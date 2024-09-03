Who are Christian McCaffrey’s brothers? Meet the gifted football family

Christian McCaffrey is an American professional football running back for the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL. He previously played for the Carolina Panthers from 2017 to 2022. As a college football player at Stanford, McCaffrey set the NCAA record for most all-purpose yards in a single season. Are Christian McCaffrey’s brothers also athletes? Learn more about them in this intriguing piece.

Christian McCaffrey at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California (L). Christian at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa in Nevada (R). Photo: Chris Unger/Lachlan Cunningham (modified by author)

Christian McCaffrey is widely known for his impressive NFL stats. He holds numerous NFL and Panthers franchise records and is one of only three players in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season (2019). Christian was born into a family of athletes, with parents and an older brother all playing sports at a high level. His two younger brothers also play football.

Christian McCaffrey’s brothers

Does Christian McCaffrey have a brother? The professional NFL player has three brothers: an older brother named Maxwell James and two younger brothers named Dylan and Luke. Find more details about McCaffrey’s family below.

Max McCaffrey

Max McCaffrey at Wallace Wade Stadium on 13 April 2013 in Durham, North Carolina. Photo: Lance King

Full name : Maxwell James McCaffrey

: Maxwell James McCaffrey Date of birth : 17 May 1994

: 17 May 1994 Age : 30 years old (as of 2024)

: 30 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Castle Rock, Colorado, United States

: Castle Rock, Colorado, United States Profession : Former football player, coach

: Former football player, coach Height: 6’2’’ (188 cm)

Maxwell James is Christian McCaffrey’s eldest brother. He was born on 17 May 1994 and is 30 years old as of 2024. Max is a and coach, currently an offensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League (NFL). He was formerly a wide receivers coach for the Northern Colorado (2020) and Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Northern Colorado (2021–2022).

Max formerly played college football for the Duke Blue Devils and signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He also played for Green Bay Packers (2016), New Orleans Saints (2017), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017) and San Francisco 49ers (2017–2019). Max attended Valor Christian High School and later graduated from Duke University.

Dylan McCaffrey

Dylan McCaffrey at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo: Gregory Shamus

Full name: Dylan McCaffrey

Dylan McCaffrey Date of birth : 25 March 1999

: 25 March 1999 Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)

25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Denver, Colorado, United States

: Denver, Colorado, United States Profession : Football player

: Football player Height: 6’5’’ (196 cm)

Dylan is Christian McCaffrey's second-youngest brother. He was born on 25 March 1999 and is 25 years old as of 2024. Like his brothers, Dylan was born in Denver, Colorado, United States, and is also a football player.

Dylan attended Valor Christian High School, where he was a starting quarterback. He then joined the University of Michigan and graduated with a Bachelors in Psychology. He has been a quarterback for the Northern Colorado Bears (2021-2023). He also played for the Michigan Wolverines from 2018 to 2020.

Luke McCaffrey

Luke McCaffrey speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on 1 March 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Michael Hickey

Full name : Luke McCaffrey

: Luke McCaffrey Date of birth : 2 April 2001

: 2 April 2001 Age : 23 years old (as of 2024)

: 23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Highlands Ranch, Colorado, United States

: Highlands Ranch, Colorado, United States Profession : Football player

: Football player Height: 6’2’’ (188 cm)

Luke is Christian McCaffrey’s youngest brother. He was born on 2 April 2001 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, United States. He is 23 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aries. Luke is a professional football wide receiver for the Washington Commanders of the National Football League (NFL).

Luke played college football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Rice Owls. He formerly played quarterback before switching to wide receiver at Rice. The Commanders selected him in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. The NFL player attended Valor Christian High School, where he played for his father.

Who are Christian McCaffrey’s parents?

Christian McCaffrey's (L-R) mother, Lisa, father, Ed, and brothers Dylan and Max, at Stanford Stadium. Photo: John W. McDonough

The NFL star’s parents are Lisa McCaffrey and Ed McCaffrey. His father is an American former professional football wide receiver who played 13 seasons in the National Football League (NFL). He played for various teams, including the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and Denver Broncos. He is regarded as one of the best blocking wide receivers ever.

Christian’s mother was also a talented athlete. She played soccer for the Stanford soccer team. She is currently a co-host of a podcast called Your Mom with Ashley Adamson. Ed and Lisa first met at a birthday party of a mutual friend and tied the knot on 4 April 1992.

FAQs

Who is Christian McCaffrey? He is an American professional football running back for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League (NFL). Where is Christian McCaffrey from? He was born in Castle Rock, Colorado, United States. How old is Christian McCaffrey? The football star is 28 years old as of 2024. He was born on 7 June 1996. Who are Christian McCaffrey’s parents? His parents are Lisa McCaffrey and Ed McCaffrey. How many siblings does Christian McCaffrey have? The football player has three brothers, Dylan, Luke and Max. Who is Christian McCaffrey dating? The football running back has been engaged to Olivia Culpo since early 2023. What is Christian McCaffrey’s height? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. What is Christian McCaffrey’s net worth? The NFL player has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

Christian Jackson McCaffrey is an American professional football running back for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League (NFL). He previously played for the Carolina Panthers from 2017 to 2022. Christian McCaffrey’s brothers, Luke, Dylan and Max have all played professional American football and have incredible stats. They have played football either at the collegiate level or the NFL.

