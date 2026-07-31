The US State Department admitted a map shown at the AIDS 2026 conference in Rio de Janeiro misidentified every African country it highlighted

The map, which carried an AI watermark linked to OpenAI tools, placed Nigeria, Mozambique and Cote d'Ivoire in entirely wrong locations on the continent

A former State Department official linked the error to mass staff cuts under President Donald Trump's administration

The US State Department has admitted that a map it displayed at the AIDS 2026 conference in Rio de Janeiro this week incorrectly labelled every single African country it featured, calling the incident "an unfortunate error."

The map was used during an event at the international health conference and highlighted six African nations: Nigeria, Mozambique, Uganda, Cote d'Ivoire, Malawi, and Cameroon. According to a Substack post by AIDS expert Emily Bass, who shared a photo of the slide, not one of the six countries was placed correctly.

US admits AI-generated map wrongly labelled Nigeria, 5 other African countries at AIDS 2026 Conference Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria, a coastal nation, was shown as landlocked. Mozambique, located in the southeast of the continent, appeared in the Horn of Africa. Cote d'Ivoire was placed on the wrong side of Africa entirely.

A Reuters analysis found that the map carried "an artificial intelligence watermark that signals it was made with OpenAI tools."

US State Department accepts responsibility

CNN reported that a State Department spokesperson said Thursday, July 30, that "this was an unfortunate error caused by a team member who hastily altered the slide deck immediately before the presentation at the AIDS 2026 Conference."

"We take full responsibility for the confusion and misrepresentation it caused for attendees, including our African partners," the spokesperson added.

Staff cuts blamed for declining capacity

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from former officials who connect it to sweeping cuts at the State Department since President Donald Trump returned to office. The department has significantly reduced its global health funding and shed a large number of experienced career staff through a restructuring process.

Cameron Hudson, a former State Department and National Security Council official who focused on Africa, said the mistake is "a reflection of what happens when you fire ⅓ of the State Department, eliminate multiple layers of bureaucracy and have too junior staff performing work under-supervised."

Writing on X, Hudson warned that the consequences of gutting institutional expertise extend well beyond a misidentified map. "There isn't just a cost savings when eviscerating staff and expertise. There's a real cost in reputation and effectiveness," he wrote. "I suspect many people don't actually care because they say it's Africa, but the same thing is happening with teams trying to negotiate nuclear deals with Iran. That should concern everyone."

US admits error in labelling Nigeria, other African countries Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

US Mission in Nigeria is hiring

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Mission Nigeria has announced that it is currently recruiting for new positions and is encouraging qualified candidates to apply.

The Mission made the announcement via its official channels, inviting Nigerians who meet the required qualifications to visit its jobs page and submit their applications. No deadline was stated in the announcement.

Interested applicants are directed to the US Mission Nigeria's official website, ERA, where the full list of current vacancies is available. The page allows candidates to browse open roles and submit their applications directly online. The Mission also encouraged those who know suitable candidates to share the information widely.

Source: Legit.ng