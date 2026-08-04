Upcoming K-dramas in August promise excitement with titles such as My Bias, My Boss, Our Sticky Love, and Mousetrap. Fans' favourite shows, including Spooky in Love, Dream to You, and The Apartment Job, continue through August. You can catch these must-see new K-dramas on popular platforms including Netflix, tvN, SBS, and Disney+.

Watch Our Sticky Love (L), Flex X Cop Season 2 (C), and A Trap Called Desire (R). @DramaGuideLine on Facebook, @disneyplusph on Instagram, @kdramabites on Facebook (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Highly anticipated series like Mousetrap, Four Hands, Two Sonatas , and A Trap Called Desire premiere on Netflix in August 2026.

, and premiere on Netflix in August 2026. Romantic comedy fans can watch My Bias, My Boss from 3 August 2026 and Our Sticky Love on Netflix from 7 August 2026.

from 3 August 2026 and on from 7 August 2026. Flex X Cop Season 2 and New Recruit Season 4 will premiere on Disney+ and ENA, respectively.

and will premiere on Disney+ and ENA, respectively. Ongoing series like The Husband and A Bona Fide Killer continue airing throughout August 2026.

Upcoming new K-dramas hitting screens in August 2026

The August 2026 Korean series schedule brings a brilliant mix of dark mysteries, lighthearted office comedy, and sweeping romance. Whether you prefer tracking identity thieves or unraveling chaotic workplace relationships, here is the ultimate guide to updating your watchlist.

Title Where to watch Release date My Bias, My Boss tvN, Prime Video, Viki 3 August 2026 Flex X Cop Season 2 SBS, Disney+ 7 August 2026 Our Sticky Love Netflix 7 August 2026 A Trap Called Desire KBS2 10 August 2026 New Recruit Season 4 ENA 24 August 2026 Mousetrap Netflix 28 August 2026 Four Hands, Two Sonatas tvN, Netflix 29 August 2026

My Bias, My Boss (3 August)

Genre: Office, romantic comedy

Office, romantic comedy Directors: Park Ji-hyun and Jung Da-hyung

Park Ji-hyun and Jung Da-hyung Lead cast: Kim Hye-jun, Kang Hoon, Cha Woo-min

Kim Hye-jun, Kang Hoon, Cha Woo-min Where to watch: tvN, Prime Video, Viki

My Bias, My Boss is an office rom-com series that premieres on 3 August 2026 on tvN and Netflix. Adapted from a webtoon, the show stars Kim Hye-jun alongside Kang Hoon and Cha Woo-min.

The story follows Nam Da-reum, a devoted fan who gets a job at her favourite idol's company. She joins the workplace hoping to get close to the celebrity she has supported for years. However, her life becomes chaotic after she drunkenly attacks her new boss during an awkward first meeting.

Nam Da-reum's cold-hearted CEO, Kang Ha-gi, soon grows deeply interested in her despite their messy start. This creates an exciting love triangle between a long-held celebrity crush and a real-life romance. Beyond the love story, the new Korean series focuses on Da-reum's personal growth as a young professional.

Flex X Cop Season 2 (7 August)

Genre: Action, mystery, dramedy

Action, mystery, dramedy Director: Kim Jae-hong

Kim Jae-hong Lead cast: Ahn Bo-hyun, Jung Eun-chae, Kang Sang-jun, Kim Shin-bi

Ahn Bo-hyun, Jung Eun-chae, Kang Sang-jun, Kim Shin-bi Where to watch: SBS, Disney+

Following the success of its debut run, Flex X Cop Season 2 returns to SBS and Disney+ on 7 August 2026. The fourteen-episode series will see Ahn Bo-hyun return as Jin I-soo alongside new co-star Jung Eun-chae.

The plot follows a wealthy heir, Jin Yi-soo, who completes police academy training and rejoins the Gangha Violent Crimes Unit. He must adapt to his new team leader, Joo Hye-ra, a tough former instructor who made his training miserable. Their conflicting personalities create plenty of entertaining moments as they work together to solve complex cases.

In this bigger sequel, I-soo uses his immense fortune and wild instincts to fight smarter criminals. Flex X Cop Season 2 focuses on his personal growth into a truly capable and responsible detective. Fans can expect sharp workplace humor, higher stakes, and clever crime investigations.

Our Sticky Love (7 August)

Genre: Romantic comedy

Romantic comedy Director: Kim Jang-han

Kim Jang-han Lead cast: Jung Hae-in, Ha Young

Jung Hae-in, Ha Young Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix's flagship romance, Our Sticky Love, premieres globally on 7 August 2026. My Demon TV director Kim Jang-han directs this drama that blends humor, amnesia, and hidden pasts. Jung Hae-in and Ha Young lead a strong cast supported by many veteran actors.

The story follows Go Eun-sae, an ambitious prosecutor who completely loses her memory after a mysterious accident. She wakes up in a small town with no idea who she is or what happened. To protect her, a former boxer named Jang Tae-ha claims to be her boyfriend.

Tae-ha is actually lying about their relationship to shield Eun-sae from a dangerous crime syndicate. Despite his deception, their bond grows stronger as he helps her heal. Viewers can expect a heartwarming mix of cozy village life, romantic tension, and gradual secret reveals.

A Trap Called Desire (10 August)

Genre: Revenge drama, melodrama, mystery, crime

Revenge drama, melodrama, mystery, crime Director: Lee Dae-Gyeong

Lee Dae-Gyeong Lead cast: Jang Seo-hee, Jeon Hye-won, Seol Jung-hwan

Jang Seo-hee, Jeon Hye-won, Seol Jung-hwan Where to watch: KBS2

A Trap Called Desire is a South Korean revenge drama airing weekdays on KBS2. The story follows Han Seo-yeon, whose life is destroyed by the wealthy family behind Taesung Group. To get revenge, she assumes a false identity, infiltrating high society while uncovering dark secrets and murder cover-ups.

The drama stars Park Ha-na as Seo-yeon, alongside Kang Eun-tak, Lee Young-eun, and Kim Jin-woo. Their characters navigate intense conflicts involving corporate greed, secret pasts, and personal vendettas. Ultimately, the series highlights how far people go for power and the destructive cost of seeking revenge.

New Recruit Season 4 (24 August)

Genre: Military, comedy

Military, comedy Director: Min Jin Gi

Min Jin Gi Lead cast: Kim Min Ho, Oh Dae-hwan, Nam Tae-woo, Jeon Se Gye

Kim Min Ho, Oh Dae-hwan, Nam Tae-woo, Jeon Se Gye Where to watch: ENA

New Recruit Season 4 is an eight-episode military comedy series airing on ENA. Helmed by film director Min Jin Gi, it features a talented cast, including Kim Min Ho, Oh Dae-hwan, and Nam Tae-woo in the lead.

The story follows Park Min-seok, who has recently been promoted to corporal. His new title brings higher expectations, greater responsibilities, and even more personal worries.

Park Min-seok's army life becomes much more chaotic when a mysterious new recruit suddenly arrives. A new battalion commander also joins the unit, bringing extra tension to the barracks.

Meanwhile, familiar characters return to create fresh conflict and funny situations with the team. The show blends absurd humor with real observations about mandatory military service in South Korea. Streaming platforms Genie TV and TVING will release the season starting 24 August 2026.

Mousetrap (28 August)

Genre: Psychological thriller, mystery

Psychological thriller, mystery Director: Kim Hong-seon

Kim Hong-seon Lead cast: Ryu Jun-yeol, Sul Kyung-gu

Ryu Jun-yeol, Sul Kyung-gu Where to watch: Netflix

For viewers looking for a South Korean psychological thriller, Netflix's Mousetrap premieres on 28 August 2026. Directed by Kim Hong-sun, the show is an adaptation of the popular webtoon Field Mouse. It stars top Korean actors Ryu Jun-yeol, Sul Kyung-gu, and Lee Kyu-hyung in a tense mystery.

The plot follows Moon-jae, a quiet writer who suddenly discovers that someone stole his identity and fortune. Unable to prove who he is, he seeks help from No-ja, a ruthless loan shark. Together, they embark on a dangerous chase to track down the culprit known as "The Rat".

Meanwhile, a determined detective joins the search to uncover the truth behind the mysterious crime. Mousetrap explores paranoia, stolen lives, and uneasy alliances built on survival.

Four Hands, Two Sonatas (29 August)

Genre: Music, youth, romance

Music, youth, romance Director: Park Hyeon-seok

Park Hyeon-seok Lead cast: Song Kang, Lee Jun-young, Jang Gyu-ri

Song Kang, Lee Jun-young, Jang Gyu-ri Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Four Hands, Two Sonatas is an upcoming Korean youth drama centered on music and romance. Directed by Park Hyun-seok, the show takes place at an elite arts high school for young prodigies. The story follows three talented students whose intense rivalries and friendships help them grow as individuals.

Song Kang plays a star pianist, while Lee Jun-young plays a gifted musician who once abandoned his craft. Jang Gyu-ri is a viola student with incredibly sharp hearing who quietly supports her peers. Together, these characters navigate the heavy pressure of rehearsals, the pain of their pasts, and their deep passion for music.

The twelve-episode series premieres on tvN on 29 August 2026 and will also stream on Netflix. Alongside its main cast, the show features strong supporting performances from veteran South Korean actor Kim Joo-heon. It offers a rich story by blending classical performance with emotional healing and youthful ambition.

Ongoing K-dramas

Apart from new premieres, several fan-favourite series continue airing through August. Below are the shows continuing this month.

Drama Streaming platform Premiered on Genre Spooky in Love tvN / Netflix 18 July 2026 Horror, romantic comedy, occult The Husband KBS2 4 July 2026 Romance, thriller Dream to You ENA / TVING 13 July 2026 Romance, comedy, youth A Bona Fide Killer MBC 25 July 2026 Action, black comedy The Apartment Job JTBC 26 July 2026 Crime, comedy

What new K-dramas are coming out in August?

Several major releases are premiering in August 2026. They include My Bias, My Boss, Flex X Cop Season 2, Our Sticky Love, Mousetrap, and Four Hands, Two Sonatas.

What to watch in August 2026?

Subscribers can choose from romantic comedies like Our Sticky Love on Netflix, action-dramedies like New Recruit Season 4 on ENA, and crime dramas like A Trap Called Desire. Favs can also continue watching shows like Spooky in Love, The Husband, and Dream to You that premiered in July 2026.

Are there any top recommendations for a romance K-drama?

Fans seeking a high-quality romance K-drama can look forward to Our Sticky Love starring Jung Hae-in, alongside the workplace romantic comedy My Bias, My Boss.

August 2026 offers an exceptional lineup for Korean television enthusiasts. The upcoming slate of new K-dramas balances warm summer romances with high-stakes psychological thrillers. Be sure to check streaming services like tvN, Netflix, and Disney+ so you do not miss these major releases.

Legit.ng published an article about the K-dramas for July 2026. New releases included highly anticipated titles such as The Husband, Family Relationship Certificate, and Dream to You.

Besides new K-dramas, July had ongoing series fans could continue watching, including Agent Kim Reactivated throughout the month. Additionally, among the new arrivals was Spooky in Love, an occult romantic comedy premiering on Netflix. Check out new K-dramas that came out in July 2026.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng