Top upcoming anime to watch for in April 2026, and where to stream them
Top upcoming anime coming in April 2026 include the magical masterpiece Witch Hat Atelier, One Piece: Elbaph Arc, and The Ramparts of Ice. Fan favourites include the tactical return of Re: ZERO-Starting Life in Another World Season 4, Dorohedoro Season 2, and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4. Fans can stream these hits on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Top upcoming anime to watch for in April 2026
- Dorohedoro Season 2 (1 April)
- Classroom of the Elite Season 4 (1 April)
- The Ramparts of Ice (2 April)
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 (3 April)
- Daemons of the Shadow Realm (4 April)
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4 (4 April)
- One Piece: Elbaph Arc (5 April)
- Witch Hat Atelier (6 April)
- Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World Season 4 (8 April)
- What anime is coming to Netflix in April 2026?
- When is the Re: ZERO Season 4 upcoming anime's April 2026 release date?
- Which upcoming anime has the most hype for April 2026?
Key takeaways
- Exciting new adaptations debuting this month include the highly anticipated Witch Hat Atelier and the captivating latest work by Hiromu Arakawa, Daemons of the Shadow Realm.
- Massive sequels dominate the schedule, with That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 and Classroom of the Elite Season 4 on Crunchyroll.
- Meanwhile, Netflix continues its streak of high-profile exclusives. This month's offerings include the worldwide return of cult hit Dorohedoro Season 2 and the emotional rom-com The Ramparts of Ice.
Top upcoming anime to watch for in April 2026
April is shaping up to be another stacked month for anime fans, with fresh debuts, returning favourites, and big-screen releases. Below is a detailed lineup of the top anime premieres, including their scheduled dates and streaming platforms.
Title
Release date
Where to watch
Dorohedoro Season 2
1 April 2026
Netflix
Classroom of the Elite Season 4
1 April 2026
Crunchyroll
The Ramparts of Ice
2 April 2026
Netflix
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4
3 April 2026
Crunchyroll
Daemons of the Shadow Realm
4 April 2026
Crunchyroll
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4
4 April 2026
Crunchyroll
One Piece: Elbaph Arc
5 April 2026
Crunchyroll, Netflix
Witch Hat Atelier
6 April 2026
Crunchyroll
Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World Season 4
8 April 2026
Crunchyroll
Dorohedoro Season 2 (1 April)
- Genre: Action, Dark Fantasy, Seinen
- Studio: MAPPA
- Director: Yuuichiro Hayashi
- Leading voice cast: Wataru Takagi, Reina Kondo
- Where to watch: Netflix
Six years after the first season took the world by storm, Dorohedoro Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on 1 April 2026. The film is directed by and features talented actors Wataru Takagi and Reina Kondo in the lead roles.
Season 2 dives right back into the chaos of the Hole, where Caiman Nikaido is officially on the En family's hit list. The war between sorcerers and humans is at a fever pitch. Caiman keeps hunting down mages, devouring them to solve the mystery of his own curse.
This time around, fans will be getting a closer look at the En family lore, wild zombie hunts, and fights even more brutal than before. As the plot thickens, they finally start to see how Caiman's past connects to the Magic World. Nikaido discovers some game-changing new powers of her own. Fans can expect more of the fierce, all-out conflict between the residents of the Hole and the sorcerer elite.
Classroom of the Elite Season 4 (1 April)
- Genre: Psychological thriller, drama, suspense, school
- Studio: Lerche
- Director: Noriyuki Nomata
- Leading voice actors: Minako Sato, Hiroya Egashira, Momoko Seto
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Classroom of the Elite Season 4 kicks off the second-year arc, and the vibe shifts instantly. With Ayanokoji and Class D finally moving up, the school threw a massive curveball by introducing a fresh batch of first-years. It's not just about internal class drama but a full-blown psychological battle.
A mysterious figure from the White Room has infiltrated the new class to get Ayanokoji expelled. The real chaos begins with the first major special exam, which forces second-year students to pair up with the newcomers for a written test.
The Ramparts of Ice (2 April)
- Genre: Drama, romance, school life
- Studio: Studio KAI
- Director: Mankyū
- Leading voice actors: Anna Nagase, Fūka Izumi, Shōya Chiba
- Where to watch: Netflix
The Ramparts of Ice follows Koyuki Hikawa, a girl nicknamed the Ice Queen. She keeps everyone at a distance to protect herself from past trauma.
Ice Queen's quiet life is shaken up when she meets Minato, a popular boy determined to break through her walls. Hikawa also meets a small group of friends who help her navigate the struggles of growing up.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 (3 April)
- Genre: Isekai, fantasy, action, and comedy
- Studio: Eight Bit
- Director: Naokatsu Tsuda
- Leading voice actors: Miho Okasaki, Asuna Tomari, Takuma Terashima
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Rimuru is returning on 3 April 2026 for a massive fourth season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Before the new episodes start, a movie called Tears of the Azure Sea will hit theatres to bridge the gap and set the stage for the next big adventure.
The new season picks up after the festival and dives into messy underworld politics. Rimuru's growing power has made the influential Rosso family nervous, leading to dangerous schemes and the awakening of a powerful Hero. Rimuru's dream of a peaceful world for humans and monsters is about to be seriously tested.
Daemons of the Shadow Realm (4 April)
- Genre: Supernatural, action
- Studio: BONES
- Director: Masahiro Andō
- Lead voice actors: Kensho Ono, Yume Miyamoto, Yuichi Nakamura
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
From the creator of Fullmetal Alchemist and film director Masahiro Andō comes a brand-new supernatural thriller. In the Daemons of the Shadow Realm world, some humans can command Daemons, powerful supernatural pairs that represent light and shadow. At the centre of it all are twins Yuru and Asa, who were separated as kids and kept in the dark about their true heritage.
The siblings end up on dangerous paths across a brutal landscape. Yuru and Asa are not just fighting for survival; they are trying to figure out how they fit into a puzzle that could either save the world or end it.
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4 (4 April)
- Genre: Comedy, fantasy, school life
- Studio: BN Pictures
- Director: Makoto Moriwaki
- Leading voice cast: Ayumu Murase, Ryohei Kimura, Ayaka Asai
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4 focuses on Iruma and his misfit classmates as they try to level up their ranks. Iruma Suzuki is a kind-hearted boy whose parents sell him to a powerful demon named Sullivan.
Instead of being eaten, he is adopted as Sullivan’s grandson and enrolled in a school for demons. The catch is that he must hide his human identity—or risk becoming their next meal.
A major highlight is the Music Festival, where a quiet student named Purson Soi finally takes centre stage. As graduation gets closer, the drama heats up with serious underworld politics. Iruma's survival strategy is basically being too nice to kill.
One Piece: Elbaph Arc (5 April)
- Genre: Adventure, Shonen
- Studio: Toei Animation
- Director: Tatsuya Nagamine
- Lead voice cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Okamura, Kazuya Nakai
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix
The Japanese series stars Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Okamura, and Kazuya Nakai, and is directed by Tatsuya Nagamine. Together, they explore the lore of the Void Century and feature grand battles.
The Straw Hats have finally reached Elbaph, the legendary land of giants, alongside allies like Bonney, Lilith, and the Giant Warrior Pirates. The visit brings long-awaited moments, such as Robin's emotional reunion with Jaguar D. Saul, but the celebratory atmosphere soon gives way to danger.
The story uncovers God Valley and Rocks D. Xebec, signalling the outset of a saga-defining war for One Piece.
Witch Hat Atelier (6 April)
- Genre: Fantasy, Adventure
- Studio: Bug Films
- Director: Ayumu Watanabe
- Lead voice cast: Rena Motomura, Natsuki Hanae,
- Where to Watch: Crunchyroll
Based on Kamome Shirahama's stunning manga, Witch Hat Atelier follows Coco, a girl who dreams of magic. Coco, portrayed by Japanese actress Rena Motomura, has always been obsessed with witches, despite having no magic of her own.
Coco's life takes a dark turn when she accidentally turns her mother to stone with a forbidden spellbook. She is forced to seek help from a sorcerer named Qifrey.
Now living at his remote atelier, Coco is the first "commoner" apprentice among talented peers such as Richeh and Tetia. To save her mother, she has to master the art of drawing magic from rare ingredients while navigating the strict rules of the coven.
As Coco crafts her own pointed hat and learns the ropes, she discovers that the magical world isn't all wonder and whimsy.
Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World Season 4 (8 April)
- Genre: Isekai, psychological thriller, drama
- Studio: White Fox
- Director: Masaharu Watanabe, Yoshito Nishōji
- Leading voice cast: Yusuke Kobayashi, Rie Takahashi
- Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The Sage’s Watchtower arc follows Subaru and his allies as they journey into the dangerous Auguria Dunes in search of a way to restore those affected by Gluttony, including Rem. Guided by Meili, they aim to reach the mysterious Pleiades Watchtower, where they encounter the powerful and eccentric Shaula.
What anime is coming to Netflix in April 2026?
Dorohedoro Season 2 is an upcoming anime premiering on Netflix in April 2026. Additionally, the coming-of-age romance The Ramparts of Ice and the weekly episodes of One Piece: Elbaph Arc will be available for global subscribers starting 11 April 2026.
When is the Re: ZERO Season 4 upcoming anime's April 2026 release date?
The first episode of Re: ZERO Season 4 is scheduled to air on 8 April 2026. It will be available to stream on Crunchyroll shortly after the Japanese broadcast.
Which upcoming anime has the most hype for April 2026?
The new anime series Witch Hat Atelier is currently the most hyped title due to its unique art style and the long wait for its animated debut. It will premiere on Crunchyroll on 6 April 2026.
The upcoming anime lineup for April 2026 is a powerhouse of creativity, offering everything from high-stakes survival shows to magical whimsy and rom-coms. Fans can catch these premieres on Netflix and Crunchyroll as spring begins.
Legit.ng published an article highlighting anime released in March 2026. The month was shaping up to be an exciting time for anime fans, with something new for nearly every taste. Notable titles included JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, Link Click, and Wind Breaker.
March 2026 featured a strong lineup of anime streaming on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, with some titles also premiering in theatres in Japan and globally. Explore some of the standout releases in this guide.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.