Rudeboy responded to his twin brother Peter Okoye's explosive claims about their late mother and family members

Peter had alleged that their late mother pressured his wife, Lola, and that his brothers pushed for a termination and forged an email to frame her

The public feud between the P-Square twins has been running for nearly a week following a comment Paul made about Peter's 'Who Naija help' statement

Paul Okoye, known professionally as Rudeboy, has reacted after his twin brother Peter Okoye's string of allegations against their late mother.

In a video that circulated online, Peter levelled serious accusations against their late mother and other family members, claiming their mother had pressured his wife, Lola, to leave him.

He also alleged that his brothers went as far as demanding Lola abort their child, and that someone within the family forged an email in a bid to frame her.

Rudeboy responds to his twin brother Peter Okoye's explosive claims about their late mother and family members. Photos: Rudeboy/Peter Okoye/Psquare's mother.

Source: Instagram

Rudeboy Addresses Late Mother's Memory

Rather than issue a point-by-point rebuttal, Rudeboy took to his social media pages and directed his words at their late mother, noting that she no longer has the chance to speak for herself.

"Unfortunately, you're not here to defend yourself. Continue resting, Mum," he wrote.

P-Square Feud Escalates Over Management Row

The latest exchange is part of a wider fallout between the former P-Square duo that erupted after Paul made a comment about Peter's "Who Naija help" remark.

Peter responded publicly, accusing his twin of consistently trying to undermine him and throwing subtle jabs his way online.

Peter declared he was done playing the peaceful role, stating he was ready for "aura for aura" going forward.

He also raised questions about financial arrangements involving their brother Jude, who manages them, alleging that Paul had said they would take 35% each while Jude would receive 30%.

Peter argued there was no reason their brother should be managing them at all, pointing out that they had worked with three different managers before Jude came on board.

Read Rudeboy's comment about their late mother here:

Reactions trail Rudeboy's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below here:

@Rich4Ever3000 stated:

"Then defend yourself and make sure to come with evidence too. Simple. If your hands are clean then u come out. This ain’t no rocket science"

@MhiztarDeebee noted:

"Shey their mama follow them steal money from Peter? Na only who Dey lie go tell you say their witness Dey heaven. Tueeeeehhhh Paul!"

Rudeboy is accused by Peter of trying to undermine him and throwing subtle jabs his way online. Photo: Rudeboy.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng