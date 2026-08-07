Peter Obi said he visited every secondary school in Anambra State during his time as governor

The NDC presidential candidate made the remark while addressing Babcock University leadership ahead of BIMUN 26

The claim divided social media users, with some questioning its accuracy and others vouching for Obi's record on education

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Anambra State governor, has drawn sharp reactions online after claiming he personally visited every secondary school in Anambra during his tenure in office.

Obi made the remark on Monday, August 4, while speaking with the leadership of Babcock University in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, ahead of his appearance as guest speaker at the Babcock International Model United Nations (BIMUN 26).

Peter Obi stated he personally visited all secondary schools in Anambra during his governorship. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The former governor was making a broader point about the importance of political leaders paying closer attention to the education sector, The Cable reported.

"I was asking someone just yesterday, when last did our leaders visit our primary, secondary and universities where our children are going to school?" Obi said. "As governor, I visited every secondary school in Anambra state."

Claim divides social media

The comment quickly drew debate across social media platforms, with users split on whether the claim was credible.

Some questioned the logistics of such a feat. @Adebest001 wrote:

"How is this possible, someone needs to caution him on some of his promises." @OlaApinke931 was more direct, writing: "He can't help but lie, that's the hallmark of a Gbajue! But I also think he has become addicted to saying what he knows nothing about and outright lies to cover his failings! This was how Peter Obi started as a Vice-presidential candidate to Atiku then! Confidently spewing out…"

@chibuzo_mikel also challenged the statement:

"Anytime I try to look away, my bros drops another bombshell that I find extremely difficult to ignore. Why is Mr. Peter Obi addicted to lies bikonu? He claimed he visited every single secondary school as Governor. Before now, he has also claimed that he gave every Senior…"

@Olaitan_maxy added:

"This is a dishonest statement. You can't visit all in Nigeria. It's not even your job to be visiting sec school."

However, others defended the claim, pointing to Obi's reputation for hands-on governance. @VincentOjukwu argued:

"if he can visit or travel 3-4 geo political zones in Nigeria and outside Africa within 24 hours. what is 260 schools or more in 8 years as former Anambra state Governor?" A user identifying as @chelsybae went further, writing: "Yes he did that. I was a witness during my brother's regime as prefect of Metu memorial secondary school onitsha."

Obi's education record under scrutiny

Obi served as Anambra governor from 2006 to 2014. He resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The school visits claim has added to ongoing public scrutiny of statements Obi has made on the campaign trail.

Kenneth Okonkwo fires at Obi

Previously, Legit.ng reported that fresh war of words broke out between former allies Kenneth Okonkwo and Peter Obi after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain reacted to a reported defamation suit filed against him by the former Anambra governor.

Speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily on Friday, July 31, Okonkwo insisted he did not defame Obi and claimed the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate misunderstood how defamation cases work.

Source: Legit.ng