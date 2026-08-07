Nigeria ranked fourth with 7,360 new Canadian permanent residents, behind only India, the Philippines and China

India retained the top spot with 36,910 new permanent residents, more than three times the Philippines' total

Cameroon placed fifth with 6,765 new permanent residents, making it one of Africa's strongest contributors

Nigeria has emerged as the fourth-largest source of new permanent residents to Canada in the first half of 2026, underscoring the continued wave of migration by Nigerians seeking better economic opportunities abroad.

For years, thousands of Nigerians have left the country in search of improved living standards, stable jobs, quality education and stronger healthcare systems.

Nigerian travellers at an international airport before departing for Canada. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

The trend, popularly described as the "Japa" movement, has gathered momentum amid rising inflation, high unemployment, the soaring cost of living and the weakening purchasing power of households.

Many professionals, skilled workers, students and families have increasingly viewed relocation as a pathway to greater financial stability and career growth. While governments have repeatedly pledged to improve economic conditions, migration to countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States has remained strong.

Fresh figures from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), compiled by TheCable Index, show that Nigeria accounted for 7,360 new Canadian permanent residents as of the second quarter of 2026, placing the country fourth globally.

Below are the top 15 countries of origin for Canada's new permanent residents as of Q2 2026:

India – 36,910 Philippines – 11,055 China – 7,945 Nigeria – 7,360 Cameroon – 6,765 Ukraine – 3,495 France – 3,450 Pakistan – 3,330 Iran – 2,985 United States – 2,905 Eritrea – 2,810 Colombia – 2,750 Mexico – 2,750 Algeria – 2,715 Morocco – 2,260

Canada releases new immigration timeline

In an earlier report, Nigerians seeking visas and work permits to Canada will face longer waiting periods in several key immigration categories, according to the latest processing time update released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The June 2026 figures show a mixed picture across Canada's immigration system. While some programmes recorded faster processing times, Nigerian applicants experienced setbacks in areas such as visitor visas and work permits.

Canada introduces new immigration, asylum rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng