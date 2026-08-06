Wasilat Olalere, the Ibadan TikToker at the centre of the Oloolu masquerade controversy, made fresh claims in an interview shared on August 5, 2026

Olalere insisted she never filmed the masquerade itself and contradicted a widely circulated video recorded after her release from police custody

She alleged she was detained, subjected to traditional rites, and coerced into making a false statement about falling ill after seeing the masquerade

Ibadan TikToker Wasilat Olalere has spoken again, this time alleging that a post-detention video in which she appeared to confess to filming the Oloolu masquerade and suffering a strange illness was recorded under duress.

Wasilat made the claims during an interview with an Islamic cleric in Ibadan, Oyo State, which was shared on TikTok on August 5, 2026.

The TikToker involved in the viral Oloolu masquerade saga alleges she was forced to make false claims after her release. Photo: wasilatolalere

Source: Instagram

The video comes days after a clip she posted went viral, sparking fierce debate over the sanctity of Yoruba traditional masquerades and the taboo surrounding their depiction online.

According to TikToker Wasilat Olalere, she never captured the Oloolu masquerade on camera.

She said her original upload showed only Amotekun vehicles and community members gathered outside her home ahead of the masquerade's annual outing.

"I recorded Amotekun vehicles that were parked and people who were in front of our house waiting for Oloolu masquerade. I just captioned the video that Oloolu was around Atolu and that people should watch their movement so as not to come in contact with him," she said.

The TikTok content creator added that she deleted the post almost immediately after uploading it, though not before many viewers had already saved and shared it widely.

TikToker explains what happened after her arrest

Wasilat alleged that men she identified as members of the Oloolu traditional institution subsequently came to her shop, threatened her, and took her away.

She said she was held at Agungun Police Station and later bailed out on Saturday, but claims that upon her release, she was transported to Ode Aje to undergo traditional cleansing rites.

"They said Olubadan had requested that I come. They said I would go to jail. I was begging them endlessly," she said.

The TikToker alleged that her family was told to buy a goat, red cloth, and a blade, and that a ritual was carried out in which the goat was killed over her head.

She also claimed her husband was called in and subsequently paid N400,000 after the family had already purchased all the materials required for the rites.

The TikToker linked to the Oloolu masquerade controversy shares fresh details about the events that followed her arrest. Photo: wasilatolalere

Source: TikTok

TikToker says confession was forced

Perhaps the most striking allegation Wasilat made concerns the widely circulated video recorded after her release, in which she appeared to confirm she had fallen ill and voluntarily sought cleansing.

"After that, they recorded me and told me to say that since I saw Oloolu masqurade, I had been unwell and bleeding all over my body. They also forced me to say that I was the one who came for cleansing," she said.

She was categorical in her denial:

"Nothing happened to me. I didn't see any blood, not even my menstrual period."

Wasilat Olalere did not identify by name who she alleged coerced her, nor did she elaborate on the specific circumstances under which the earlier recording was obtained.

The episode has reignited ongoing social media conversations about cultural practices surrounding Yoruba masquerades and the boundaries between tradition, enforcement, and personal freedoms.

Watch the TikToker's confession in the video below:

Inmate builds presence on TikTok from prison

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elijah Oyebode, a death-row inmate at Abeokuta Maximum Security Prison, built a thriving TikTok presence from inside his cell, earning money through livestreams, gifts, and sports bets.

He was convicted in 2019 for the ritual murder of Rofiat Adebisi, yet managed to operate multiple accounts, impersonate others, and even threaten a fellow TikTok host who exposed him.

Oyebode also alleged that correctional officers enabled smuggling of phones and drugs, while officials admitted some staff were compromised and warned the public against sending money to inmates.

Source: Legit.ng