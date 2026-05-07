A Nigerian lady who scored D7 in mathematics in her WAEC has shared the story of her growth in life after being initially disowned by her father

The lady mentioned that her father later funded her culinary education in Dubai using money he had saved to build a house

She shared the progress she made in her career on TikTok, including moving to the USA and becoming a chef

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to post the emotional story of her life’s progress and her father's unwavering support.

Although she faced academic setbacks and initial disappointment from her family, she eventually found success in the hospitality industry abroad.

A Nigerian chef in Dubai shares a touching story of her father's belief despite poor school performance. Photo credit: @raffytimothe/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady struggles with academic performance

The lady, identified as '@raffytimothe' on TikTok, shared screenshots of her WAEC result, which showed a D7 in Mathematics.

She explained that her dream was to become an accountant, but her poor grade forced her to study Linguistics at the University of Abuja instead.

In her words:

"During registration, I was told I had to choose between Linguistics and Sociology because of my D7 in Mathematics. I called my dad to tell him; I was crying, and he was crying too."

Kind father supports daughter's culinary dreams

Despite graduating with a third-class degree (2.37 CGPA) from the university, her father did not give up on her (even though he had "disowned" her multiple times). He used the money he had originally planned for a house to send her to culinary school in Dubai.

@raffytimothe said in the TikTok post:

"He used the money he planned to use to build a house to send me to Dubai. You are my first child; I won't give up on you."

Now married and living in the US as a chef, the lady confessed that being a chef is physically gruelling. She revealed she is contemplating going back to school to study Nursing due to the higher pay, sparking a debate among her followers.

Reactions as lady shares life progress

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Sharp Gist said:

"Also appreciate your uncle that bought you your first fridge. my own na to ask for money them sabi."

LOVE YOURSELF said:

"When I saw 3rd class I nearly cry not knowing class of degree doesn’t determine success in life. I’m happy for you."

CHIOMA'S_DIARY said:

"The daddy am sorry part part got me teary. I lost my dad in 2025, two months after moving abroad and I couldn’t go back home during his burial. 😭"

Watch the video below:

Proud father brags as daughter gains admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has shared his joy online after his daughter got accepted into the British universities she applied for.

Source: Legit.ng