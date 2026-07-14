The New Zealand government maintains a visa waiver agreement with select countries and territories to foster international relations and tourism

Travellers holding passports from these approved list of countries do not need to apply for a standard visitor visa before travelling

Eligible travellers only need to secure a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) before departure

For international travelers planning their next holiday, visiting family, or exploring global destinations, understanding visa rules is crucial.

The New Zealand government has detailed its visa waiver program, allowing citizens of designated countries to travel to the island nation without undergoing the standard visa application process.

New Zealand publishes lists of nations that are visa-free. Photo credit: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

Source: UGC

Under this list, eligible travellers are granted a visitor visa upon arrival, provided they obtain a digital authorization known as the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) prior to boarding their flight.

How New Zealand visa waiver works

Eligible passport holders do not need a pre-approved visitor visa to enter New Zealand, but they must adhere to the following conditions:

Duration of Stay: Visitors from waiver countries may stay for up to three months. However, those travelling on a United Kingdom passport are permitted to stay for up to six months. The NZeTA Requirement: Before embarking on the journey, eligible travellers must apply online for the NZeTA. This is a simple digital check required for security and border clearance. On-Arrival Requirements: Upon arrival, travelers must still satisfy immigration officers. This includes showing proof of onward travel (such as return flight tickets) and evidence of sufficient funds to support themselves during their stay. They must also meet character and health standards. Australian Exemption: Australian citizens and permanent residents traveling on an Australian passport are entirely exempt from both visa requirements and the NZeTA.

Nigerians who have relocated and obtained citizenship in these two African countries; Mauritius, Seychelles, or other visa-waiver nations can utilise their second passports to enjoy seamless, visa-free entry into New Zealand.

New Zealand's list of visa waiver countries

Here is the complete list of nations and jurisdictions whose passport holders can visit New Zealand visa-free with an NZeTA:

Andorra

Argentina

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia (Citizens only)

Finland

France

Germany

Greece (Only for Greek passports issued on or after January 1, 2006)

Hong Kong (Residents traveling on HKSAR or British National–Overseas passports only)

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kuwait

Latvia (Citizens only)

Liechtenstein

Lithuania (Citizens only)

Luxembourg

Macau (Residents traveling on Macau Special Administrative Region passports)

Malaysia

Malta

Mauritius

Mexico

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Oman

Poland

Portugal (Passport holders who have the right to live permanently in Portugal)

Qatar

Romania

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan (Permanent residents traveling on Taiwan passports)

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom (Citizens and other British passport holders who have the right to reside permanently in the UK)

United States of America (Including USA nationals)

Uruguay

Vatican City

African countries Germany approves for free-visa entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Republic of Germany, through its Federal Foreign Office, has updated its visa requirements and exemption list.

Only two African nations have been cleared for visa-free entry, allowing their citizens to enter Germany without an entry visa

Source: Legit.ng