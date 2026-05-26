Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has explained what his team needs to beat PSG in the Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will clash in the final at Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday, May 30, 2026

The Gunners are aiming for their first trophy, while the Parisians are defending the title they won last season

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has opened up on what Arsenal need to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final.

PSG and Arsenal will face off in this season’s final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 5 pm kickoff time.

Declan Rice celebrates after Arsenal won the Premier League title. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

The English champions defeated Atletico Madrid, and are aiming for their first trophy, while the French champions, who beat Bayern Munich, want to defend their title.

PSG have had more days of rest and preparation, having wrapped up the Ligue 1 season on May 17, while the Premier League season only just concluded on May 24.

Rice explains how to beat PSG

Arsenal star Declan Rice has explained what is necessary for his team to do to beat PSG to win their first-ever trophy and cap off a historic season.

He added that Arsenal have learnt from their experience facing Luis Enrique’s side in the semi-final of last season’s tournament and will take the lessons to the final.

“What did we learn from last season's semi-final defeat? That you've got to take your chances, because we had plenty of them. It wasn't meant to be, but it's those moments that set you up for the moments that are coming. We'll be ready,” Rice told UEFA.

“You need to be on your A game to beat PSG. You need that fuel in your belly from the first whistle, that you're going to win this final. It's the biggest competition in football.”

“Champions League final, it gets no bigger than that. What a chance, what an opportunity. It'll be the last kick of club football for the season, so to go out on a high and give it absolutely everything, one last empty of the tank and give it everything you've got to win such a beautiful trophy with this club.”

Declan Rice looks forward to facing PSG in the Champions League final. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Rice makes request from Arsenal fans

Shortly after Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid to reach the final, Rice urged Arsenal fans to come out in their numbers to support, even though not all of them would make it to Budapest.

“Bring it on, bring it on – I’ll be ready. Let's see what happens,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com . “Budapest, I want every Arsenal fan out there. 200,000 of you, come out! Let's try and do it because we're going to need all the support, all the energy and let's make it really special.”

Arteta relishes facing PSG

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta relishes facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League ahead of the final on May 30, 2026.

The Spanish manager expressed confidence in his team to win the match despite knowing the quality of the opponent that they will be up against.

Source: Legit.ng