A bitter leadership dispute has broken out within the OK Movement, the coalition built to support Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso's 2027 presidential ticket

The crisis deepened after Jackie Wayas signed an announcement appointing a new National Director-General, a move that the movement's recognised DG, John Ughulu, dismissed

Former spokesman Justin Ijeh said he stepped aside after two people declared themselves Director-General of the same organisation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Fresh divisions have allegedly surfaced within the OK Movement, the political platform created to rally support behind the joint presidential ticket of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Peter Obi, and former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, ahead of the 2027 elections.

As reported on Monday, August 3, by The Punch, the crisis came into the open after a statement signed by Jackie Wayas, who described herself as the movement's National Convener, announced the appointment of former Inter-Party Advisory Council Chairman, Peter Ameh, as National Director-General. Wayas cited a steering committee meeting and said the appointment was unanimous, given Ameh's political background. Attempts to reach her for clarification on how she came to hold the convener title were unsuccessful.

Leadership crisis rocks the OK Movement as fresh divisions emerge within the Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso 2027 campaign platform. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi, Kwankwaso movement 'crisis' deepens

The announcement immediately drew pushback, exposing a wider battle over who legitimately controls the movement. John Ughulu, who holds the position of Director-General, dismissed the rival announcement as an attempted hijack and described former spokesman Justin Ijeh as a sacked official who no longer had any standing to speak on behalf of the organisation.

"Justin has been sacked long ago. He belongs to the other group. I had relieved all of them of their responsibility for us to move forward," Ughulu said.

Ijeh, for his part, acknowledged internal tensions but stopped short of taking sides publicly. He said he had voluntarily stepped back from his role as spokesman because the dispute had made it impossible for him to function.

"Tell me, when two persons declared themselves DG of an organisation, what do you do? I cannot be the spokesperson anymore until they resolve issues," Ijeh said, while urging all parties to settle the matter away from the public eye.

Ughulu traced part of the trouble to a disagreement with Wayas over fundraising methods, saying she opposed his insistence on raising money from small public contributions rather than accepting funds of unknown origin.

Peter Obi's camp dismisses rumours as the OK Movement leadership dispute fuels fresh controversy ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi's camp pushes back on wider rumours

Separately, reports circulated on social media claiming that Obi had dismissed the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, over alleged financial misconduct. Tanko flatly denied the claim, telling journalists he had no separate account and was not even a signatory to the movement's account. Obi's media aide, Idris Zekeri, also released a statement calling the reports "dubious" and accusing unnamed political opponents of manufacturing divisions.

Former New Nigeria People's Party spokesman Ladipo Johnson, speaking on Arise Television, confirmed that disagreements existed but described them as a distraction rather than a structural collapse. He added that Obi had been informed and was dissatisfied with how the situation had played out publicly.

The internal friction arrives at a particularly sensitive moment, as opposition groups across Nigeria continue to pursue a unified front capable of mounting a credible challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential race.

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Source: Legit.ng