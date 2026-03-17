The most anticipated new K-dramas releasing in April 2026 and streaming options
New K-dramas arriving in April 2026 promise another exciting month for Korean television fans. Several high-profile titles, including Perfect Crown, Bloodhounds 2, Yumi's Cells 3, and Sold Out on You, are leading the charge. These series will be available on major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and tvN.
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Key takeaways
- Bloodhounds 2 is one of the best new K-dramas for action fans, returning to Netflix on 3 April 2026.
- The star-studded historical romance Perfect Crown, featuring IU and Byeon Woo-seok, premieres on 10 April 2026 on Disney+.
- Upcoming K-dramas in April 2026 also include We Are All Trying Here and The Scarecrow, premiering on 18 April 2026 on Netflix and 20 April 2026 on ENA, respectively.
New K-dramas coming out in April 2026
The April 2026 television season offers a diverse mix of gritty action, romance, and slice-of-life storytelling. From the highly anticipated return of fan favourites to the latest masterpiece, here are the upcoming K-dramas April 2026 fans should keep on their radar.
Title
Where to watch
Release date
Bloodhounds 2
Netflix
3 April 2026
Perfect Crown
MBC, Disney+
10 April 2026
Yumi's Cells 3
tvN, TVING, Disney+
13 April 2026
We Are All Trying Here
JTBC, Netflix
18 April 2026
The Scarecrow
ENA, Genie TV
20 April 2026
Sold Out on You
SBS, Netflix
22 April 2026
Bloodhounds 2 (3 April)
- Genre: Action, crime, thriller
- Director: Kim Joo-hwan
- Lead cast: Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Rain
- Where to watch: Netflix
The second season of Bloodhound brings back the iconic boxing duo to face a new, more formidable threat in April 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The action noir new K-drama series is adapted from the webtoon of the same name. Prolific star Raijoins Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi as the primary antagonist in the series directed by Kim Joohwan.
Bloodhounds 2 follows the two daring young boxers Kim Geon-woo and Hong Woo-jin as they navigate the seedy underworld of loan sharks and corruption. Season 2 escalates to an international underground boxing league controlled by a global crime syndicate. The duo confronts ruthless forces, blending intense action with themes of power and corruption.
Perfect Crown (10 April)
- Genre: Historical romance, fantasy
- Director: Park Joon-hwa
- Lead cast: IU, Byeon Woo-seok, Noh Sang-hyun
- Where to watch: MBC, Disney+
Perfect Crown is arguably one of the most anticipated Disney+ shows in April 2026. Set in modern South Korea governed by a constitutional monarchy, the series delivers a captivating blend of corporate ambition and royal tradition.
The story follows Sung Hee-joo, played by IU, the second daughter of a powerful conglomerate family. She has long felt like an outcast within her own inner circle. Seeking a way to secure her position against her family's power struggles, she crosses paths with Grand Prince Wan. Wan is the King's disillusioned second son, who dreams of escaping the suffocating expectations of the palace.
To achieve their personal agendas, the two enter into a high-stakes contract marriage, intending to keep their relationship strictly professional. However, the line between business and pleasure blurs as unexpected romance blooms amidst the intense scrutiny of the royal court.
Yumi's Cells 3 (13 April)
- Genre: Romance, Psychological
- Director: Lee Sang-yeob
- Lead cast: Kim Go-eun, Kim Jae-won, Choi Daniel
- Where to watch: tvN, Disney+
Yuri Cells 3 is the highly anticipated return of the unique K-drama that mixes live-action scenes with cute 3D-animated characters. These "cells" live inside the head of the main character, Yumi, and represent her different emotions like love, reason, and hunger.
In this new season, Yumi, portrayed by Kim Go-eun, has finally achieved her dream of becoming a successful writer. However, her quiet life is turned upside down when she meets a new love interest, a young editor named Soon-rok. The story focuses on Yumi's personal growth and the funny, chaotic way her brain cells react to these new romantic challenges.
The series is set to premiere on 13 April 2026, with new episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday. This season brings back the original film director and writers, along with returning cast members.
We Are All Trying Here (18 April)
- Genre: Slice of life, psychological
- Director: Cha Young-hoon
- Lead cast: Koo Kyo-hwan, Go Youn-jung, Oh Jung-se
- Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix
We Are All Trying Here is an upcoming K-dramas for April 2026 on JTBC and Netflix. The slice-of-life story follows people working in the film industry who feel left behind by their successful friends. These characters struggle with deep feelings of jealousy, worthlessness, and anxiety. The series is written by Park Hae-young, who is famous for emotional hits like My Mister and My Liberation Notes.
The story centres on Hwang, played by Koo Kyo-hwan, an aspiring director who has yet to make his big debut. He acts confident to hide his constant fear of failure. He meets a tough film producer named Byun Eun-ah, portrayed by Go Yoon-jung, known for her harsh personality.
Despite her cold exterior, she suffers from physical symptoms caused by hidden trauma. Together, these two begin a journey of healing as they face their emotional struggles side by side.
Sold Out on You (22 April)
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Director: Ahn Jong-yeon
- Lead cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Won Bin, Kim Bum, Go Doo-shim
- Where to watch: SBS, Netflix
Sold Out on You is an upcoming romantic comedy that will air on SBS TV and Netflix. The story focuses on a healing relationship between two very different people.
Matthew Lee, played by South Korean actor Ahn Hyo-seop, is a hardworking farmer who is a total perfectionist. He is nicknamed "Quail" and spends his days juggling multiple jobs while keeping a secret side of his life hidden.
The female lead is Dam Ye-jin, played by Chae Won-bin. She is a cheerful TV home shopping host who is very successful at her job. Despite her bubbly personality, she suffers from severe insomnia and struggles to sleep.
When Matthew Lee and Dam Ye-jin meet by chance, they begin to fill the empty spaces in each other's lives. Their unexpected romance helps them both find peace and happiness.
What are the best new K-dramas for April 2026?
The best new K-dramas for the month include Perfect Crown for its legendary casting and Bloodhounds 2 for its high-octane action. For those seeking emotional depth, We Are All Trying Here is the top choice.
Which upcoming Korean drama for April 2026 on Netflix is a must-watch?
The standout upcoming Korean drama on Netflix release is Bloodhounds 2. However, Sold Out on You is also expected to perform well globally as it airs weekly on the platform.
April 2026 is set to be a landmark month for new K-dramas, offering everything from royal fantasies to gritty street fights. With major stars like IU, Byeon Woo-seok, and Rain returning to the screen, fans have a lot to look forward to across all major streaming platforms.
Legit.ng published an article about K-dramas coming out in March. March 2026 was an exciting month for K-drama fans, with several major hits arriving on global streaming apps. K-drama fans can watch Siren's Kiss, Still Shining, and Mad Concrete Dreams.
March released several big shows, including Boyfriend on Demand and Climax. Fans can catch these shows on popular streaming platforms like tvN, Netflix, and Prime Video. Check out more K-dramas coming out in March 2026.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.