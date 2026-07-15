Gunmen stormed Ondo community in Ugboju district of Otukpo LGA around 5 am on Tuesday, killing youth leader Sunday Ogoh and critically wounding another resident

The attack came less than 48 hours after gunmen killed 18 people in nearby Otukpo-Nobi community, also in Otukpo LGA

Otukpo LGA Chairman Maxwell Ogiri confirmed security operatives repelled the attack and have launched a manhunt for the gunmen

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue State - Gunmen struck a second Benue community within 48 hours on Tuesday, killing a youth leader identified as Sunday Ogoh during a pre-dawn raid on Ondo community in the Ugboju district of Otukpo Local Government Area.

The attack occurred just days after 18 residents lost their lives in the Otukpo-Nobi community, also within Otukpo LGA, raising alarm over escalating violence in the area.

People flee to safety' after Ondo community tragedy in Benue State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, residents said the gunmen entered the community at approximately 5 am and opened fire indiscriminately.

Beyond the death of Ogoh, another person sustained critical injuries during the assault.

Several families have since abandoned their homes in fear of further attacks, a resident who did not wish to be named told journalists.

Security response to Benue community attack

Otukpo LGA Chairman Maxwell Ogiri confirmed the incident, stating that a joint team of security operatives moved quickly to contain the situation.

He acknowledged, however, that their intervention came too late to save Ogoh's life.

Ogiri said the security personnel are now actively pursuing the attackers, with a coordinated manhunt underway across the area.

According to The Punch, a resident of the Ondo community, who identified himself simply as Sunny, in a telephone interview on Tuesday, said:

“The herdsmen stormed our community around 6 a.m. today and shot sporadically, which made people flee to the neighbouring Oyangede community.

“But youths in the area mobilised themselves and went after the invaders. This prevented the assailants from wreaking havoc; nevertheless, one person was killed.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, separately confirmed the deadly attack.

Edet added that police operatives have been deployed to track down those responsible for the killing.

Second attack in 2 days in Otukpo LGA

The assault on Ondo community follows a deadly incident in Otukpo-Nobi, where gunmen killed 18 people fewer than 48 hours earlier.

The back-to-back attacks have deepened anxiety among residents of Otukpo LGA, many of whom are increasingly unwilling to remain in their homes amid the ongoing insecurity.

Bandits kill former Benue SSG

Recall that suspected bandits attacked and killed former Benue state SSG, David Salifu, along the Wukari-Makurdi road.

Assailants ordered Salifu out of his vehicle and shot him after he resisted their instructions.

Salifu died in the early hours of Friday, July 3, 2026, at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi.

Gunmen attack, kill 3 in Benue community

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen killed three people in Anyiase community, Benue State, during a recent deadly attack

The deadly attack followed another incident in Okpokwu local government area less than 24 hours prior.

According to a former Supervisory Councillor, Akerigba Lawrence, the victims of the attack included two farmers.

Source: Legit.ng