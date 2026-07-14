The NMDPRA sealed two filling stations in Ogun State for under-dispensing fuel and violating the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021

One of the stations repeatedly broke the law by removing official seals, resuming operations illegally and ignoring several regulatory invitations

The affected stations will remain closed until they meet regulatory requirements, while the NMDPRA is considering suspending their operating licences

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has shut down two filling stations in Ogun State over allegations of under-dispensing petrol and breaching provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

The affected outlets, Mangarborn Energy and Mobil Filling Station, are located in the Akute/Ajuwon axis of Ifo Local Government Area.

Trouble for Petrol Dealers as NMDPRA Shuts 2 Filling Stations, Exposes Shocking Violations

Source: UGC

The enforcement operation was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure compliance with regulations governing the downstream petroleum sector.

Station accused of repeated violations

Speaking during the enforcement exercise on Monday, the Head of Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure at the NMDPRA Abeokuta Field Office, Olufemi Adebowale, said investigations revealed that one of the filling stations had consistently dispensed less fuel than customers paid for.

He also alleged that the station unlawfully removed official regulatory seals placed on its premises and resumed operations without obtaining approval from the authority.

Adebowale said the regulator would no longer tolerate operators who short-change customers or flout regulatory directives.

Adebowale said:

“It is high time we made it clear that they cannot continue to under-dispense products, deliberately remove our seals and believe that nothing will happen. That is why we are here to enforce the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.”

According to him, the NMDPRA has monitored the station since 2025 and has sealed it on at least six separate occasions for similar infractions. He added that the operator also failed to honour several invitations issued by the regulatory agency.

Licences may be suspended

Adebowale disclosed that both filling stations would remain closed until they fulfilled all regulatory conditions, including the payment of applicable fines and penalties.

He added that the authority is considering suspending the operating licences of the affected outlets, subject to the approval of NMDPRA management.

The official warned petroleum marketers against under-dispensing fuel, tampering with official seals or disregarding regulatory directives, stressing that offenders would face sanctions under the Petroleum Industry Act.

He further cautioned that any attempt to reopen the sealed stations or remove NMDPRA seals without authorisation would amount to a criminal offence and could lead to prosecution.

FG cautions Dangote, marketers on petrol pricing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on the federal government's recent directives to Dangote Petroleum Refinery and fuel marketers regarding the adjustment of petrol prices in line with declining global crude oil costs.

This call for pricing transparency aims to ensure that consumers benefit from favourable market conditions, reflecting a significant stance on regulatory reforms in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector.

As the global oil market stabilises, the government emphasises that consumers should not bear the brunt of previous price hikes, urging operators to pass savings directly to the public.

Source: Legit.ng