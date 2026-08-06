Saudi Arabia launched a dedicated website for foreigners seeking employment opportunities in the country

Job seekers can search available vacancies by entering their skills directly into the website's search bar

Successful applicants who relocate to Saudi Arabia will earn in Saudi riyals, the country's official currency

Saudi Arabia has opened a new online platform designed to connect foreign job seekers with employment opportunities in the kingdom, offering a direct route to relocation and earnings in Saudi riyals.

The platform is aimed at skilled workers from outside Saudi Arabia who are looking to move to the country for work. Rather than navigating lengthy recruitment processes, prospective employees can visit the website and use a skills-based search function to browse available vacancies that match their professional background.

Saudi Arabia launches website where foreigners can find jobs and relocate for work. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/SOPA Images/AzmanL/HansMusa

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia: Job search platform

Using the platform is straightforward. A job seeker enters their skills into the search bar, and the system returns a list of relevant job openings across various sectors. From there, applicants can select any vacancy that aligns with their qualifications or experience and submit an application directly through the site.

Those who secure positions through the platform will be compensated in Saudi riyals. The Saudi riyal is currently one of the more stable currencies in the region, which may make the prospect particularly attractive to workers from countries where local currencies have faced depreciation pressures.

Saudi Arabia: An opportunity for workers

The launch of the platform (https://jobs.mofa.gov.sa/) comes at a time when many workers across Africa are actively seeking opportunities abroad, particularly in Gulf countries, which have long attracted migrant labour across sectors including construction, healthcare, hospitality, and domestic services.

Saudi Arabia has been actively working to attract skilled foreign talent as part of its broader Vision 2030 economic diversification agenda, which aims to reduce the country's dependence on oil revenue by developing new industries and services.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering the japa route, the platform represents a more structured and accessible entry point into the Saudi job market, allowing candidates to assess available roles before committing to a move.

Germany unveils government job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the German government published a list of five professions in high demand as it sought to attract more skilled foreign workers.

The list was released to help prospective applicants identify occupations with strong employment opportunities in Germany.

Source: Legit.ng