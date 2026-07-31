Manchester United have renewed their push to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray

Multiple reports from British, Spanish, and Nigerian outlets say Osimhen sees the Premier League as a top priority

Galatasaray are unlikely to let go of Osimhen easily after the striker scored 59 goals in 74 appearances for the club

Manchester United have intensified their pursuit of Nigerian international Victor Osimhen, with the Premier League club reportedly seeking a frontline attacker capable of producing around 30 goals and assists in a single season.

The English club's renewed interest in the Galatasaray striker has been reported by several outlets, whose coverage was later picked up by media in Spain and Nigeria.

Victor Osimhen has emerged as a top transfer target for Premier League giants Manchester United. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray acquired Osimhen from Serie A side Napoli last season for a transfer fee of €75 million, and the 26-year-old has since become one of the most talked-about names in European transfer discussions.

Man United's case for Osimhen

Turkiye Today described the reported move as part of head coach Michael Carrick's "ambitious project," with the Red Devils said to be looking to reassert itself in the top tier of transfer market activity.

The Turkish outlet noted that while Man United's interest in the Nigerian forward was well known, convincing Galatasaray to sell their key striker would present a considerable challenge.

CaughtOffside reported that Osimhen is seen as a leading candidate to fill a world-class attacking role at Old Trafford, with the club specifically targeting a player who can share the goalscoring responsibility alongside Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko, who is still finding his footing in English football.

TeamTalk said contact between United and Osimhen's camp has grown more frequent and that the striker himself is keen to test himself in the Premier League.

Osimhen's impressive record at Galatasaray

Since joining the Turkish club, Osimhen has been in exceptional form, scoring 59 goals and adding 15 assists in 74 appearances across all competitions.

That record has only strengthened Galatasaray's resolve to hold on to him, making any potential deal more complicated for interested clubs.

No official bid has been confirmed, and it remains to be seen whether United will move from reported interest to a formal offer before the transfer window closes.

Barcelona plot late move for Osimhen

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen, as European giants, including Barcelona, explore a late move for the talented forward currently at Galatasaray.

With a staggering valuation of over €120 million and interest from several top clubs, Osimhen's future is shrouded in uncertainty, leaving fans eager to see where his next career chapter will unfold.

Source: Legit.ng