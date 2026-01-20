Which K-drama is coming out in February 2026? Full line-up and where to watch
Which K-drama is coming out in February 2026? The Korean entertainment industry has lined up an exciting roster of titles, including Our Universe, Honour, and The Art of Sarah. From high-stakes legal dramas and crime thrillers to romances, these new K-dramas will stream on major platforms like Netflix, JTBC, MBC TV, and Disney+.
Which K-drama is coming out in February 2026?
February 2026 is filled with amazing new shows, ranging from romantic stories and intense thrillers to grand melodramas. These shows are expected to entertain and are perfect for your next binge-watch. Check out the top releases for February and see which one will become your new favourite.
Title
Where to watch
Premiere date
Honour
ENA, Genie TV
2 February 2026
Bloody Flower
Disney+
4 February 2026
Our Universe
tvN, Netflix
4 February 2026
The Art of Sarah
JTBC
13 February 2026
In Your Brilliant Season
MBC TV
20 February 2026
The Practical Guide to Love
JTBC
28 February 2026
Honour (2 February)
- Genre: Action thriller with political intrigue
- Director: Park Gun-ho
- Main cast: Lee Byung-hun, Han So-hee, Choi Young-joon
- Where to watch: ENA, Genie TV
Honour is a gripping legal thriller based on a popular Swedish series with the same name, premiering on ENA and Genie TV on 2 February 2026. The film director Park Gun-ho works on the series that sees Lee Na-young return to the screen, alongside Jung Eun-chae and Lee Chung-ah.
The TV series follows three college friends who are now successful lawyers at L&J Law Firm. They specialise in defending female victims but their lives are turned upside down when a secret from 20 years ago resurfaces. The secret threatens to ruin their careers and forcing them to face difficult moral choices and personal betrayals in the courtroom.
Bloody Flower (4 February)
- Genre: Crime thriller, mystery, psychological
- Director: Han Yoon Sun
- Main cast: Ryeoun, Keum Sae-rok
- Where to watch: Disney+
Bloody Flower is one of the Disney+ shows debuting on 4 February 2026. The chilling crime thriller based on the novel The Flower of Death. The plot centres on a brilliant serial killer who claims that his horrific human experiments were actually conducted to find a miracle cure for all diseases.
Bloody Flower creates an intense moral conflict when lawyer Park Han-joon is forced to defend the killer in court. The man's discovery is the only thing that can save his daughter from a brain tumour. It is a psychological showdown that pits the laws of justice against the survival instinct.
Our Universe (4 February)
- Genre: Sci-fi romance drama
- Director: Kim Jin-min
- Main cast: Park Bo-gum, Kim Tae-ri
- Where to watch: tvN, Netflix
Our Universe will premiere on 4 February 2026 on tvN and Netflix. Our Universe offers a chaotic, sweet, romantic comedy. The story revolves around Seon Tae-hyung, played by Korean actor Park Bo-gum, a man who loves routine, and Woo Hyun-jin, a free-spirited jobseeker.
The two are in-laws who can't stand each other but are suddenly forced to live under one roof to raise their orphaned 20-month-old nephew, Woo-ju. Amid the mess of spilled cereal and toddler toys, their constant bickering slowly turns into a supportive and unexpected romance.
The Art of Sarah (13 February)
- Genre: Melodrama, artistic mystery
- Director: Not confirmed
- Main cast: IU, Gong Yoo
- Where to watch: JTBC
The February 2026 Netflix K-drama The Art of Sarah, launching on 13 February 2026, is an eight-episode mystery thriller starring Shin Hye-sun. She plays Sarah Kim, a mysterious and ambitious woman who builds a luxury fashion empire using fake names and a web of lies.
When a body thought to be hers is found in a Seoul sewer, a detective begins investigating her past. The show explores themes of greed and identity, as the detective discovers that Sarah's entire high-society life was built on a series of elaborate lies.
In Your Brilliant Season (20 February)
- Genre: Healing romance
- Director: Choi Sang-yeol
- Main cast: Chae Jong-hyeop, Lee Sung-kyung
- Where to watch: MBC TV
In Your Brilliant Season is a romantic K-drama for February 2026 that focuses on emotional recovery. It will air on MBC and Netflix starting 20 February.
Chae Jong-hyeop stars as Sunwoo Chan, a cheerful animator who hides the trauma of losing his hearing and memory. He meets Song Ha-ran, played by Lee Sung-kyung, a successful but cold fashion designer who is also hiding deep grief. As they work together in the creative world, they begin to lower their guard and help each other heal from the shadows of their pasts.
The Practical Guide to Love (28 February)
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Director: Lee Eun-jin
- Main cast: Jung Hae-in, Ji-won
- Where to watch: JTBC
The Practical Guide to Love is a new K-drama that closes out the month on 28 February 2026. The rom-com is adapted from a popular Webtoon and premieres on JTBC.
Under pressure from her mother to get married, she enters the world of blind dating and finds herself caught between two opposite men. One is a kind-hearted woodworker and another a charming, free-spirited man. The show follows her journey of self-discovery as she tries to decide what she truly wants in a partner.
What K-dramas are airing in February?
February has a lineup of new K-dramas premiering, including The Practical Guide to Love, In Your Brilliant Season, and Our Universe. There are also several continuing series, including The Judge Returns, No Tail to Tell, Undercover Miss Hong, and To My Beloved Thief.
What is the best K-drama for February 2026?
Honour stands out as February 2026's top K-drama pick for its powerhouse cast, gripping legal twists, and massive pre-premiere hype. The series will see Lee Na-young after a seven-year hiatus. Other highly anticipated shows include The Art of Sarah and Disney+'s Bloody Flower.
February 2026 brings exciting new K-dramas from across genres. Shows like Honour offer sharp legal drama, Bloody Flower explores dark killer choices, and The Art of Sarah uncovers fancy identity secrets. Watch them on Netflix, Disney+, tvN, MBC, and JTBC for a fun binge month.
