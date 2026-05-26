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Yul Edochie Shares What First Wife Queen May Did for Him Before Fame, Throwback Video Trends Online
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Yul Edochie Shares What First Wife Queen May Did for Him Before Fame, Throwback Video Trends Online

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • A video of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie speaking warmly about his estranged wife, Queen May, resurfaced online
  • The clip came up shortly after the filmmaker opened up about the breakdown of their marriage
  • In the throwback clip, Yul spoke on the sacrifices his ex-wife made for him before he became famous

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An old video of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie praising his estranged wife, Queen May, has resurfaced online.

The clip emerged hours after Edochie’s recent appearance on Honest Buunch.

What Yul Edochie once said about Queen May is getting everyone talking again
Old video of Yul Edochie reveals what Queen May did that changed his life. Credit: @mayyuledoche, @yuledochie
Source: Instagram

During the media chat, he opened up about his ex-wife and the circumstances that led to the breakdown of their long marriage.

In the throwback interview, recorded when he was nine years into the union, Yul spoke about the sacrifices May made for him before fame found him.

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He recalled meeting her back in 1998, marrying her in 2004, and how she stood by him during his early struggles.

Read also

Yul Edochie reacts to backlash over not posting his children with May, shares evidence of not being deadbeat

“I got married to a lady who helped me a lot when, you know, before the fame came… There was someone who believed in me, who actually felt that, dude, you’re gonna make it,” he said in the clip.

The actor admitted that navigating fame was difficult, especially with the attention he received from female fans.

He emphasised his efforts to remain grounded and not forget the woman who believed in him when he had nothing.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie opened up about his first daughter, Danielle, whom he had with his first wife, May Edochie.

The actor had previously been dragged for not celebrating his first daughter, Danielle, at her graduation, while he was posting about his other children with his second wife, Judy Austin, at the time.

While appearing on the Honest Bunch Podcast, he was asked about his relationship with his first daughter.

According to him, they are very close, adding that his daughter is just 21 years old and he does not expect her to understand him.

Also in the recording, he noted that when he was 21 years old, he did not understand his father, so he would not blame his daughter.

Read also

Yul Edochie speaks about relationship with his first daughter: “I don’t expect her to understand me”

The movie star also stated that there would naturally be a tilt towards her mother’s side, which he described as normal.

Viral throwback of Yul Edochie praising Queen May trends again
Throwback clip of Yul Edochie speaking about Queen May sparks reactions online. Credit: @yuledochie
Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

judyedochifanpage said:

"Make una rest yul edochie openly called May Ex, him no want may for anything."

reemoney_44 said:

"Did he even call judy name or talk about her in that podcast??"

major2634562 said:

"When he was normal before Judy scattered his life with umuoji juju."

judyedochifanpage said:

"Make una rest yul edochie openly called May Ex,him no want may for anything."

talesbyifeoma said:

"Obviously, from the look of things, he doesn't want marriage again, that's why he is enjoying his life in Asaba and left Ara Nwanyi Asaba in Abuja 🤣🤣."

thereal_life_talk said:

"Who has watched thr full interview ? Did he even talk about Judy at all?"

omojofodunfunke said:

"See how classy he was here; he didn't mix pidgin with it.But now see how he speaks like an agbero. The difference is very clear."

Read also

“I married May Edochie at 22”: Yul Edochie opens up on how he met his estranged wife

May Edochie celebrates daughter as she graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie became emotional as she shared a video from her daughter Danielle’s graduation from Pan-African University.

In her post, she expressed gratitude for how God had come through for them during her daughter’s time in school and highlighted her daughter's hard work.

Many were excited by the post, celebrating May Edochie's daughter while showering praise on both mother and daughter.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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Yul EdochieNollywoodActors
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