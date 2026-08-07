Nwaokwu Chinaza Emmanuel, a science student with hopes of studying pharmacy at UNN, posted his WAEC results on TikTok in August 2026

His results included an A1 in Chemistry alongside B2 and B3 grades in other subjects, drawing attention online

He shared a video on social media to celebrate his impressive performance, and the clip quickly gained traction on TikTok

Nwaokwu Chinaza Emmanuel, a Nigerian secondary school science student with ambitions of studying pharmacy at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, sent social media buzzing in August 2026 after sharing a video of his WAEC examination results.

The TikTok clip, filmed on a sandy school compound and clearly captured by someone else rather than as a selfie, shows Chinaza in high spirits.

Science student who wants to study pharmacy shows his 2026 WASSCE results. Photo: @bigteshyofgoodlife1

Source: TikTok

2026 WAEC results of UNN pharmacy hopeful

Far from a disappointing outing, the young man's results reflected solid academic performance across his science subjects. He secured an A1 in Chemistry, a subject central to any pharmacy programme, while picking up B2 and B3 grades in his other subjects.

For a student gunning for a competitive course at one of Nigeria's most respected universities, the outcome was clearly cause for celebration.

In a separate post, Chinaza had already made his intentions clear, stating that his goal was to gain admission to study pharmacy at UNN. Chemistry A1, in particular, positions him well for that ambition, as the subject is a core requirement for pharmacy and related health sciences programmes at Nigerian universities.

Watch Chinaza celebrate his WAEC results on TikTok:

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng