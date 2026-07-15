Petroleum product depots across Nigeria released fresh loading prices after Dangote Refinery raised its ex-depot petrol price

Depot loading prices ranged from N1,032 per litre to N1,250 per litre across Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri, and Calabar

Industry analysts warned that the new depot prices could push retail pump prices higher as marketers factor in rising cost

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Petroleum product depots across Nigeria have announced revised petrol loading prices following a fresh upward adjustment by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to its ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Dangote refinery shocked the market after it announced to its customers that petrol will now be priced in dollars.

Dangote's latest petrol price increase reshapes depot market Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Dangote increase petrol price

The decision, coupled with renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran, has forced marketers to adjust prices to reflect global market realities.

Dangote Refinery on Tuesday set its ex-depot petrol price at N1,120 per litre up from the previous rate of N1,070 in the latest review, a move that has prompted competing depots to recalibrate their own loading rates.

Data obtained by Petroleumprice.ng showed that as of Tuesday, July 14, 2026, petrol loading prices ranged between N1,032 and N1,250 per litre across major fuel distribution hubs, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri, and Calabar.

Independent marketers, many of whom source directly from Dangote or rival depots, are now reassessing their supply strategies in light of the new pricing.

Industry stakeholders noted that where marketers choose to transfer higher acquisition costs to consumers, retail pump prices at filling stations could climb in the days ahead.

Depot Prices Across Nigeria

The breakdown of loading prices recorded on July 14 showed considerable variation by location and operator.

Lagos

Rain Oil – N1,032 per litre

Dangote – N1,120 per litre

Techno Oil – N1,120 per litre

African Terminal – N1,125 per litre

Aiteo – N1,125 per litre

Ascon – N1,125 per litre

Integrated – N1,125 per litre

Sahara – N1,125 per litre

Nipco – N1,170 per litre

Emadeb – N1,175 per litre

Pinnacle – N1,200 per litre

Port Harcourt

Optima – N1,141 per litre

Rain Oil – N1,170 per litre

Matrix – N1,230 per litre

Warri

Bulk Strategic – N1,150 per litre

Matrix – N1,250 per litre

Calabar

Northwest – N1,250 per litre

Petrol depot prices change nationwide Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Marketers speak on Dangote dollar petrol pricing

Meanwhile, independent petroleum marketers and energy analysts have criticised the Dangote Petroleum Refinery's decision to price petroleum products in US dollars, warning that the policy could increase pressure on Nigeria's foreign exchange market and create fresh uncertainty in the downstream oil sector.

They noted that although the refinery is entitled to determine its commercial strategy as a private enterprise, selling petroleum products for domestic consumption in dollars could have broader consequences for the economy and the country's foreign exchange stability.

Dangote ends naira fuel sales

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced that it has stopped selling petroleum products in naira, switching instead to U.S. dollar-denominated transactions.

Under the new pricing regime, petrol (Premium Motor Spirit) will now sell at $0.779 per litre, diesel (Automotive Gas Oil) at $1.087 per litre, while aviation fuel (ATK) will be priced at $0.985 per litre.

The refinery said the new policy aligns with the reality of its operating costs and crude oil procurement.

Source: Legit.ng