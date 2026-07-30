Chiamaka Nnadozie Finally Breaks Silence After Super Falcons’ WAFCON 2026 Loss to Malawi
- Chiamaka Nnadozie broke her silence two days after Nigeria's shocking 3-2 opening loss to debutants Malawi at WAFCON 2026
- The Brighton goalkeeper faced heavy criticism for her role in all three goals conceded against the defending champions
- Nnadozie now faces a stern test against Zambia, who thrashed Egypt 6-0 in their opening group game
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Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has spoken publicly for the first time since Nigeria's stunning 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 group opener, acknowledging the hurt of the loss while calling on her team to rise.
Malawi, who were making their WAFCON debut, stunned the defending champions in a result that sent shockwaves across African football.
Nnadozie, who plays for Brighton and Hove Albion Women, bore the brunt of the criticism after being held responsible for all three goals conceded.
Chiamaka Nnadozie breaks silence
She stayed quiet in the days that followed, despite the widespread backlash directed at her. Two days before Nigeria's second group game against Zambia, the goalkeeper broke her silence with a post on her X page.
“This one really hurts. Not the result we wanted, but the fight was real. Left it all on the field, but wasn't enough to get the 3 points. We take full responsibility for our performance against a very tough opponent. Falls hurt, but we do not stay down. Proud of this team❤️,” she wrote.
Nigeria's recovery bid begins against a Zambia side that has looked devastating in this tournament, having put six goals past Egypt without reply in their opening match.
Nnadozie will need to produce a commanding display between the posts if the Super Falcons are to keep their qualification hopes alive.
History, at least, offers Nigeria some encouragement. The last time these two sides met at WAFCON, the Super Falcons won 5-0.
Nwabali sends message to Nnadozie
Legit.ng previously reported that Stanley Nwabali sent a message to Chiamaka Nnadozie after the Super Falcons goalkeeper had a nightmare against Malawi.
The Super Eagles goalkeeper cheered his compatriots up, describing her as the best goalkeeper he has ever come across despite the bad day at the office.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.