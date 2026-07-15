Depots Release New Petrol Prices Nationwide As Dangote Announces Another Increase
- Petroleum product depots across Nigeria released fresh loading prices after Dangote Refinery raised its ex-depot petrol price
- Depot loading prices ranged from N1,032 per litre to N1,250 per litre across Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri, and Calabar
- Industry analysts warned that the new depot prices could push retail pump prices higher as marketers factor in rising cost
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Petroleum product depots across Nigeria have announced revised petrol loading prices following a fresh upward adjustment by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to its ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
Dangote refinery shocked the market after it announced to its customers that petrol will now be priced in dollars.
Dangote increase petrol price
The decision, coupled with renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran, has forced marketers to adjust prices to reflect global market realities.
Dangote Refinery on Tuesday set its ex-depot petrol price at N1,120 per litre up from the previous rate of N1,070 in the latest review, a move that has prompted competing depots to recalibrate their own loading rates.
Data obtained by Petroleumprice.ng showed that as of Tuesday, July 14, 2026, petrol loading prices ranged between N1,032 and N1,250 per litre across major fuel distribution hubs, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri, and Calabar.
Independent marketers, many of whom source directly from Dangote or rival depots, are now reassessing their supply strategies in light of the new pricing.
Industry stakeholders noted that where marketers choose to transfer higher acquisition costs to consumers, retail pump prices at filling stations could climb in the days ahead.
Depot Prices Across Nigeria
The breakdown of loading prices recorded on July 14 showed considerable variation by location and operator.
Lagos
- Rain Oil – N1,032 per litre
- Dangote – N1,120 per litre
- Techno Oil – N1,120 per litre
- African Terminal – N1,125 per litre
- Aiteo – N1,125 per litre
- Ascon – N1,125 per litre
- Integrated – N1,125 per litre
- Sahara – N1,125 per litre
- Nipco – N1,170 per litre
- Emadeb – N1,175 per litre
- Pinnacle – N1,200 per litre
Port Harcourt
- Optima – N1,141 per litre
- Rain Oil – N1,170 per litre
- Matrix – N1,230 per litre
Warri
- Bulk Strategic – N1,150 per litre
- Matrix – N1,250 per litre
- Northwest – N1,250 per litre
Marketers speak on Dangote dollar petrol pricing
Meanwhile, independent petroleum marketers and energy analysts have criticised the Dangote Petroleum Refinery's decision to price petroleum products in US dollars, warning that the policy could increase pressure on Nigeria's foreign exchange market and create fresh uncertainty in the downstream oil sector.
They noted that although the refinery is entitled to determine its commercial strategy as a private enterprise, selling petroleum products for domestic consumption in dollars could have broader consequences for the economy and the country's foreign exchange stability.
Dangote ends naira fuel sales
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced that it has stopped selling petroleum products in naira, switching instead to U.S. dollar-denominated transactions.
Under the new pricing regime, petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) will now sell at $0.779 per litre, diesel (Automotive Gas Oil) at $1.087 per litre, while aviation fuel (ATK) will be priced at $0.985 per litre.
The refinery said the new policy aligns with the reality of its operating costs and crude oil procurement.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.