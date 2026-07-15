IK Ogbonna shared an emotional reflection on how the loss of his friend Alexx Ekubo profoundly changed his perspective on life and the value of time

In a heartfelt message, the Nollywood actor encouraged people to cherish loved ones and stop taking tomorrow for granted

His touching tribute drew an equally heartfelt reaction from actress Ini Edo, which caught the attention of many

Nollywood star Ik Ogbonna has opened up about the painful loss of his best friend and colleague, Alexx Ekubo, who died on May 11, 2026, after battling stage four kidney cancer.

The actor was laid to rest in Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18, 2026.

Ini Edo responds after IK Ogbonna makes surprising revelation about Alexx Ekubo's death. Credit: @alexxekubo, @iniedo, @ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

Nearly two months later, Ogbonna shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, describing how grief has reshaped his outlook on life.

He admitted that no amount of mental preparation could have softened the blow of losing someone so close.

Reflecting on the tragedy, Ogbonna said:

“For the past two months, I’ve been trying to understand life. Trying to understand loss. Trying to understand God. Trying to understand why someone so full of life can suddenly become a memory.”

He explained how Alexx’s death forced him to confront questions about purpose and faith, noting that people often distance themselves from death until it touches someone they love. Using the image of an ambulance in traffic, he wrote:

“We whisper ‘God have mercy’ then continue with our day, because we assume tragedy always belongs to someone else.”

Ogbonna also urged fans to rethink everyday habits of postponing calls, delaying forgiveness, and assuming there will always be another chance.

“Tomorrow is a privilege. Not a promise. All we truly own is this moment.”

Ini Edo shows emotional support

Reacting to his emotional tribute, actress Ini Edo poured out her support in the comments, writing:

“You are one of the best humans out there… You have such a genuine heart that understands what love and loyalty really mean in this evil world. God will continue to comfort and preserve you ❤️❤️❤️ 🤗.”

See the emotional comment Ini Edo shared online

Ini Edo reacts as IK Ogbonna shares emotional lesson from Alexx Ekubo's death. Credit: @ikogbonna

Source: Instagram

Watch IK Ogbonna's tribute video to Alexx Ekubo below:

Chioma Ekubo mourns brother Alexx Ekubo with emotional video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister, Chioma, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram showing herself seated on his chair at home, with his portrait and awards visible in the background.

In her caption, she reflected on the two months since his passing, expressing deep grief and describing the shoes he left behind as “too large” to fill.

Fans reacted with mixed comments, with some questioning whether the video was recent, while others empathised with her ongoing mourning.

Source: Legit.ng