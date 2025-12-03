What is Alice’s age in Twilight? Physically, Alice Cullen is 19 years old in the film, but her real age is much older. She was born in 1901 and became a vampire in 1920, making her 104 years old when Bella arrives in Forks in 2005. Her youthful appearance hides more than a century of life experience.

Each Twilight character has both a human age and a chronological age that spans decades or centuries. Photo: @Yunake on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Alice Cullen is technically 19 years old, but she was born in 1901, making her over a century old in vampire years .

. Her age in Twilight is based on her human death date, not her true chronological age.

is based on her human death date, not her true chronological age. Twilight vampire ages are complex because they stop ageing physically once transformed .

vampire ages are complex because they . Each major Twilight character has both a human age and a chronological age that spans decades or centuries.

How old is Alice in Twilight?

Alice Cullen’s age is one of the most intriguing in the Twilight universe because she looks permanently 19 yet has lived for more than a century. She was born in 1901, although exact dates vary, and she lived as a human for 19 years before her transformation.

Alice is one of the central members of the Cullen family, known for her cheerful personality, psychic visions. Photo: @terrifyinglittlemonster on Facebook (modified by author)

She was turned into a vampire in 1920, and, like all vampires in the saga, her body stopped ageing. When Bella Swan moves to Forks in 2005, Alice has lived 85 years as a vampire, bringing her total chronological age to about 104 years.

Alice’s age also places her in the middle range among her adopted family. She is older than Rosalie and Emmett, who were transformed in the 1930s, but younger than Jasper, a Civil War-era vampire, and much younger than Carlisle, whose origins trace back to the 1600s.

Ages of other main Twilight characters

The Twilight saga features characters whose ages span centuries, decades, and even just a few teenage years. Human characters age normally, vampires remain frozen at their transformation age, and shapeshifters experience altered aging due to their supernatural biology. Below is a look at some of the main characters.

How old is Edward Cullen in Twilight?

Edward Cullen is Alice Cullen's brother, whose vampire age was 104 in 2005. Photo: @EdwardCullen on Facebook (modified by author)

Edward Cullen is one of the characters whose age is most commonly compared to Alice’s. He was born on 20 June 1901, the same year as Alice, and was turned into a vampire in 1918 at age 17 during the Spanish influenza epidemic.

In 2005, during the events of Twilight, Edward’s chronological age is 104 years, and he has lived 87 of those years as a vampire. His age places him close to Alice in maturity and experience, which explains their sibling-like bond within the family.

How old is Bella in Twilight?

Bella Swan became a vampire at the age of 18. Photo: @BellaSwan on Facebook (modified by author)

Bella Swan, in contrast, has a very straightforward age timeline. Born on 13 September 1987, she is 17 during Twilight and turns 18 in New Moon. She becomes a vampire in Breaking Dawn at the age of 18, when her physical ageing stops permanently.

By the end of the saga, Bella is chronologically in her teens but has just begun her immortal life, making her the newest and least experienced vampire in the family.

How old is Jacob in Twilight?

Born on 14 January 1990, Jacob Black plays the role of a Quileute shapeshifter. Photo: @JacobBlack on Facebook (modified by author)

Jacob Black introduces a different type of ageing altogether due to his role as a Quileute shapeshifter. Born on 14 January 1990, he is 15 during Twilight, 16 in New Moon, and 17 by Breaking Dawn.

Once he begins phasing into a wolf, his ageing slows dramatically, keeping him physically in his teens for potentially decades. This unusual biological trait distinguishes him from both humans and vampires and affects his long-term role within the supernatural world.

How old is Carlisle Cullen in Twilight?

Carlisle is the oldest member of the Cullen family. He is a doctor, disciplined leader, and founder of the Cullen coven. Photo: @theolympiccoven on Instagram (modified by author)

Carlisle Cullen is the oldest member of the Cullen family and one of the oldest vampires introduced in the series. Born in 1640 in London, he was turned in 1663 at the age of 23.

By 2005, Carlisle was 365 years old, yet he retained the physical appearance of a young adult. His centuries of life have shaped him into a compassionate doctor, disciplined leader, and founder of the Cullen coven.

How old is Esme Cullen in Twilight?

Esme Cullen became a vampire at the age of 26 and has lived for over 110 years. Photo: @theolympiccoven on Instagram (modified by author)

Esme Cullen, the emotional heart of the family, brings a more recent but still significant age to the coven. Born in 1895 and turned in 1921 at age 26, she has lived for over 110 years of life by the time Bella arrives in Twilight. Despite her age, Esme’s warm personality and nurturing instincts create the homelike atmosphere the family is known for.

How old is Rosalie Hale in Twilight?

Rosalie Hale was chronologically around 90 years old in 2005. Photo: @theolympiccoven on Instagram (modified by author)

Rosalie Hale’s age reflects both her beauty and her tragic past. She was born in 1915 and transformed in 1933 at age 18 after a brutal attack left her near death. In 2005, Rosalie was chronologically around 90 years old.

Her experiences and age make her one of the more serious and guarded members of the family, especially when compared to Alice’s lightheartedness.

How old is Emmett Cullen?

Emmett Cullen is the guard of the Cullen family. He became a vampire in 1935 and is around 90 years old in Twilight. Photo: @Neslužbenastranica on Facebook (modified by author)

Emmett Cullen shares a similar age range with Rosalie. Born in 1915, he was turned in 1935 at the age of 20 after being mauled by a bear and rescued by Rosalie. In Twilight, he is around 90 years old.

His age, combined with his playful temperament and immense strength, balances Rosalie’s intensity and contributes to their strong partnership.

How old is Jasper Cullen?

Jasper was chronologically about 161 years old and had lived more than 140 years as a vampire. Photo: @twilightjaspers on Instagram (modified by author)

Jasper Hale is significantly older in vampire years than most Cullen family members. Born in 1844, he was turned into a vampire in 1863 at age 19 during the American Civil War.

In 2005, Jasper was chronologically about 161 years old and had lived more than 140 years as a vampire.

His long and violent history in Maria’s vampire army explains his struggles with self-control and his deep connection to Alice, who helps anchor him emotionally.

How old is Renesmee Cullen in Twilight?

Renesmee Cullen ages rapidly, appearing older than her chronological age within months. Photo: @twilight.kri on Instagram (modified by author)

Renesmee Cullen, the half-vampire daughter of Bella and Edward, has one of the most unusual ageing processes in the saga. Born in 2006, she ages rapidly, appearing older than her chronological age within months.

By the time she is seven, she resembles a teenager and reaches full maturity, at which point ageing stops altogether. Her hybrid biology makes her unique and gives her a different relationship to time compared to both humans and vampires.

How old is Charlie in Twilight?

Charlie Swan is a police officer aged 40 years in Twilight. Photo: @charlieswan on Facebook (modified by author)

Charlie Swan is 40 years old in Twilight, having been born in 1965, which places him firmly in middle adulthood during the events of the first book. His age reflects his steady, grounded personality, as he has spent decades working as the chief of police in Forks and living a quiet, routine life.

Throughout the series, Charlie’s human ageing contrasts sharply with the frozen ages of the vampires, highlighting the emotional distance between Bella’s human world and the supernatural one she eventually joins.

How old are the Volturi leaders in Twilight?

The Volturi leaders are the oldest vampires in Twilight, with each having more than 2,000 years. Photo: @volturiofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Aro, Caius, and Marcus are the oldest vampires in the saga and are each more than 2,000 years old. Their physical ages appear to be in their thirties or forties, but their true ages stretch back to ancient civilisations. Their immense lifespans contribute to their power, influence, and ruthless leadership over the vampire world.

Why vampire ages are complicated in Twilight

Vampire ages in Twilight are complex because each vampire has three different ages: a human age, a physical age, and a chronological age. Their human age marks the years they lived before being transformed, their physical age represents the age at which they were frozen forever, and their chronological age measures their total years alive.

These distinctions explain how characters like Alice and Edward can appear as teenagers while possessing a century of memories, emotional maturity, and supernatural development.

Who is the oldest vampire in Twilight?

The oldest vampires in Twilight are the Volturi leaders: Aro, Caius, and Marcus, each of whom is more than 2,000 years old. Their ages date back to ancient human civilisations, making them the most powerful and historically significant vampires in the saga.

Is Edward actually 17?

Edward Cullen appears to be 17, but he is not truly 17 in chronological years. He was born in 1901 and turned into a vampire in 1918 at the age of 17, which permanently froze his physical appearance. In Twilight (2005), he is actually 104 years old, even though he still looks like a teenage boy.

Who is Alice in Twilight?

Alice Cullen is one of the central members of the Cullen family, known for her cheerful personality, psychic visions, and strong bond with her partner, Jasper Hale. She acts as a supportive sister to Bella and plays a strategic role throughout the saga with her ability to see future possibilities.

How did Alice die in Twilight?

Alice Cullen does not die in the Twilight saga. She survives every book and plays a major role throughout the series, including in the final confrontation in Breaking Dawn. Any scenes implying her death, such as visions or imagined possibilities, are not real events in the canon storyline.

Alice Cullen appears to be 19, but she is more than 100 years old in Twilight. Her age helps explain her personality, wisdom, and role within the Cullen family. Understanding the ages of all the main characters reveals the depth and complexity of the saga’s supernatural world.

