Upcoming anime in February 2026 and where to watch them
Get ready for an explosive February 2026 anime lineup, from gritty card-battle reboots to long-awaited martial arts sequels. Upcoming anime in February 2026 include Duel Masters LOST: Boukyaku no Taiyou, B. King, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, and The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie. Fans can watch these shows and movies in theatres or stream them on platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix, and YouTube.
Key takeaways
- New movies dropping in February include That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie, Doraemon: Nobita and the New Castle of the Undersea Devil, and Gintama Movie 3: Yoshiwara in Flames.
- Highly anticipated sequel Fabulous Beasts Season 5 drops on 20 February 2026 on Bilibili and YouTube, while Netflix’s Most explosive sequel, Baki-dou: The Invincible Samurai, premieres on 26 February 2026.
- Sci-Fi and mecha Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 Part 5 is a sequel to Star Blazers 2205, which is part of a seven-film series set to drop on 20 February 2026 on Crunchyroll.
Upcoming anime in February 2026
February is a busy month for the anime community, as there are some heavy-hitters planned for release. Besides new titles, several shows are continuing this month. Below is a lineup of anime premiering in the month of love, along with where to watch.
Title
Release date
Where to watch
Duel Masters LOST: Boukyaku no Taiyou
6 February 2026
YouTube
Gintama Movie 3: Yoshiwara in Flames
13 February 2026
Theatres (Japan), Crunchyroll
The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie
13 February 2026
Theatres (Japan), Crunchyroll
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
15 February 2026
Theatres, Crunchyroll
Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 Part 5
20 February 2026
Crunchyroll
Fabulous Beasts Season 5
20 February 2026
Bilibili, YouTube
B. King
26 February 2026
YouTube
Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai
26 February 2026
Netflix
Doraemon: Nobita and the New Castle of the Undersea Devil
26 February 2026
Theatres (Japan)
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie
27 February 2026
Theatres (Japan), Crunchyroll
Duel Masters LOST: Boukyaku no Taiyou (6 February)
- Genre: Fantasy, card battle
- Studio: J.C. Staff, Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment
- Director: Riki Fukushima
- Leading voice cast: Wataru Hatano, Daisuke Kishio, Hana Hishikawa
- Where to watch: YouTube
Duel Masters LOST: Boukyaku no Taiyou will kick off on 6 February 2026. The gritty four-episode mini-series will stream weekly on the official Duel Masters YouTube channel. This instalment marks the third entry in the LOST series, which imagines a world in which the protagonist, Win Kirifuda, is defeated and stripped of his memories.
Set in a desolate version of Tokyo, the story follows a high school-aged Win as he navigates a realm where card game creatures materialise into lethal, real-world threats known as the "Lost Field". Produced by J.C. Staff and SMDE, the series is led by movie director Toshinori Fukushima, who brings a sharp, supernatural edge to the franchise's traditional tactical battles.
Gintama Movie 3: Yoshiwara in Flames (13 February)
- Genre: Action, comedy, Sci-Fi
- Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures
- Director: Naoya Ando
- Leading voice cast: Tomokazu Sugita, Daisuke Sakaguchi, Rie Kugimiya
- Where to watch: Theatres (Japan), Crunchyroll
Gintama Movie 3: Yoshiwara in Flames is set to ignite theatres from 13 February 2026. The plot follows Gintoki Sakata and the Odd Jobs crew as they infiltrate the underground red-light district of Yoshiwara.
Their plan is to rescue a friend and liberate the city from the grip of the Harusame space pirates. The stakes are personal and global, as the team risks everything to bring sunlight back to a district hidden in perpetual shadow.
The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie (13 February)
- Genre: Romance, comedy, drama
- Studio: Shin-Ei Animation
- Directors: Hiroaki Akagi, Chen Dali
- Leading voice cast: Shun Horie, Kyotaro Ichikawa, Hina Yomiya
- Where to watch: Theatres (Japan), Crunchyroll
The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie is a heartwarming new romance anime for February 2026 that lands in theatres on 13 February 2026. It recaps the sweet, awkward vibes from the first two seasons while adding fresh drama for fans of Kyotaro Ichikawa and Anna Yamada.
Kyotaro, the brooding kid with dark thoughts, keeps fumbling his crush on tall, bubbly Anna, the class idol who's way more down-to-earth than she seems. He tags along to his sister Kana's live concert, and we finally get "that big moment" between him and Anna. Voice star Shun Horie plays Kyotaro, while Japanese actresses Hina Youmiya plays Anna, and Yukari Tamura plays Kana.
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (15 February)
- Genre: Action, fantasy
- Studio: P.A. Works
- Director: Masayuki Yoshihara
- Leading voice cast: Rika Kinugawa, Masayuki Yoshihara, Naomi Ōzora
- Where to watch: Theatres, Crunchyroll
Airing in two parts on 15 February 2026, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin shifts the spotlight to Princess Kokorowa in a heartwarming TV special. The anime is based on the 2021 sequel novel and follows the goddess of wheels and invention as she attempts her own hand at the gruelling art of rice cultivation.
This spin-off explores the cozy yet chaotic reality of farming life, blending Kokorowa’s royal mishaps with the divine challenges of battling pests and unpredictable weather. It serves as a bridge for fans awaiting the upcoming sequel game, Sakuna Chronicles: Kokorowo and the Gears of Creation.
Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199, Part 5 (20 February)
- Genre: Sci-Fi, adventure, mecha
- Studio: Satelight
- Director: Harutoshi Fukui, Naomichi Yamato
- Leading voice cast: Daisuke Ono, Houko Kuwashima, Hōchū Ōtsuka
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 Part 5 will premiere on Crunchyroll on 20 February 2026. Set across 2207 and leaping to 3199, the Yamato battleship faces off against massive threats like the SUS Empire. Part 5 witnesses Kodai and crew dodge alien invasions, unravel rebel plots, and push the legendary ship's limits to save Earth from total annihilation.
Harutoshi Fukui leads as chief director and is assisted by Naomichi Yamato. Talented actors Houko Kuwashima voices Yuki, while Kenichi Suzumura voices Kodai.
Fabulous Beasts, Season 5 (20 February)
- Genre: Fantasy, adventure
- Studio: FENZ Co. Ltd
- Creator: Xuexia Mao Yaozi
- Leading voice cast: Sibuxiang, Tianlu, Tuye
- Where to watch: Bilibili, YouTube
Fabulous Beasts Season 5 is a Chinese donghua that drops on 20 February 2026 on Bilibili and YouTube. The story follows Sibuxiang, a wise andancient creature who drops inon the human world to shield his fabulous beast buddies from science and tech threats.
Season 5 spotlights new faces like Xiezhi, the justice-loving horned goat, and Dapeng, the mighty winged giant. The combo stir up comedy, battles, and heartfelt bonds amid human encroachment. Expect 12 short, snappy episodes full of fluffy antics and epic lore from Chinese myths.
B. King (26 February)
- Genre: Action, drama
- Studio: UKA Studio
- Director: Bilibili
- Leading voice cast: Not detailed
- Where to watch: YouTube
B. King is a story about a famous animator who created the hit show "B.King." Years later, his career is failing, and he is desperate to find success again. Everything changes when a mysterious phone call pulls him inside his own cartoon.
Now living as a character named Xiaomin, he uses his "creator" secrets to navigate this new world. Alongside the characters he once created, he begins an epic quest to gain eternal life.
Baki-dou: The Invincible Samurai (26 February)
- Genre: Action, martial arts
- Studio: TMS Entertainment
- Director: Toshiki Hirano
- Leading voice cast: Nobunaga Shimazaki, Akio Otsuka, Naoya Uchida
- Where to watch: Netflix
Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai is a new anime for February 2026 coming on Netflix. The show picks up after Baki's monumental victory over his father, Yujiro Hanma.
The Japanese series finds elite brawlers like Doppo Orochi and Kaoru Hanayama drowning in a restless boredom with no rivals left to challenge them. The peace is shattered by a clandestine scientific project deep beneath the Tokyo Skytree that successfully resurrects Miyamoto Musashi, the legendary "God of War." Musashi presents a threat that modern mixed martial arts has never encountered before.
Doraemon: Nobita and the New Castle of the Undersea Devil (27 February)
- Genre: Adventure, fantasy, family
- Studio: Shin-Ei Animation
- Director: Tetsuo Yajima
- Leading voice cast: Wasabi Mizuta, Megumi Ohara, Yumi Kakazu, Subaru Kimura
- Where to watch: Theatres (Japan)
Doraemon: Nobita and the New Castle of the Undersea Devil brings a modern touch to the beloved 1983 classic. The adventure begins when Nobita and his friends use Doraemon’s specialised gadgets to settle a camping dispute by exploring the ocean floor.
Their vacation takes a dramatic turn when they encounter El, a boy from the hidden underwater Mu Federation who harbours a deep distrust of surface dwellers. The plot thickens as they discover the terrifying Devil’s Rock Castle that threatens to launch a global nuclear strike. Directed by Tetsuo Yajima, the film features talented popular Japanese actors like Wasabi Mizuta, Megumi Ohara, Yumi Kakazu, and Subaru Kimura.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Tears of the Azure Sea (27 February)
- Genre: Fantasy, action, isekai
- Studio: Eight Bit
- Director: Yasuhito Kikuchi
- Leading voice cast: Miho Okasaki, Makoto Furukawa, and Tomoaki Maeno
- Where to watch: Theatres (Japan), Crunchyroll
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Tears of the Azure Sea marks a high-stakes cinematic return for Rimuru Tempest. The story follows the slim protagonist and his loyal companions as they attempt a peaceful getaway at a luxury resort, which is land gifted by Empress Elmesia.
The tranquillity is short-lived when they encounter Yura, an mysterious priestess from the undersea kingdom of Kaien. Armed with an ancestral flute, Yura reveals a looming conspiracy to awaken the ancient Water Dragon for a surface-world invasion.
What anime are coming out in February 2026?
There are several anime films and shows streaming in February. Some of the highly anticipated animes include Doraemon: Nobita and the New Castle of the Undersea Devil, Fabulous Beasts 5th Season, and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin.
What anime is coming on Netflix in February 2026?
Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai is premiering on Netflix on 26 February 2026. It follows the story of elite brawlers like Doppo Orochi and Kaoru Hanayama as they fight Miyamoto Musashi, the legendary "God of War."
What romantic anime is coming out in February 2026?
The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie is a heartwarming romance comedy set to premiere in Japanese theatres on 13 February 2026. Global fans can watch it on Crunchyroll.
Upcoming anime in February 2026 is a powerhouse lineup bursting with savage showdowns, explosive mecha action, and tender romances. Fans can stream these new shows on platforms like Crunchyroll, Netflix, and YouTube, while those in Japan can watch in theatres.
