Friends and colleagues have gathered for a Service of Songs in honour of the late actor Alexx Ekubo

The actor passed away after battling an ailment that had been kept from the public for a long time

Some of his colleagues were dressed in white as they waited to enter the venue where the event was being held

The final rites for late actor Alexx Ekubo have commenced with a Service of Songs in Lagos State, as videos from the solemn ceremony continue to surface online.

The actor reportedly passed away following complications arising from his battle with metastatic kidney cancer, a development that threw the movie industry into mourning.

Alexx Ekubo's colleagues spotted at his Service of Songs, video emerges. Photo credit@bellanaija/@theraytv/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Footage from the ceremony has left many fans emotional as they come to terms with the reality of his passing.

IK Ogbonna arrives at service of songs

In one of the videos circulating online, IK Ogbonna, a close friend of the deceased actor, was seen arriving at the Service of Songs.

Dressed in white and wearing a matching cap, he stepped out of his car and proceeded into the venue, where he checked on guests awaiting entry into the hall.

Ogbonna was also seen making several phone calls as he monitored activities and ensured everything was running smoothly.

Three violinists welcome guests

Guests arriving at Monarch Event Centre, the venue of the Service of Songs, were welcomed by three violinists—two men and one woman—who performed solemn and melodious tunes.

The hall was adorned with photographs of the late actor placed at different corners, alongside white and cream floral decorations. The seating arrangement also reflected the day's theme, with white chairs arranged throughout the venue.

Yomi Casual and wife attend ceremony

Fashion designer Yomi Casual and his wife were also spotted at the event. Both were dressed in white, and the designer was seen exchanging pleasantries with IK Ogbonna.

His wife was so emotional that people had to hug her to give her comfort ansd assurance that all was well.

Alexx Ekubo's friends arrange his Service of Songs. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Other notable guests in attendance included Ini Edo, Stan Nze and his wife, Segun Arinze, Omoni Oboli, AY Makun, Yvonne Jegede, Nancy Isime, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bryann, and several other colleagues from the entertainment industry.

Women entertain guests with traditional songs

A group of women dressed in matching aso ebi entertained guests with traditional songs at the venue.

They wore Igbo-inspired attire featuring george wrappers, white blouses, and matching headgear, adding a cultural touch to the ceremony.

Guests arrived early and underwent security checks before being granted access to the Monarch Event Centre for the event.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Alexx Ekubo's fan club member passes

Legit.ng had reported that a fan of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo had lost her life while helping to make preparations for the funeral of the actor.

Details about her activities in the group and how she has been helping with the funeral plane were shared as the fan page shared the sad news of her demise.

Many were thrown into mourning after learning of her passing, with members offering prayers for the repose of her soul.

Source: Legit.ng