What K-drama is coming out in March 2026? Here are the most anticipated titles

The spring K-drama season is officially here, and it's bringing some of the biggest names in the Korean film industry back to your screens. From Yim Pil-sung's crime thriller to Kim Jung-sik's romantic comedy, here are the new K-dramas for March 2026, along with their release dates.

Title Where to watch Release date Siren's Kiss tvN, Prime Video 2 March 2026 Boyfriend on Demand Netflix 6 March 2026 Shining JTBC 6 March 2026 Phantom Lawyer SBS TV 13 March 2026 Mad Concrete Dreams tvN 14 March 2026 Climax Disney+ 16 March 2026

Siren's Kiss (2 March)

Genre : Romantic, thriller

: Romantic, thriller Director : Kim Cheol-kyu

: Kim Cheol-kyu Lead cast : Park Min-young, Wi Ha-joon, Kim Jung-hyun

: Park Min-young, Wi Ha-joon, Kim Jung-hyun Where to watch: tvN, Prime Video

Siren's Kiss is a modern remake of the Japanese classic Koori no Sekai. The psychological thriller stars talented Korean actors Park Min-young, Wi Ha-joon, and Kim Jung-hyun in the lead roles.

The story follows Han Seol-ah, an elegant art auctioneer with a chilling history. Every man she loves ends up dead. A clinical insurance investigator tries to catch her, only to find himself under her dangerous spell.

Siren's Kiss is set to premiere on 2 March 2026 and will air on tvN in Korean and on Prime Video for the global audience. If you loved Flower of Evil, this slow-burn game of cat-and-mouse is your next obsession.

Boyfriend on Demand (6 March)

Genre : Romantic comedy, fantasy, melodrama

: Romantic comedy, fantasy, melodrama Director : Kim Jung-sik

: Kim Jung-sik Lead cast : Seo In-guk, Jisoo

: Seo In-guk, Jisoo Where to watch: Netflix

Boyfriend on Demand, also known as Monthly Boyfriend, is a Netflix original that was initially developed for MBC. The romantic comedy marks Jisoo's big return to the screen. The Korean singer-songwriter and actress plays Seo Mi-rae, a burnt-out producer who tries to cure her loneliness with an AI-subscription boyfriend.

Jisoo's perfect virtual romance starts to collide with her real-life rivalry with a stoic colleague, Park Kyeong-nam, played by Seo In-guk. Boyfriend on Demand, which premieres on 6 March 2026, highlights how technology shapes modern love.

Shining (6 March)

Genre : Youth, romance, melodrama, slice of life

: Youth, romance, melodrama, slice of life Director : Kim Yoon Jin

: Kim Yoon Jin Lead cast : Park Jin Young, Kim Min Ju, Shin Jae Ha, Park Se Hyun

: Park Jin Young, Kim Min Ju, Shin Jae Ha, Park Se Hyun Where to watch: JTBC

Shining, a 10-episode romance youth melodrama, will premiere on JTBC on 6 March 2026. The series follows the heartwarming reunion of high school sweethearts Yeon Tae-seo and Mo Eun-ah after years apart. Park Jinyoung stars as Tae-seo, a grounded subway train conductor. Kim Min Ju plays Eun-ah, a former hotelier who is now a manager at a Korean guest house.

Shining focuses on second-chance romance and the impact of first love rediscovered in adulthood. With a film director like Kim Yoon Jin and a powerhouse supporting cast like Shin Jae Ha, Park Se Hyun, expect a brilliant cinematic delivery.

Phantom Lawyer (13 March)

Genre : Legal fantasy

: Legal fantasy Director : Shin Jung-hoon

: Shin Jung-hoon Lead cast : Yoo Yeon-seok, Esom, Yang Do-kyung, Kim Hyun-woo

: Yoo Yeon-seok, Esom, Yang Do-kyung, Kim Hyun-woo Where to watch: SBS TV

Phantom Lawyer, also known as Shin Yi-rang Law Firm, is a legal fantasy that perfectly blends legal procedural and the supernatural. The show will premiere on SBS TV on 13 March 2026.

The series follows Shin Yi-rang, a timid lawyer who sets up shop in a former shaman's office. He starts taking on "ghost clients" who can't find justice in the land of the living. Using a unique possession mechanic, he channels the spirits of the deceased to dominate the courtroom.

Shin Yi-rang eventually forms an unlikely alliance with his sceptical rival Han Na-hyeo. The 16-episode series is a must-watch for fans of eerie yet emotional shows.

Mad Concrete Dreams (14 March)

Genre : Black comedy, crime, thriller

: Black comedy, crime, thriller Director : Yim Pil-sung

: Yim Pil-sung Lead cast : Ha Jung-woo, Im Soo-jung, Kim Jun-han, Jung Soo-jung, Shim Eun-kyung

: Ha Jung-woo, Im Soo-jung, Kim Jun-han, Jung Soo-jung, Shim Eun-kyung Where to watch: tvN

Mad Concrete Dreams is a black comedy crime thriller written by Oh Han-ki. South Korean actor Ha Jung-woo returns to TV after nearly two decades as Ki Su Jng, a man desperate to become a building owner at any cost. Things spiral into a hilarious, dark territory when he gets entangled in a fake kidnapping scheme to pay off debts.

The series stars talented actors, including Ha Jung-woo, Im Soo-jung, Kim Jun-han, Jung Soo-jung, and Shim Eun-kyung. Yim Pil-sung directs the film, which will premiere on tvN from 14 March 2026.

Climax (16 March)

Genre : Thriller, mystery, melodrama, political

: Thriller, mystery, melodrama, political Director : Lee Ji Won

: Lee Ji Won Main cast : Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Oh Jung Se, Nana, Cha Joo Young

: Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Oh Jung Se, Nana, Cha Joo Young Where to watch: Disney+

If you prefer gritty power plays, Climax is one of the shows on Disney+ to watch. The political thriller stars Ju Ji Hoon and Ha Ji Won in the lead roles and is directed by Lee Ji Won.

The series follows Bang Tae Seop, a ruthless prosecutor climbing the ranks of the Korean elite, portrayed by Ju Ji Hoon. He enters a strategic marriage with Chu Sang A, a top actress portrayed by Ha Ji Won. The dark exploration of ambition and betrayal explores the heavy price of reaching the top.

What are the new romance K-dramas for March 2026?

Romance K-drama fans can watch Shining, premiering on JTBC on 6 March 2026. Another romance show is Boyfriend on Demand, premiering on Netflix on 6 March 2026, and Siren's Kiss, premiering on 2 March 2026 on tvN and Prime Video.

What are the new K-dramas for March 2026 on Netflix?

Netflix has one show premiering in March. Season 1 of romantic comedy Boyfriend on Demand premieres on 6 March 2026.

What are the best new K-dramas for March 2026?

March presents some of the best K-dramas of 2026, including Climax on Disney+, Mad Concrete Dreams on tvN, and Siren's Kiss on tvN and Prime Video.

March 2026 promises to be a blockbuster month for K-drama fans, headlined by powerhouse releases like Siren's Kiss, Climax, and Phantom Lawyer. The lineup blends A-list stars and spans genres such as romance, thrillers, and legal dramas.

