo__kamiye commented:

"It is well. This is what happens when fame gets into the hands of a wrong person."

@jay_melaninn wrote:

"Where them see this money miss road…omo."

@ola_olashile_ observed:

"Be like Phyna self don do the same thing to VDM n, Life na shaki onigbawe abi na roundabouts all the best"

@paul_swizz_lifestyle said:

"Davido has never rolled with person wey him head correct…check his past records."

@simi_toks reacted:

"With this your look, omo phyna don suffer ooo. She better stay on her lane to avoid all these kind shhiiiiittt."

@michelle_of_lagos questioned:

"You are not interested because she is old or because you have a wife? Oga stay one place."

Phyna and Carter Eke kiss on live stream

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Phyna and Carter Efe during a live stream at the content creator's studio had surfaced online.

In the recording, the reality star challenged Carter Efe over the number of subscribers he could get that would make her kiss him.

He stood up to the challenge and kissed Phyna while people in the studio watched in amazement.

Source: Legit.ng