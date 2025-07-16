MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the date for the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10, alongside its groundbreaking grand prize

The 10th season will be aired as usual on Showmax, DStv and GOtv platforms, for the delight of fans

The executive head of content and West Africa channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, stated that the show will celebrate a decade of entertainment

Big Brother Naija, Africa's most popular reality television show, is returning for its much-anticipated tenth season, which will start on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

According to the organisers, Multichoice Nigeria Ltd, the new season will feature a double launch which will take place over two days, Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27, signalling the start of another exciting season.

The news was made during a press meeting on Wednesday, July 16, where the show's long-time presenter, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, gave insights into what fans and viewers may expect from the next season.

Ebuka emphasised the show's remarkable history over the previous nine seasons, adding that Big Brother Naija has provided 709 days of constant entertainment and included 197 housemates since its start.

He also revealed that the total cash rewards awarded throughout the years have totalled N637 million, demonstrating the show's ongoing commitment to rewarding talent, resilience, and entertainment value.

For the momentous tenth season, the stakes are even higher.

Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and West Africa Channels at Multichoice, has announced that the winner of BBNaija Season 10 would receive a grand prize of N150 million.

This is the largest reward in the show's history, emphasising its size, expansion, and significance across the African entertainment industry.

Tejumola told fans and stakeholders that Season 10 would feature new twists, intriguing content, and more interactive experiences for viewers at home.

See the announcement below:

Netizens react as BBNaija announces season 10

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@TheDailyDose89 said:

"You always promised maximum drama but turn out to be boring. Go back to the time of "See gobe , Double Wahala, Pepper Dem and Lockdown."

@MariaDi39568949 said:

"Make it 2 houses abeg, if one house is boring the other one would be entertaining."

charitycharles93 said:

"Double launching mmmh..Will thar be a disadvantage to the last people to be launched because my fans stan people on the first day?"

iam_esstarkay said:

"Please new strategies oo HMS."

_pheeyeen said:

"A plea to the housemates…please this is BIG BROTHER not love island… bring back the old vibe and be authentic 🔥."

abigail.mackline said:

"Please we need active housemates like phyna, beauty, Wanni,Erica, mercy, Pere,Ceec. Those personalities i wanna see on my screen abeggi."

ritabliz.official wrote:

"Plsss I am so ready for two houses, intense drama, suspence love triangle, biggie polygamy 😂😂😂😂. Two houses one winner sharp 😂❤️."

