Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello walked away in anger when an interviewer tried to ask her questions at the late actor Alexx Ekubo's service of songs

The incident happened in Lagos on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during the solemn event held to celebrate the life of the late film star

A viral video of the confrontation has sparked massive reactions online, as many Nigerians praise the actress for protecting the solemnity of the event

Veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello drew attention on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, when she walked away in anger after an interviewer attempted to question her during the service of songs for late actor Alexx Ekubo.

Recall that Alexx Ekubo, the popular actor and former Mr Nigeria runner-up, passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

His service of songs held in Lagos on June 10 brought together Nollywood stars and fans to celebrate his life and offer condolences to his family, a gathering meant for solemn reflection.

Shaffy Bello loses her cool at late Alexx Ekubo's service of songs as interviewer tries to ask her questions. Photo: iamshaffybello/durkiowiz /alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The actor's death left a deep mark on the movie industry, and the event was organised as a moment of reflection and remembrance.

The incident, captured on video, quickly spread across social media, sparking reactions from Nigerians who felt the solemn occasion should not have been interrupted.

The video showed Bello arriving at the Lagos event and pausing briefly as the interviewer approached.

The actress was calm at first, until she was stopped with the words from the interviewer:

“My question is simple”.

Her mood changed instantly as she expressed disapproval, replying “Question? no no no” before turning away and continuing towards the hall.

Her sharp response made it clear that the gathering was meant for mourning and paying respects, not for interviews. Several colleagues present appeared visibly uncomfortable with the intrusion.

Online reactions have been swift, with many praising Shaffy Bello’s stance as a reminder that respect and restraint are necessary during times of grief.

The incident has since become a talking point on social media, showing the sensitivity surrounding public mourning and the boundaries expected at such gatherings.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Shaffy Bello's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users expressed anger at the interviewer for failing to respect the solemn mood of the gathering.

@EzinneOnums:

“Just let people be!!! It is a solemn gathering and you want to ask questions to hear what exactly??”

@Eva201989:

“Watching this just got me angry. Questions????? Seriously??? Until the interviewer said my question is very simple..”

@janekalu607:

“Omo she’s not in the mood to talk please. She’s moody please”

@koksy_piano:

“Someone is just breezing into a sad obsequies and you want to question her, for what exactly? Question can come at the recession”

@ogbu_jnr:

“All these yeye content creators no Dey ever read the room Everything is content to them”

@Iamkolotayo:

“This is why some people dey chop slap. Ode omo Question, at a time like this Oponu Afofungbemu”

Shaffy Bello triggers massive social media reactions after rejecting interview at late Alexx Ekubo's funeral event. Photo: iamshaffybello/durkiowiz/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Shaffy Bello's sparks reactions with advice to young women

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Shaffy Bello stirred heated reactions online after sharing her thoughts on survival and the choices young women make in today's society.

Speaking on The Morayo Show with host Morayo Afolabi-Brown, the actress spoke openly about self-worth, online validation, and the economic pressures that push many women into difficult decisions, urging young women to prioritise dignity over cheap popularity.

She also acknowledged the tough realities many face while making ends meet, saying she does not judge anyone in a difficult situation, but emphasising strongly that no one should remain in an unhealthy lifestyle permanently.

Source: Legit.ng