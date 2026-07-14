Blessing Otuto stumbled upon her 2022 wedding invitation card during a cleanup and described it as the worst mistake of her life

She shared on TikTok that she made countless attempts to save the marriage before finally finding the courage to walk away

Blessing Otuto said she was then at peace after leaving the marriage, and her video drew reactions online

BlessingOtuto, a Nigerian lady, went viral on TikTok after she discovered her old wedding invitation card while cleaning.

She described the day she got married as the worst mistake she ever made, and explained why.

Lady goes viral after saying she found peace after leaving marriage. Photo credit: @BlessingOtuto/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, BlessingOtuto held up a wedding invitation card for a traditional marriage and church wedding ceremony between Otutochukwu and Mmaduabuchi, scheduled for 3 January 2022 at All Saints Anglican Church in Nibo, Anambra State, with the reception at the groom's family residence.

The card also listed the consenting families: Mr. Simon Peter Obiakor and Mrs. Juliana Obiakor from Anambra State, and Mr. Joseph Ajibo Ituma and Mrs. Ngozi Ituma from Ebonyi State.

A marriage she tried to save

Speaking in the video, Blessing Otuto did not hold back on how she felt about finding the card years later.

According to her, she stayed despite being emotionally distressed, tried, and eventually chose herself.

Nigerians react to Blessing Otuto's story

The clip quickly gathered attention on TikTok, with many Nigerians sharing their own thoughts on marriage, regret, and the courage it took to leave.

@Goshenfashion_ng said:

"E be like say we plenty wey make mistake 2022. Ikegwuru situation."

@CHISOM reacted:

"Ahhhh at first i was thinking this was a joke baby what happened ?"

@Mercy Udensi said:

"You ignored the signs during courtship. Thank God you are good."

@City collections added:

"But my dad said I should try do wedding that once the man weds u’that marriage hardly crash no matter what just asking."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady cancels her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience with her former partner's family after cancelling her wedding preparations.

According to the lady, her would-be mother-in-law made a statement that didn't sit well with her, causing her to immediately call the wedding off.

Source: Legit.ng