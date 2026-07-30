Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published the conditions non-Qataris must meet to qualify for permanent residence in the country

Law No. 10 of 2018, signed by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, created a dedicated committee at the Ministry of Interior to handle applications

Applicants must meet residency duration, income, conduct, and Arabic language requirements before their applications can be considered

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has outlined four conditions that non-Qatari nationals must satisfy before they can apply for permanent residence in the country, under rules that remain in force in 2026.

The framework draws from Law No. 10 of 2018, signed by His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on September 4, 2018.

Qatar reveals four requirements foreigners must satisfy to secure permanent residency. Photo Credit: Karim Jaafar, By Sonmez

Source: Getty Images

Under the law, a dedicated body called the Permanent Residence Card Granting Committee was set up within the Ministry of Interior to review and process all applications.

4 Conditions for Qatar Permanent Residency

The Ministry listed the following conditions that every applicant must meet:

1. The applicant must have lived legally in Qatar for at least 20 years if born outside the country, or at least 10 years if born in Qatar.

2. The applicant must earn enough income to cover the living expenses of themselves and their family, based on a minimum income level set by a decision of the Council of Ministers, with allowance for exceptions.

3. The applicant must be of good behaviour and reputation and must not have a prior conviction for a dishonourable offence, unless they have been legally rehabilitated.

4. The applicant must have a sufficient command of the Arabic language.

How the Permanent Residence process works

Applications are submitted to the Permanent Residence Card Granting Committee, which operates under the Ministry of Interior. The committee examines each case against the conditions set out in Law No. 10 of 2018 before making a determination.

The ministry has not specified a fixed processing timeline, but applicants are expected to provide documentation supporting each of the four conditions at the time of submission.

Qatar is home to a large expatriate population, and the permanent residency pathway offers long-term residents a formal route to more stable legal status in the country, subject to the criteria above.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had listed certain conditions that foreign women must meet before marrying Qatari citizens.

Categories of citizens banned from marrying foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had listed six categories of citizens who are not allowed to marry foreigners.

The restrictions are set out under Law Decree No. 21 of 1989 on the Regulation of Marriage to Foreigners, as published by Qatar's Ministry of Justice, and remain applicable in 2026.

The law provides two routes through which the restrictions can be lifted.

Source: Legit.ng