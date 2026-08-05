Germany unveils permit for permanent stay and work, mentions application fee

Germany has announced a settlement permit that allows foreigners living in the country on temporary permits to apply for permanent residency

The permit covers skilled workers and other visa categories, granting holders the right to live and work in Germany without restrictions

Applicants must pay a fee of €150 (N235,560) at the point of application to be considered for the settlement permit

Germany has announced a settlement permit that gives foreign nationals the opportunity to live and work in the country permanently, with the government also disclosing the cost involved in obtaining it.

According to information published on the official German government website, foreigners who are currently on a temporary residence permit and wish to extend their stay on a long-term basis are eligible to apply for the settlement permit. Skilled workers and individuals in other visa categories may also qualify, depending on their circumstances.

Germany unveils permit allowing foreigners to live with their families permanently, mentions fee. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Omer Messinger/ Westend61

Source: Getty Images

What the settlement permit offers

The German government describes the settlement permit as one that removes the usual limitations tied to temporary status. Holders of this permit are free to reside in Germany alongside their families without any conditions attached to their stay.

They are also permitted to take up employment, whether as a salaried worker or as a self-employed individual.

The government's official statement on the permit reads:

"A settlement permit opens many doors: you can live in Germany with your family without any restrictions. Additionally, you are allowed to take up employment as either an employee or a self-employed person."

Fee required to apply

To apply for the settlement permit, applicants are required to pay a processing fee of €150, which converts to approximately N235,560. This payment is due during the application process itself, rather than upon approval.

The announcement is particularly relevant for Nigerian professionals and other Africans already residing in Germany on work or residence visas who may be considering making the country their permanent home.

Germany unveils official job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany's Federal Employment Agency launched an official website where foreigners can search for visa sponsorship jobs.

The government-backed platform also provides job listings, relocation guidance, and resources to help international applicants legally move to Germany for work.

Source: Legit.ng