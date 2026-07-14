Peller filmed himself while driving and called out his groomsmen for failing to buy asoebi ahead of his wedding to Jarvis

The content creator noted that regular guests had already purchased asoebi while his groomsmen were still waiting to receive theirs for free

Peller specifically called out Joe Blaq, urging him to quit taking substances and look fresh because Jarvis's bridesmaids are beautiful

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, aka Peller, is not letting his groomsmen slide ahead of his upcoming wedding, and he made sure the whole internet knew it.

The popular Nigerian content creator filmed himself while driving and delivered a no-holds-barred warning to his groomsmen, who he says have yet to purchase their asoebi.

Reactions as Peller calls out groomsmen ahead of wedding. Photo credit@peler089

Source: Instagram

In the clip, he pointed out that ordinary guests who were not even part of the bridal party had already sorted their outfits, while his own groomsmen were sitting back and expecting to receive the fabric for free.

"Even normal people don buy aso ebi finish," he said, visibly unimpressed with the situation.

Peller targets Joe Blaq directly in video

Peller did not stop at the general call-out. He went further to instruct all the groomsmen to book facials and put their best looks together, reminding them that Jarvis's bridesmaids are beautiful and they need to match the energy.

Peller mentions Joe Blaq as he calls out groomsmen ahead of wedding. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

One name got a very specific mention. Peller singled out Joe Blaq and told him to stop taking substances, stay fresh, and avoid stressing himself out before the wedding day.

The direct callout landed like a thunderbolt online and quickly became the most-talked-about moment in the clip.

Peller and Jarvis, one of the most-followed couples in Nigeria's content creator space, have been building excitement around their wedding.

Here is the X video of Peller's statement about his groomsmen:

What fans are saying about Peller's video

The clip sparked a wave of reactions online, with many finding the whole situation hilarious while others felt the public call-out went a little too far. Here are some of the comments below:

@pinessabest wrote:

"Straight bullet don hit joblaq"

@bibilee101 commented:

"I could remember my brother's wedding only four groomsmen couldn't afford it and it was 50k not to talk of Peller maybe u should reduce it"

@rankingdmw_backup reacted:

"Peller watin bring green white green for this matter now"

@lobaab7 shared:

"This is funny, but people won't take it funny but still na abuse ehen he reach x"

Seyi Vodi to sponsor Peller's education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Seyi Vodi had made a promise to Peller after the streamer and his lover, Jarvis, visited him ahead of their wedding to present their aso ebi.

During the visit, the celebrity fashion designer encouraged Peller to return to school and promised to sponsor his education.

Social media users were unimpressed with the gift he offered the streamer, with some suggesting there were better ways the money could be spent, as Peller can afford to take care of his education. Even if he wanted to go to school abroad.

Source: Legit.ng