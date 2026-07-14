New Zealand Publishes Official Lists of African Countries, Others That Are Visa-Free in 2026
- The New Zealand government maintains a visa waiver agreement with select countries and territories to foster international relations and tourism
- Travellers holding passports from these approved list of countries do not need to apply for a standard visitor visa before travelling
- Eligible travellers only need to secure a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before departure
For international travelers planning their next holiday, visiting family, or exploring global destinations, understanding visa rules is crucial.
The New Zealand government has detailed its visa waiver program, allowing citizens of designated countries to travel to the island nation without undergoing the standard visa application process.
Under this list, eligible travellers are granted a visitor visa upon arrival, provided they obtain a digital authorization known as the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) prior to boarding their flight.
How New Zealand visa waiver works
Eligible passport holders do not need a pre-approved visitor visa to enter New Zealand, but they must adhere to the following conditions:
- Duration of Stay: Visitors from waiver countries may stay for up to three months. However, those travelling on a United Kingdom passport are permitted to stay for up to six months.
- The NZeTA Requirement: Before embarking on the journey, eligible travellers must apply online for the NZeTA. This is a simple digital check required for security and border clearance.
- On-Arrival Requirements: Upon arrival, travelers must still satisfy immigration officers. This includes showing proof of onward travel (such as return flight tickets) and evidence of sufficient funds to support themselves during their stay. They must also meet character and health standards.
- Australian Exemption: Australian citizens and permanent residents traveling on an Australian passport are entirely exempt from both visa requirements and the NZeTA.
Nigerians who have relocated and obtained citizenship in these two African countries; Mauritius, Seychelles, or other visa-waiver nations can utilise their second passports to enjoy seamless, visa-free entry into New Zealand.
New Zealand's list of visa waiver countries
Here is the complete list of nations and jurisdictions whose passport holders can visit New Zealand visa-free with an NZeTA:
- Andorra
- Argentina
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia (Citizens only)
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece (Only for Greek passports issued on or after January 1, 2006)
- Hong Kong (Residents traveling on HKSAR or British National–Overseas passports only)
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kuwait
- Latvia (Citizens only)
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania (Citizens only)
- Luxembourg
- Macau (Residents traveling on Macau Special Administrative Region passports)
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Oman
- Poland
- Portugal (Passport holders who have the right to live permanently in Portugal)
- Qatar
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovak Republic
- Slovenia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan (Permanent residents traveling on Taiwan passports)
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom (Citizens and other British passport holders who have the right to reside permanently in the UK)
- United States of America (Including USA nationals)
- Uruguay
- Vatican City
African countries Germany approves for free-visa entry
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Republic of Germany, through its Federal Foreign Office, has updated its visa requirements and exemption list.
Only two African nations have been cleared for visa-free entry, allowing their citizens to enter Germany without an entry visa
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng