Kuda Bank has launched applications for its 2026 SIWES Internship Programme, targeting eligible undergraduates in Nigeria

Selected interns will gain hands-on experience in Nigeria's fintech sector, working on real projects across departments at Kuda

Applicants must be currently enrolled, SIWES-eligible, and studying a course relevant to their assigned department to qualify

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Kuda Bank has opened applications for its 2026 Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) Internship Programme, giving eligible Nigerian undergraduates a chance to build practical skills inside one of Africa's prominent digital banking companies.

The Lagos-based fintech firm said the programme is structured to help students move beyond theoretical classroom knowledge and gain direct exposure to how a professional financial technology environment operates.

Nigerian undergraduates get the opportunity to work at Kuda Bank Credit: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

What interns will experience at Kuda?

Participants accepted into the programme will be assigned to specific departments where they will contribute to live projects and assist with daily operational and administrative tasks.

Responsibilities include supporting departmental activities, attending meetings and training sessions, carrying out research and documentation, and completing the mandatory SIWES logbook in line with programme requirements.

Interns will also be expected to observe company policies and maintain confidentiality at all times.

Beyond task completion, the programme promises professional mentorship, career development opportunities, and exposure to a collaborative work setting within the fintech space, according to a report by MSME Africa.

Who is eligible to apply

To qualify, applicants must be currently enrolled at a Nigerian tertiary institution and must be due to undergo the SIWES programme as part of their academic requirements.

The course of study must be relevant to the department the applicant is applying for, and candidates must possess basic computer skills covering tools such as Microsoft Word, Excel, and email.

Kuda also expects applicants to show a willingness to learn, demonstrate good communication skills, and maintain a professional and punctual attitude throughout the placement.

While not a strict requirement, candidates with some prior knowledge of tools or software related to their field of study, along with strong organisational skills and the ability to work within a team, may hold an advantage during selection.

Kuda Bank offers an opportunity to Nigerian undergraduates to intern at the company. Credit: Novartis

Source: Getty Images

How to apply

No closing date has been announced for the application window, but Kuda has encouraged interested students to submit their applications as soon as possible through the company's official careers portal at jobs.workable.com, where the 2026 SIWES Internship Programme listing is active.

The SIWES scheme is a federal government initiative coordinated by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to bridge the gap between academic training and the demands of the Nigerian labour market.

World Bank invites Nigerians for 2027 fellowship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the World Bank's 2027 Africa Fellowship Programme is inviting eligible Nigerians to apply before the August 25, 2026 deadline.

This unique opportunity aims to empower young researchers with hands-on experience in tackling pressing global development challenges, aligning with the World Bank's mission to foster economic growth in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng