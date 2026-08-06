Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri committed to giving the Nigerian Army between 100 and 300 hectares of land for the new 10 Division

A Nigerian Army delegation led by Major General Bassy O. Ime visited Yola to assess locations for troop deployment across five local government areas

Fintiri promised to complete all land documentation within two weeks, including issuing a Certificate of Occupancy to the Army

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has pledged to allocate between 100 and 300 hectares of land to support the establishment of the newly approved Nigerian Army 10 Division, which will oversee military operations across Adamawa and Taraba States.

The governor made the announcement on Thursday, August 6, during a meeting at Government House, Yola, where he received a high-level delegation from the Nigerian Army Headquarters.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri met a Nigerian Army delegation at Government House, Yola. Photo: X/Fintiri

Source: Twitter

The team was led by Major General Bassy O. Ime, who represented Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu.

Fintiri's land pledge and two-week timeline

In a statement shared by Fintiri's senior special assistant on social media, the governor described the creation of the 10 Division as a significant move by the federal government to tackle security challenges in the North-East.

He said the division would strengthen the Army's ability to respond quickly to threats, protect border communities, and improve coordination across the region.

The governor pointed out that Adamawa shares an international boundary with Cameroon, making it critical to reinforce military presence in exposed areas to prevent cross-border criminal activities and insurgent operations.

He promised that the state government would complete all required documentation within two weeks, covering legal processing and the issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy for the allocated land to ensure no delays in getting the project off the ground.

Army to inspect five LGAs for suitable sites

Major General Bassy O. Ime told the governor that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had already approved the 10 Division's creation, and the assessment team was mandated to identify the best locations for troop deployment and military formation bases.

The delegation said it would inspect sites in Yola, Ganye, Gombi, Mubi, and Madagali Local Government Areas to determine which locations would best allow the Army to project force towards vulnerable border communities.

Major General Bassy explained that the Army needs large parcels of land for permanent barracks, training grounds, and operational facilities, and that these sites should be positioned away from densely populated areas to allow effective military exercises.

He appealed to the state government to provide temporary land immediately while permanent sites are being developed.

The delegation also asked Adamawa to assign officials from its State Survey Department to work alongside Army survey teams in mapping and processing all legal documents, including Rights of Occupancy and Certificates of Occupancy, for the proposed sites.

Fintiri, in response, called on the Army to intensify operations against criminal elements and work towards lasting peace not only in Adamawa and Taraba but also in Gombe and other parts of the North-East.

Adamawa approves N11.4bn to build new NYSC camp

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Adamawa state executive council has approved a total of N11.4 billion for the execution of key developmental projects spanning the education, health, water, and power sectors.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, James Iliya, who announced the decision after the council meeting, said the funding aligns with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s vision of improving social infrastructure and living standards across the state.

Source: Legit.ng