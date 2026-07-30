Chiamaka Nnadozie broke her silence two days after Nigeria's shocking 3-2 opening loss to debutants Malawi at WAFCON 2026

The Brighton goalkeeper faced heavy criticism for her role in all three goals conceded against the defending champions

Nnadozie now faces a stern test against Zambia, who thrashed Egypt 6-0 in their opening group game

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has spoken publicly for the first time since Nigeria's stunning 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 group opener, acknowledging the hurt of the loss while calling on her team to rise.

Malawi, who were making their WAFCON debut, stunned the defending champions in a result that sent shockwaves across African football.

Chiamaka Nnadozie reacts after poor performance against Malawi. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Nnadozie, who plays for Brighton and Hove Albion Women, bore the brunt of the criticism after being held responsible for all three goals conceded.

Chiamaka Nnadozie breaks silence

She stayed quiet in the days that followed, despite the widespread backlash directed at her. Two days before Nigeria's second group game against Zambia, the goalkeeper broke her silence with a post on her X page.

“This one really hurts. Not the result we wanted, but the fight was real. Left it all on the field, but wasn't enough to get the 3 points. We take full responsibility for our performance against a very tough opponent. Falls hurt, but we do not stay down. Proud of this team❤️,” she wrote.

Nigeria's recovery bid begins against a Zambia side that has looked devastating in this tournament, having put six goals past Egypt without reply in their opening match.

Nnadozie will need to produce a commanding display between the posts if the Super Falcons are to keep their qualification hopes alive.

History, at least, offers Nigeria some encouragement. The last time these two sides met at WAFCON, the Super Falcons won 5-0.

Nwabali sends message to Nnadozie

Legit.ng previously reported that Stanley Nwabali sent a message to Chiamaka Nnadozie after the Super Falcons goalkeeper had a nightmare against Malawi.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper cheered his compatriots up, describing her as the best goalkeeper he has ever come across despite the bad day at the office.

Source: Legit.ng